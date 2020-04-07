PlayStation 5 DualSense controller revealled

Sony have released the first images of the PlayStation 5 controller as they announce the design for the PS5 wireless controller is complete.

When PS4 launched in 2013, the DualShock 4 wireless was introduced to the world. PlayStation gamers provided some positive feedback and while there’s a lot that is familiar with the PS5 controller, there’s some more tweaks to refine and improve things further.

The PS5 controller is more of a platform, offered to game creators to leverage to heighten that feeling of immersion. There’s new haptic feedback, which adds a variety of powerful sensations you’ll feel when you play, such as the slow grittiness of driving a car through mud. There’s also adaptive triggers, integrated into the L2 and R2 buttons so you can truly feel the tension of your actions, like when drawing a bow to shoot an arrow.

PlayStation have also changed the angle of the hand triggers and also made some subtle updates to the grip.

We see the continuation of the Share functionality, but PlayStation says this will now be known as ‘Create’ with more details to come. Sharing directly from the controller is a good idea, one that Xbox is borrowing for their next generation console.

Thoughtful consideration was put into battery life and how to lessen the weight of the controller as much as possible as new features were added.

DualSense also adds a built-in microphone array, which will enable players to easily chat with friends without a headset – ideal for jumping into a quick conversation. It’ll be interesting to see how the audio quality is on this, given the distance from your mouth, but it is a far more approachable gaming experience.

Now, let’s talk about the colors. Traditionally PS controllers have been a single colour, but the PS5 controller breaks from that tradition and offers a two-toned design. I’m sure going forward there’ll be plenty of variations on this, and Sony would do well to offer a similar custom controller program as Microsoft.

One final change is to the position of the light bar. It now sits at each side of the touch pad, giving it a slightly larger look and feel. So that’s it, the new PS5 controller which apparently had several concepts and hundreds of mockups over the last few years.