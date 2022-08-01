QLD DataFarming launches Series A $5 million round to help farmers use AI

Australians are known for their love of technology and as early adopters, we look to tech to new tech to provide efficiencies and perhaps nowhere is more representative than in farming. Aussie farmers have run to agritech innovations to improve farming efficiencies, crop yields and reduce costs wherever possible.
DataFarming is a Queensland-based company that creates digital solutions across the country and the globe. With around 40% of Australian grain farms (28,000) using their Digital-Agronomist platform.
Agri-intelligence uses machine learning to derive real-time insights into agricultural production across the landscape. Their satellite imagery is updated every five days means farmers and agronomists can monitor their crops and pastures from above in near real-time. The fidelity of these images, allows farmers to drill down to a 70-centimetre by 70-centimetre resolution.
