NT releases Electric Vehicle strategy and implementation plan

The Northern Territory (NT) Government has developed an electric vehicle strategy and implementation plan. This aims to increase EV adoption in the Territory, helping address climate risk and create new economic and business opportunities.

The Implementation Plan contains 4 key priorities:

Priority 1: Vehicle cost and availability

Priority 2: Vehicle charging

Priority 3: Knowledge, skills and innovation

Priority 4: Consumer information

Each of these priorities have corresponding Action items with a schedule for implementation ranging from 2021 to 2030. The key actions include:

reduced registration and stamp duty fees for EVs from-mid 2022

developing a grant program for home, workplace and public EV chargers (further announcements will be made when the grants are open for applications)

facilitating the installation of more EV charging stations

supporting local innovation in EV technology

skills development for EV servicing and EV charging infrastructure installation

promoting information on EV charging locations

increasing the number of EVs in the NT Government fleet.

For those in the NT who will be impacted by this policy, you’ll want the detail, so we’ve provided that below.

Priority 1: Vehicle cost and availability

Action Timing 1.1 Remove the registration component of registration fees for EVs in the NT for five years to encourage EV uptake. July 2022 1.2 Reduce stamp duty for first time registration of new and second hand EVs in the Northern Territory by $1 500 for five years (effectively removing stamp duty for EVs up to a purchase cost of $50 000) to encourage EV uptake. July 2022 1.3 Increase the number of EVs in the Northern Territory Government Fleet by 20 per year over 10 years, totalling 200 vehicles by 2030. 2021 to 2030 1.4 Modify the Northern Territory Government Vehicle Policy Framework to require agency pool vehicles to be EVs where fit for purpose. 2021 1.5 Investigate adjustment of contribution rates for Northern Territory Government Fleet EVs to incentivise uptake through lower rates. 2021 1.6 Investigate the potential for including EVs in Northern Territory Government contract arrangements for rental vehicles. 2021 to 2026 1.7 Participate in national forums investigating road user charging for EVs and consider future options for the Northern Territory. 2021 to 2026

Priority 2: Vehicle charging

Action Timing 2.1 Work with other jurisdictions and industry to coordinate EV charging standards and principles, including the development of charging guidelines (for businesses and major developments including car parks, workplaces, shopping centres and residential apartments.) ongoing 2.2 Investigate amendments to the Northern Territory Planning Scheme to encourage provision of EV charging in new developments. 2022 2.3 Install EV charging infrastructure in suitable government capital works projects in major urban areas and regional centres, such as car parks and park and ride facilities. ongoing 2.4 Include a requirement for EV charging facilities in Northern Territory Government standard lease agreements where appropriate. ongoing 2.5 Implement a grant program to encourage provision of recharging infrastructure. 2021 to 2026 2.6 Install charging infrastructure on site at NT Fleet. 2021 2.7 Progress negotiations with building owners of NT Government leased buildings to install priority EV charging points. 2022 2.8 Install a minimum of 400 charging points at identified priority Northern Territory Government buildings. ongoing

Priority 3: Knowledge, skills and innovation

Action Timing 3.1 Plan for power supply implications of increased EV uptake including V2G technology, renewable charging, dynamic charging electricity pricing and incentives to maximise day time EV recharging. 2021 to 2026 3.2 Investigate the feasibility of trialling low and zero emission buses in the Northern Territory urban fleet. 2021 to 2026 3.3 Investigate the need for developing guidelines on electrical safety issues associated with EV charging installations. 2022 3.4 Partnering with industry, tertiary institutions and training providers, investigate the need for skills development in servicing EVs and EV charging infrastructure. 2022 3.5 Foster innovation in solar EV technology through ongoing support of the World Solar Car Challenge. ongoing 3.6 Implement changes to vehicle registration classes to allow for separate registration of BEVs, Hybrid, PHEVs and Hydrogen vehicles. 2022

Priority 4: Consumer information

Action Timing 4.1 Provide information to consumers on benefits of EVs and information on the costs of EVs, range, length of charging times, life of an EV and servicing. 2021 to 2026 4.2 Promote information on EV recharging locations. 2021 to 2026 4.3 Implement number plate labelling for EV, Hybrid and Hydrogen vehicles. 2022 4.4 Evaluate the emission reduction potential of EVs in the Northern Territory through the Climate Change Response 3 year Action Plan 2022

So far, states and territories have really had to lead the way, with a lack of a federal policy to EV adoption. As part of this announcement, the NT Government confirmed they are working with other jurisdictions and the Australian Government to coordinate Australia’s transition to low and zero-emission vehicles.

You can read the full EV strategy and implementation plan PDF (1.3 MB).