Nintendo Direct 2026 had me feeling like a 90s kid again

Nintendo has always had a knack for making me smile during a their announcements. Whether it’s a completely unexpected reveal, the return of a beloved franchise, or simply seeing a classic game get the love it deserves, there’s something magical about these showcases.

This latest Nintendo Direct felt packed from beginning to end, with a healthy mix of nostalgia, big RPG reveals, and plenty of reasons to be excited about the Nintendo Switch 2’s future. Here are the announcements that stood out to me the most, in order of what I’m most excited about.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

I don’t think anyone was prepared for this one. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is widely regarded as one of the greatest games ever made, and seeing it completely rebuilt for Nintendo Switch 2 instantly became one of my highlights of the showcase. Nintendo says it’s a full remake rather than a simple remaster, bringing the Nintendo 64 classic to a new generation while preserving the adventure that defined 3D gaming for so many of us.

Kingdom Hearts IV

It’s been a long wait, but Kingdom Hearts IV is finally back in the spotlight. The new footage gave us another look at Sora’s next adventure in Quadratum, teasing new characters, new abilities, and the next chapter in one of gaming’s most wonderfully confusing stories. At this point, I don’t even try to predict where Kingdom Hearts is going anymore. I just strap in and enjoy the ride. Alongside Kingdom Hearts IV si the Kingdom Hearts I-III collection coming to Switch 2 in October.

Final Fantasy Resonance

Square Enix certainly knows how to get my attention, and Final Fantasy Resonance immediately did exactly that. The HD-2D presentation looks stunning, blending gorgeous pixel art with modern effects, while still feeling unmistakably Final Fantasy. This feels like the perfect marriage of old-school charm and contemporary design. Alongside this, the Final Fantasy VII: Revelation trailer dropped too. I’m so hyped for this one.

Xenoblade Genesis

The Xenoblade series continues to go from strength to strength, and Xenoblade Genesis looks set to be another massive adventure. Nintendo described it as a new beginning for the franchise, and if the trailer is anything to go by, we’re getting another huge world to explore, plenty of mysteries to uncover, and enough content to disappear into for hundreds of hours. Alongside Xenoblade Genesis is Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition for Nintendo Switch 2. It’ll be arriving later this year.

Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave

I’m a big Fire Emblem fan, and so excited to see a new game. Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave looks gorgeous, with beautifully animated characters and tactical combat that already has me planning future playthroughs. Nintendo seems determined to keep evolving the series while still holding onto everything that makes Fire Emblem special.

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Withered World

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Withered World may not have generated the same level of buzz as some of the showcase’s bigger reveals, but it absolutely deserves attention. Monster collecting, strategic battles, and the wonderfully charming world design that Dragon Quest is known for make this one look like another fantastic RPG to add to an already stacked release schedule.

Star Fox

Fox McCloud is back, and I don’t think I’ll ever get tired of seeing Star Fox return. The reveal showcased beautiful visuals and fast-paced action that feels right at home on Nintendo Switch 2. It’s been far too long since we’ve had a proper new Star Fox adventure, and this immediately shot up my list of most anticipated games.

Final Fantasy XIV Online

Final Fantasy XIV continues to somehow find new ways to expand. Whilst this is one raises some questions for me: game I play on PC at home, and switch to Switch (see what I did there) on the go? Either way, I think this is big for FFXIV, expanding it player base for the new platform. One of the biggest MMORPGs in the world becoming available on Nintendo’s newest platform means even more players can experience Eorzea for the first time. Considering how well the Switch lends itself to long-form RPG experiences, this does feel like a perfect fit.

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Lara Croft is making her way onto Nintendo Switch 2 with Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration, and honestly, this feels like a fantastic addition to the platform’s growing library. Tomb Raider’s blend of exploration, puzzle-solving, and cinematic action has aged incredibly well, and having it available on the go is hard to complain about. That’s better, fans don’t even need to wait for this one. The base game and all Season Pass content is available on Nintendo Switch 2.

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Volume 2

Stealth fans also had plenty to celebrate with the announcement of METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION Vol. 2. The collection brings Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots and Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker to Nintendo platforms, finally making some of these iconic games more accessible than ever. Any excuse to revisit Metal Gear is a good one in my books.

And So Much More…

As if all of that wasn’t enough, Nintendo also packed the Direct with updates and reveals including Nintendo Switch Sports Resort, Pokémon Pokopia’s upcoming DLC, Splatoon Raiders, Rhythm Heaven Groove, Onimusha: Way of the Sword, The Duskbloods network test, Orbitals, Observer: System Redux, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, SnowRunner, Fitness Boxing 3: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, and even more titles coming to Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 over the coming months. If this showcase proved anything, it’s that Nintendo’s release calendar is looking incredibly healthy, with something for just about every kind of player.

Now I’m just hanging out for a limited edition Nintendo Switch 2 to be announced so I can upgrade to the Switch 2 and preorder my own.