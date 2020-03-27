Our solar system is now an income stream

Last month we had 6.5kW of solar installed on our roof. After having the installation (by KDEC Electrical) checked and signed off, then switching to a new solar plan with Energy Australia, our system started saving us money.

Our solar system includes:

20 x SunPower 325W P-series All Black Mono Crystalline modules (SPR-P19-325) with 25 year product warranty and 25 year lineal performance guarantee

1 x SolarEdge HD Wave 5kW solar inverter (SE5000H)

20 x SolarEdge P370 DC Optimisers with: 12 year product warranty on inverter + 25 year product warranty on DC optimisers

Optional “Black Pack” – All associated mounting hardware and isolator shrouds to be supplied in a black finish for added aesthetic appeal.

To monitor the amount of energy generated vs consumption, I use the mobile app or website from our inverter manufacturer, SolarEdge.

Our best day of generation seen more than 40kWh produced, with our average hovering around 25-30kWh. Our consumption is typically around the 10kWh mark, but with a decent part of that energy used in the house, coming directly from solar panels, we’re only drawing 3-4kWh, occasionally 5kWh from the grid. Keep in mind, this is without any real change to our behaviour, like time-shifting the dishwasher or washing machine.

When I review the Energy Australia graphs for our usage, they, unfortunately, don’t provide data on the amount fed back in, so I enquired via Twitter, to get that data.

During the period 05-03-2020 to 24-03-2020, our usage was just 86.96kwh, while we generated and sent 483.886kwh of solar power back to the grid.

In terms of dollars that translates to the following:

Usage: 86.96kwh = $26.714

19 days supply charge = $21.675

Fed back to the grid: 483.886kwh ($0.12c per kW) = $58.066

This means we are now making money, with a total of $9.677 in credit.

As the days, weeks and months of sunshine roll-on, this number will grow. Sure there’s likely to be more cloudy days during winter, and working from home will increase out usage, we’re still likely to be making money, rather than spending it on electricity.

While there was a one off-spend for the installation, our energy needs are ongoing and the panels are rated for a life of 25 years.

The payback period is likely to be 3-4 years but to be honest, it almost doesn’t matter, it has significantly reduced our quarterly bills and in a time where cashflow is kind, that’s worth a bunch.

If you have a solar story, leave it in the comments.