Optus on the Rebound? Adds 238,000 customers in the last 12 months

Optus has announced a significant uplift in its financial performance for the full year ending March 31, 2025, largely driven by a robust mobile sector. The telco reported a healthy 5.7% increase in EBITDA and a substantial 55% jump in EBIT, indicating a positive trajectory for the business. This financial bounce-back suggests Optus is regaining momentum in a competitive market.

The company’s mobile subscriber base saw a substantial increase, adding an impressive 238,000 new customers. This growth was particularly bolstered by the strong performance of its prepaid brand, amaysim, alongside a solid addition of 52,000 new postpaid customers.

Stephen Rue, Optus CEO, expressed optimism regarding these results, highlighting the company’s renewed focus on delivering enhanced value, services, and overall experiences for Australian consumers and businesses. He emphasised Optus’s dedication to providing genuine choice in the telecommunications landscape, prioritising exceptional service, competitive offers, and a reliable network.

“Optus is committed to providing real choice for telecommunications customers as we prioritise exceptional service, competitive offers and a reliable network.



While we still have work to do to rebuild trust with customers as we transform our business, these results demonstrate we are on the right path and making solid progress. Our mobile results, led by the strong performance of amaysim, show customers are responding to our commitment to offering a range of choices that suit their everyday telco and communication needs.” Optus CEO Stephen Rue

Overall operating revenue for the full year saw a modest 1.4% improvement, with growth in mobile services partly offset by declines in the Satellite and Enterprise fixed markets. However, the mobile sector truly shone, with increased sales of high-end mobile devices pushing Mobile equipment revenue up by 5.2%.

This, combined with a 4.1% rise in Mobile service revenue and a 2.4% year-on-year increase in blended ARPU, led to an impressive 4.4% overall growth in Mobile revenue.

For the latter half of the financial year (ended March 31, 2025), Optus continued its profitable growth trajectory. EBITDA and EBIT saw increases of 4% and 52% respectively, again primarily fueled by strong mobile performance, reduced depreciation and amortisation, and effective cost management.

Mobile Revenue Growth

Overall Mobile revenue climbed 4.2% in the second half, driven by both customer growth and higher Average Revenue Per User (ARPU).

Home Revenue Boost

Home revenue experienced a 3.9% increase, with NBN and Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) revenues rising by 3.5% and 9.1% respectively, largely attributable to higher ARPU.

Strategic Partnerships and Acquisitions

During the year, Optus launched the Multi-Operator Core Network (MOCN) arrangement with TPG Telecom, accelerating 5G rollout and offering more options and improved mobile services for regional customers.

A new 5-year agreement with Aussie Broadband was also signed, extending their wholesale mobile partnership and expanding mobile choice for Australians. Amaysim, a key growth driver, continued its robust expansion by launching NBN services and acquiring the Circles.Life Australian customer base in February 2025.

While the journey to rebuild trust continues, these results paint a promising picture for Optus’s future, with strong mobile growth leading the charge.

For more information, head to optus.com.au