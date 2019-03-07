Nintendo Labo’s 4th pack is a VR kit for the Switch

After Nintendo announced Labo, a serious of cardboard accessories for the Switch, we didn’t realise just how much of a platform they were making.

Following the Variety, Robot and Vehicle kits, Nintendo have announced their 4th kit, known as Nintendo Labo: VR Kit for Nintendo Switch.

The kit will be released on April 12th.

This kit combines the innovative physical and digital gameplay of Nintendo Labo with basic VR technology to create a simple and shareable virtual reality experience for kids and families.

These Kits are great for enthusiastic kids (and some adults) that is a DIY cardboard project creation called Toy-Con.

The Nintendo Labo: VR Kit offers 6 new Toy-Con creations to build, including the Toy-Con VR Goggles. This combines with the other creations, encouraging players to use natural movements and gestures to interact with the gaming world and elevating the Nintendo Labo gameplay experience. Fend off an alien invasion with the Toy-Con Blaster, visit a colourful in-game ocean and snap photos of the sea life with the Toy-Con Camera, and so much more.

Nintendo Labo: VR Kit encourages passing around Toy-Con creations among a group of people so everyone in the room can easily join in on the fun. To help encourage this social gameplay, players simply slip the Nintendo Switch console into the Toy-Con VR Goggles and hold it up to their eyes to explore numerous games and experiences – no head-strap needed.

Nintendo Labo: VR Kit will launch with two primary configurations: one that includes all Toy-Con creations, and one that includes a smaller selection of projects to get started:

Nintendo Labo: VR Kit: The complete Nintendo Labo: VR Kit includes the Nintendo Switch software and materials to build all six Toy-Con projects – the Toy-Con VR Goggles, Toy-Con Blaster, Toy-Con Camera, Toy-Con Bird, Toy-Con Wind Pedal and Toy-Con Elephant – as well as a Screen Holder and Safety Cap*. It’s a good option for kids and families who want to dive in to the full experience.

The complete Nintendo Labo: VR Kit includes the Nintendo Switch software and materials to build all six Toy-Con projects – the Toy-Con VR Goggles, Toy-Con Blaster, Toy-Con Camera, Toy-Con Bird, Toy-Con Wind Pedal and Toy-Con Elephant – as well as a Screen Holder and Safety Cap*. It’s a good option for kids and families who want to dive in to the full experience. Nintendo Labo: VR Kit – Starter Set + Blaster: The Starter Set includes the Nintendo Switch software, plus all the components to build the Toy-Con VR Goggles and Toy-Con Blaster, as well as the Screen Holder and Safety Cap. The Starter Set is a great entry point into the world of Nintendo Labo VR.

Players that own the Starter Set can purchase the following optional expansion sets to expand their experience:

Nintendo Labo: VR Kit – Expansion Set 1* *: Expansion Set 1 includes the Toy-Con Elephant and Toy-Con Camera.

*: Expansion Set 1 includes the Toy-Con Elephant and Toy-Con Camera. Nintendo Labo: VR Kit – Expansion Set 2**: Expansion Set 2 includes the Toy-Con Wind Pedal and Toy-Con Bird.

The inventive Toy-Con Garage mode – included as part of all Nintendo Labo software – returns with Nintendo Labo: VR Kit, offering basic programming tools for players to experiment with.

More information about the experiences offered by Nintendo Labo: VR Kit will be revealed in the future. The Nintendo Labo: VR Kit – Starter Set + Blaster and complete Nintendo Labo: VR Kit will be available in stores on 12th April.

Check out Nintendo for more info https://www.nintendo.com.au/labo/vr.html