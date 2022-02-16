NSW has nearly 4 Million digital drivers licenses, VIC has 0 and that needs to change Dan.

There are many things that Australia’s two most populous states fight over, but there can be no doubt, NSW is leading the way when it comes to digital licenses.

Unfortunately, the battle of which state is more digitally progressive is not even close, with Victoria still yet to offer digital licenses. The state actually provides a decent list of mobile apps for various services, but perhaps the most important identification of all, is not and therefore requires Victorians to carry a wallet and physical card around.

Those of us who have made the leap to a modern, connected car (and yes, EV), have moved beyond keys, instead opting to use our mobile phones for unlocking the car, garage door and more. While it’s great to free up one pocket, the other is still weighed down by the wallet, unnecessarily.

All of the traditional use cases for a wallet are being replaced by digital substitutes. Payments for example are no longer done through a bank card, but rather tap and pay with my phone.

When it comes to health, there’s the Medicare app, when it comes to vehicle Registration, there’s the VicRoads app, when it comes to my Covid Vaccination status, there’s the Services Victoria app, and even taxes can be done using the MyGov mobile app.

In a recent post by the Member for Ryde and Minister for Finance, Services and Property, Victor Dominello, he confirmed that close to 4 Million residents of NSW now have a digital license and are taking advantage of that digitization. What’s impressive about the image shared is the breakdown of age groups using digital licenses is fairly evenly split across the age brackets.

Time to pull your finger out Dan, we want digital licenses in Victoria, like yesterday. Turns out SA was the first to roll out digital licenses, QLD is still trialing them, and VIC, ACT and WA are all yet to join the party.