Next round of Victorian Solar Rebates launch this Tuesday.

The Victorian Government has been providing incentives to home owners to add solar to their homes through the Solar Homes Program. The next release of solar panel rebates goes live at 9am, this Tuesday, the 17th December, 2019.

The scheme offers a rebate of $2,225 (paid directly to the installer) for solar panel (PV) system installation.

The remaining balance can be paid for with an interest-free loan over 4 years, up to the same amount (total system value $4,450). That means a regularly sized solar system could be had for $0 up front which is kind of an amazing deal. That works out to be A$46.35 per month for repayments, or just $10.69 per week to add solar to your home.

Depending on your location, the type of panels you choose, the size and efficiency of the system, you’ll have a different level of savings. Adding solar to your home could save you hundreds and this program is the best way to realise those savings.

The criteria for eligibility is fairly straight forward. If you own a property worth less than $3 million, have a combined income of less than $180,000 per year, and do not have an existing solar PV system, then you’re pretty much good to go.

The program was part of the Labor election campaign back in 2018 and since then, has been taken up by almost 30,000 customers since July this year. The program is scheduled to continue through June 2020.

If you’re keen to apply for the scheme, then you’ll need to do the following:

Calculate how much you’re currently spending on solar

Determine the size of solar system required

Get a quote from a solar provider

Prepare proof of ID (Birth Certificate, Drivers License, Passport etc) and income documentation (Notice of Assessment) and finally your Rates notice to meet eligibility criteria.

Apply for a Solar Home rebate.

For more information, head to https://www.solar.vic.gov.au/

There is also a Solar Battery rebate available and it seems they’re a little less popular, likely due to the total cost of batteries right now.

206 of 456 battery rebates remain until February 29th where we expect additional rebates to be offered. There’s an important additional requirement when it comes to the battery scheme.

In 2019-20 there will be 1,000 rebates of up to $4,838 for a solar battery system and Solar Victoria say installing a battery can help a typical household save up to $640 a year.

The problem is the battery rebate is only available to people who live in selected postcodes.

The battery program targets designated postcodes with high PV penetration and population growth. For an area to be considered a designated postcode it must:

be a high growth suburb

have high PV penetration

While Wodonga is included (3690), my postcode (just outside Wodonga) is not. The full list is included below to see if you qualify.

More information at https://www.solar.vic.gov.au/solar-battery-rebate

3023 3024 3027 3029 3030 3038 3048 3059 3063 3064 3106 3116 3140 3173 3179 3180 3211 3212 3216 3217 3218 3222 3223 3224 3225 3226 3227 3228 3321 3328 3329 3330 3331 3332 3333 3335 3337 3338 3340 3351 3352 3377 3427 3428 3429 3430 3431 3432 3433 3434 3435 3437 3438 3442 3467 3515 3551 3556 3658 3690 3750 3752 3753 3754 3755 3756 3757 3758 3762 3764 3807 3809 3810 3812 3813 3814 3815 3816 3818 3820 3821 3822 3878 3880 3922 3923 3925 3936 3939 3941 3942 3943 3944 3975 3977 3978 3979 3981 3984 3990 3991 3992 3995 3996

Battery storage solutions are still expensive and chances are, that even with a $4,838, you’d have to chip as much as $8,000 extra to get it today.

While there’s a lot of complaining about the Government’s inaction on climate change, the Victorian Government at least, has found a serious way to help home owners collect free energy from the sun using solar panels, and store it in batteries for use at night.

I’d love to see this program scaled out and offered at a federal level for all Australians, regardless of the political party in power.