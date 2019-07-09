Nissan LEAF owners get cheaper charging thanks to Chargefox

Nissan Australia and electric recharging company Chargefox have announced a new partnership that will deliver cheaper recharging to Nissan LEAF customers. This follows a deal with Jaguar to provide 5 years of free charging to i-Pace owners.

Encouraged by the increasing numbers of public charge points available in Australia, Nissan – a global electric vehicle leader – hopes to improve charge point awareness and inspire their use, particularly with new Nissan LEAF owners.

As part of the partnership, new Nissan LEAF owners will receive discounted rates when they use Chargefox fast-charging stations across Australia.

“Nissan is considering every aspect of electric vehicle ownership, and reducing the cost of charging makes Nissan LEAF even more enticing. We are delighted to partner with Chargefox – which has a considerable network and impressive infrastructure plans – so we can keep Nissan LEAF owners on the road for longer for less.” Nissan Australia managing director Stephen Lester.

Nissan says its hopes support will continue to inspire federal, state and local government, plus private industry, to invest further in charging infrastructure and support the work of Chargefox in expanding the EV charging network.

The relationship with Chargefox, Australia’s biggest and fastest growing open charging network for modern EVs, will not only provide Nissan LEAF owners with fast re-charging, but this, coupled with Chargefox’s future infrastructure plans, will reduce the concerns around range anxiety.

Chargefox has plans to open even more charge points connecting Melbourne, Canberra, Sydney, Brisbane and Adelaide, as well as introduce charging stations in Western Australia and Tasmania. 90% of the network is planned for completion by the end of September, 2019

There are four fast-charging stations open to the public, three in Victoria (one in Airport West, one in Euroa, north of Melbourne, and one in Barnawartha, west of Albury/Wodonga) and one in inner-city Brisbane (Toombul).

In addition to the national expansion of rapid charge stations, there are already Chargefox charging stations in every state capital city, plus Wollongong, Byron Bay, Bundaberg, Launceston and on the Sunshine Coast.

The relationship with Chargefox will build upon Nissan’s existing strong consumer focus and follows the appointment of JET Charge as its preferred EV charger provider – ensuring Nissan LEAF owners have access to charging facilities for their home and business.

“JET Charge has the expertise to manage all of LEAF owner’s charging needs and ensures an easy and smooth transition to electric mobility for Australian consumers” Nissan Australia managing director Stephen Lester.

I’m travelling to Melbourne today to get hands-on with the latest Nissan LEAF and to discuss Nissan’s vision for the future of mobility.