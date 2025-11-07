If there’s one thing Razer knows how to do, it’s making gamers feel like they’re living in the future. The new Razer HyperFlux V2 Wireless Charging System takes that even further. This innovative mousepad offering continuous wireless power to your gaming mouse without cables, docks, or downtime. It’s sleek, smart, and kind of magical.

Infinite power, zero cables

At first glance, the Razer HyperFlux V2 looks like any premium mouse mat. But under the surface, it’s quietly redefining how wireless gaming works. Instead of relying on a charging dock or cable, the mat itself sends power directly to your compatible Razer mouse while you play. This means your mouse never runs out of charge. Ever.

Unboxing both the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro 35K and Razer HyperFlux V2 Wireless Charging System. (Photo: TechAU)

It’s that simple: no charging breaks, no battery anxiety, no extra clutter. Once you place your mouse on the mat, it pairs automatically and starts charging. The LED indicator glows green when it’s active, and you can even set it to charge only when your mouse dips below a certain level to help preserve battery health.

When the LED light is green, that means it’s active. (Photo: TechAU)

I tested it with the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro 35K, and the setup was seamless. Just pop in the HyperFlux puck, drop it on the mat, and it’s instantly paired. No dongles, no Bluetooth, no extra steps. You can even connect your Razer keyboard through the same system for a fully dongle-free desktop. This is such a small but very welcome touch for all those people who are super conscious able cable management. I like that you don’t need the mousepad to actually make the mouse work. The mousepad surface provides electromagnetic induction charging, whilst the connection at the top of the mousepad acts as the wireless receiver; meaning you can connect your compatible mouse and keyboard wirelessly without any additional cables.

The Razer Basilisk V3 Pro 35K comes with a disc inside, so take that out and replace with the Razer HyperFlux V2 puck. (Photo: TechAU)

Hard or soft?

The Razer HyperFlux V2 comes in two versions: a Hard Surface Edition for ultra-fast glides and a Cloth Surface Edition for those who prefer more control and precision. I tested the hard surface, and it feels incredible. The mouse glides smoothly and there’s almost zero friction. It’s perfect for flick shots or fast-paced gameplay. The anti-slip rubber base also keeps everything perfectly in place, no matter how intense things get.

If I had one wish, it’s that Razer added a bit of RGB around the mat’s edge to match the rest of their lineup. But even without the extra lighting, it’s still a stunning piece of tech that fits neatly into any setup.

A perfect match: Razer Basilisk V3 Pro 35K

Pairing the Razer HyperFlux V2 with the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro 35K feels like the ideal combo. The Razer Basilisk is already one of my favourite mice. It’s super comfortable, and I love the shape. I enjoy how my thumb sits neatly and ergonomically on the ledge of the mouse. The scroll wheel is lovely and tactile, and you can switch it into infinite scroll mode, which is something I’ve missed. There are also customisable buttons, and the scroll wheel works for horizontal scrolling too.

The glow on this mouse looks beautiful. (Photo: TechAU)

It glides beautifully across the HyperFlux mat, and the backlit Razer logo, illuminated scroll wheel, and edge glow combine together to give this a fantastic vibe. Between the adjustable sensitivity, polling rates, and endless customisation in Razer Synapse, it’s a powerhouse of performance wrapped in a gorgeous design. I also really like the option in Razer Synapse to set battery optimisation, meaning you can tell your mousemat only to charge when your mouse drops below a certain battery level.

So many options to change in Razer Synapse, and you can see both the mousemat and mouse here. (Screenshot: TechAU)

Razer HyperFlux V2: the future or a gimmick?

The Razer HyperFlux V2 Wireless Charging System isn’t just another gaming accessory. It’s a glimpse into the future of truly wireless play. No cables, no docks, no downtime. Just infinite charging and uninterrupted gaming. I didn’t experience any delays and the wireless charging worked effortlessly.

The only real downside, is this technology only works for future-proofed devices. That means if you’re using an old Razer device, it probably won’t be compatible with the Razer HyperFlux V2. The current compatible mice are Razer Basilisk V3 Pro 35K, Razer Basilisk V3 Pro, Razer Cobra Pro, and Razer Naga V2 Pro. As for the keyboard, you can pair the Razer BlackWidow V4 Mini HyperSpeed, Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro, Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro, and Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro Tenkeyless.

When using the keyboard, there’s no wireless charging, only wireless connectivity. To stay up to date on compatible devices, check the Razer website. I feel like this type of technology could become a Razer staple, eliminating the need for wires (because we all want fewer cables to manage), and providing endless charging, so you don’t have to remember to charge your devices (because I always forget!).

You can grab the Razer HyperFlux V2 Wireless Charging System for $199.95 AUD, regardless of whether you choose the cloth or hard edition. Grab the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro 35K for $279.95 AUD.

The mouse comes in black or white, and you can pay an extra $20 AUD to get it in Phantom Green or Phantom White editions. The website also allows you to purchase the wireless charging puck for an extra $22.05 AUD, or go all out for another $75 AUD and grab the charging dock pro.