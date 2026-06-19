OPPO Watch S Review: Light Slim Design And Health Tracking But No Apps

The OPPO Watch S is a slim stainless steel smartwatch that prioritises health tracking and battery life over third party apps. OPPO positions the Watch S as a wellbeing focused device with a strong sensor array and long battery life.

It runs ColorOS Watch 7.1 rather than Wear OS which shapes the experience and the trade offs you should expect.

I tested the Watch S for two months paired with a Google Pixel 9 Pro and found it comfortable to wear day and night. The watch is light and unobtrusive which makes sleep tracking practical and reliable.

OPPO Watch S features one of the most advanced arrays of health sensors at this price point of $399, helping to deliver 24/7, high-precision health insights for regular users.

The 60s Wellness Overview is designed to provide a fast, consolidated overview of your physical and mental well being.

Unboxing and Specifications

Specifications Display 1.46 inch AMOLED; 464 × 464; 317 PPI Battery 330 mAh typical; up to 10 days max; typical 7 days Sensors 8 channel heart rate; 16 channel SpO2; ECG; wrist temperature; accel; gyro Location Dual band GNSS L1 and L5; GPS; GLONASS; Galileo; Beidou; QZSS Storage 4 GB eMMC Connectivity Bluetooth 5.2; NFC supported Weight and size 35 g body weight; 44.98 mm × 44.98 mm × 8.9 mm Durability 5 ATM; IP68 Operating system ColorOS Watch 7.1

Design and comfort

The Watch S is notably thin and light which makes it easy to wear around the clock. The stainless steel case and two strap options aim to balance a premium look with everyday comfort.

Display and brightness

The AMOLED panel is crisp and vivid with a typical brightness of 600 nits and a high brightness mode up to 1,500 nits. Peak brightness of 3,000 nits activates automatically in strong sunlight during workouts.

Health and wellbeing tracking

The watch offers continuous heart rate monitoring, all day SpO2 tracking, wrist temperature trends and an ECG function. The 60 second wellness snapshot pulls heart rate, blood oxygen, stress, temperature and sleep history into a single view.

Sports and GPS

OPPO supports more than 100 sports modes and 12 professional modes for popular activities. Dual band GNSS improves positioning accuracy in complex environments and running metrics include cadence, ground contact time and lactate threshold estimation.

Software and Limitations

ColorOS Watch 7.1 does not provide a Google Play style app store so third party apps such as Spotify and Strava are not available natively. App Notifications from my phone such as banking transactions and SMS displayed as expected. The watch supports Bluetooth calling but there is no LTE option and no Wi-Fi.

The watch pairs with Android and iOS devices and supports dual phone pairing across operating systems.

You can see your daily and historical stats via the OHealth app.

Verdict

The OPPO Watch S is a compelling option for buyers who want a thin, light, stainless steel case smart watch that prioritises accurate health metrics and week long battery life over a broad third party app ecosystem.

If you need offline music streaming from Spotify or native Strava uploads from the wrist this is not the right watch, but for most users who want reliable tracking and long battery life it is worth considering.

I used the Watch S daily for two months with a Google Pixel 9 Pro and found the battery life consistently lasted nine to ten days with always on display off. Recharging from 9 per cent to 97 per cent took 52 minutes in my tests which made low battery a non issue.

Charging is via a proprietary cable that ends in USB-A port, which is slightly frustrating when travelling as otherwise I would only take USB-C chargers.

The watch is thin and unobtrusive which made wearing it while sleeping straightforward and helped deliver reliable sleep data.

For more information, head to the Oppo Store.