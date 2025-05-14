QR codes are coming to your food, scan to get SmartFacts

SmartFacts is a new product information system that is coming to lots of products in Australian supermarkets. This system allows you to scan a QR code on the product and get all the information to make a more informed decision.

This is expected to delvier a new era of transparency is dawning for Australian shoppers. The Australian Food and Grocery Council (AFGC), together with the New Zealand Food & Grocery Council (NZFGC) and barcode experts GS1 Australia and GS1 New Zealand, are launching SmartFacts.

This initiative will harmonise digital labelling for on-shelf products across Australia.

With a simple scan of their smartphone, consumers will gain instant access to a wealth of standardised digital product information. This includes crucial details like nutritional information, potential allergens, and important company information.

For the industry, SmartFacts offers a range of compelling advantages.

Enhanced Consumer Interaction

Presenting digital product information through a standardised GS1 QR code format will significantly improve consumer engagement. This consistency will foster greater trust and build long-term brand loyalty.

Regulatory Advocacy

Demonstrating the clear benefits of digital labelling to regulators is a key objective. By showcasing how it streamlines compliance and boosts transparency, SmartFacts can pave the way for a more efficient regulatory environment that benefits both businesses and consumers.

Consumer Empowerment

The implementation of GS1 QR codes for accessing product information puts power directly into the hands of consumers. They can easily find and understand the information they need, leading to a better shopping experience and more informed purchasing decisions.

AFGC CEO Colm Maguire believes this initiative is a significant step forward.

“This is an innovative and practical leap forward. Not just for manufacturers who can now share rich, accurate information in real time – but for consumers who want fast facts at their fingertips.



SmartFacts is a 21st century answer to 21st century consumer expectations. This initiative shows our sector is serious about meeting rising expectations for information, quality and transparency. It’s about building trust through transparency and showing consumers that Australian manufacturers are proud of what goes into products and how they are made.”

GS1 Australia CEO Maria Palazzolo echoes this sentiment.

“SmartFacts powered by GS1 barcode technology will transform purchasing decisions for shoppers and help them make informed choices with a simple smartphone scan. In a time where transparency is key, SmartFacts is set to redefine how Australians interact with food and grocery products.”

SmartFacts is slated to begin its rollout across selected Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) products in the latter half of 2025.

For more information, head to https://www.afgc.org.au/