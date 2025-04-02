Officeworks Upgrade+ lets you walk out with Apple Gear at no upfront cost

Officeworks has just rolled out a fresh way for Aussies to grab the latest Apple gadgets without the upfront cost.

Dubbed Officeworks Upgrade+, the new program is launching across more than 170 stores this week, thanks to a partnership with Latitude Financial Services.

This Australian-first initiative allows eligible customers using specific Latitude credit cards to finance Apple products like iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, and Apple Watches.

The core idea is spreading the cost over time via interest-free payment plans, making that shiny new tech potentially more accessible.

The program, which initially launched online late last year, is now available for in-store sign-ups nationwide. It leverages Latitude’s existing interest-free payment infrastructure, offering plans spanning either 24 or 36 months, depending on the specific Apple device you choose.

The launch of Officeworks Upgrade+ reflects our ongoing commitment to helping customers access the latest and best in tech, and to offer customers more flexibility, choice and convenience when shopping.



Tech is now embedded in the way we work, learn, create and connect every day so we’re proud to be offering Officeworks customers a new way to get the Apple products and services they need to make bigger things happen. Officeworks Managing Director Sarah Hunter.

At the end of your chosen payment plan, you have a few options depending on eligibility and potentially a device assessment. You can choose to upgrade to a newer model, trade in your current device, or simply keep it.

There are two distinct plan options available under the Upgrade+ banner:

Standard Plan

This plan lets you pick your desired Apple product and pay for it over time using a Latitude interest-free payment plan on a participating credit card.

Premium Plan

Offering more bang for your buck, the Premium Plan bundles the device financing with an Apple One Family subscription (giving you Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and iCloud+).

Also included is a OnePass annual membership and 4,000 bonus Flybuys points with this option.

Latitude CEO and Managing Director Bob Belan commented on the expanded partnership.

“Latitude is delighted to be expanding its partnership with Officeworks, providing Officeworks’ customers with even greater payment flexibility when it comes to financing the latest in Apple technology.

Belan also highlighted the specific cards involved, stating,

“The all-new Officeworks Upgrade+ showcases the benefits of Interest Free shopping by enabling eligible Officeworks’ customers to conveniently spread their payments over time when purchasing an Apple device on a Latitude Gem Visa or Latitude GO Mastercard credit card.”

It’s important to remember that eligibility criteria apply, and you’ll need one of the participating Latitude credit cards (Gem Visa or GO Mastercard) to take advantage of the offer.

While there are no upfront costs for the device itself, this is fundamentally a financing plan structured over 2 or 3 years.

This move provides another avenue for consumers looking to manage the cost of premium Apple technology.

By bundling services like Apple One, the Premium plan adds extra value for those already invested or looking to dive into Apple’s ecosystem.

For more information, head to Officeworks Upgrade+.