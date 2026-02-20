Pokémon GO trainers in Sydney treated to a special event during Kalos Global Tour

Every year, Pokémon GO finds new ways to bring Trainers together, and this February, it’s taking us back to Kalos. It’s all happening next weekend, so here’s what you need to know, whether you’re joining remotely or happen to be in Sydney.

Pokémon GO Tour: Kalos – Global

Pokémon GO Tour: Kalos – Global is running next weekend, February 28 and March 1. It’s a completely free event, meaning wherever you are in the world, you can jump in and take part in the action.

This global in-game event is inspired by the Kalos region (Pokémon X and Y), bringing themed adventures, exclusive gameplay experiences, special Pokémon encounters, and event bonuses to Trainers worldwide. If you’ve been looking for a reason to open the app again (or keep grinding), this is it.

Getting involved is simple:

Open Pokémon GO on February 28 or March 1

Explore your local area

Take part in event-themed research and encounters

Connect with other Trainers in your community

There are fun Pikachu encounters (which could be Shiny if you’re lucky), and plenty of Kalos-themed Pokémon that have a chance to be Shiny including the starters from Pokémon X and Y: Chespin, Fennekin, and Froakie.

Honedge, Hawlucha, Klefki, and Diancie make their Shiny debuts in Pokémon GO.

You can also find Honedge in one-star raids, and both Hawlucha and Klefki have an increased chance of hatching Shinies from 10km eggs. Similar to other events that have been taking place recently, Trainers who participate in raids have a chance to receive Pokémon with Special Backgrounds. There are three Special Backgrounds to collect. Read more about the Special Backgrounds and Pokémon encounters on the event page.

Pikachu wearing Calem’s hat or Serena’s hat can be found during the Pokémon GO Tour: Kalos – Global event dates. If you’re lucky, you might encounter a shiny one. (Image: Pokémon GO).

For those who want to level up their experience, there’s also an optional event ticket available via the in-game shop or the Pokémon GO Web Store. The ticket unlocks additional bonuses and enhanced gameplay, giving dedicated Trainers even more to chase across the weekend.

Whether you’re a casual player or someone who plans their weekend routes around PokéStops, this event is designed to be accessible, global, and community-driven.

Sydney Trainers: Celebrate in Person at Westfield Parramatta

While the event is global, Sydney Trainers have something extra to look forward to.

Across both event days, there will be a special Pokémon GO pop-up at Westfield Parramatta, located on Level 2. This in-person activation adds a real-world layer to the digital adventure.

Here’s what you can expect:

A Pikachu sun visor giveaway

Fun photo opportunities for Trainers and fans

The chance to collect exclusive Pokémon GO pins by checking into the official meetup via the Campfire app

If you’re planning to attend, you’ll need to claim a free ticket via the event website to register your interest and secure your spot. Tickets are limited, so it’s worth locking that in early, especially since they are free.

What I love about events like this is how they blur the lines between digital and physical spaces. You’re not just tapping on a screen; players are walking, exploring, meeting other Trainers, and becoming part of a shared moment. From global in-game challenges to a pop-up in the heart of Sydney, Pokémon GO Tour: Kalos – Global is shaping up to be a weekend built around adventure and community. There are also in-person events happening Tainan and Los Angeles for those international readers.

Mark your calendar for next weekend, rally your friends, and get ready to explore Kalos. Whether it’s from your local park or Level 2 at Westfield Parramatta.