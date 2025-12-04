REVIEW: Razer Kishi V3 Pro XL – a serious console alternative

Almost everyone has a handheld gaming console these days, and we saw it at PAX Aus. There was everything from the new Nintendo Switch 2, to the Steam Deck, Legion Go, and even the portable PlayStation. Plus a big showcase was the MSI Claw 8 AI+, and the ROG Xbox Ally X.

All of these consoles come with a fairly decent price tag, so if you’re starting to think about Christmas presents and you’re on a budget, then a handheld console can be out of your price bracket. That’s where Razer steps in with the new Kishi V3 line. This mobile controller turns any phone or tablet into a console-like experience.

It’s the latest in Razer’s mobile controller family and easily the most versatile. The Kishi V3 line is built for players who want real console energy but don’t always want to actually carry a console around, and it’s way cheaper. The Razer Kishi V3 Pro XL is even built for larger iPads and tablets, giving a bigger screen than any handheld console on the market. It might be the first mobile controller I’ve used that makes a tablet feel like a legit handheld system. We got our hands on this larger pro model to put it through its paces.

The Razer Kishi V3 Pro XL can fit up to 13″ tablets. (Photo: TechAU)

Bigger, more comfortable

I’ve reviewed the original Razer Kishi before, fitting my old Samsung Note 10+ inside. This time around, I pulled out this OG model to compare, and it absolutely refused to accommodate my Samsung S23 Ultra. The Razer Kishi V3 lineup fixes this with the new Razer Kishi V3 accommodating all Samsung Galaxy S25 Series. The Razer Kishi V3 Pro can support slightly larger devices, including an iPad mini, and then the Pro XL can support up to an iPad Pro 13″, that’s HUGE.

The Razer Kishi V3 Pro XL (top) compared to the original Razer Kishi (bottom). (Photo: TechAU)

I have a standard iPad and it worked amazingly well. The Razer Kishi V3 Pro XL stretches, and despite its size, the controller itself feels light. The tablet will definitely add weight (physics is fun like that), but the grips, buttons, and layout are balanced enough that it never feels unwieldy.

Stretching out the Razer Kishi V3 Pro XL. (Photo: TechAU)

An Xbox controller with extra tricks

If you’ve used an Xbox controller before, this controller will feel instantly familiar. It has the same layout as an Xbox controller, and is grippy, clicky, and responsive. The buttons are tactile but quiet, the D-pad is snappy, and the thumbsticks use Razer’s TMR tech with swappable caps so you can customise the feel to the way you like to play.

Customise your controller to suit your play style. (Photo: TechAU)

As a bonus, you get dual mouse-click back buttons and claw-grip bumpers, which genuinely speed up gameplay. Playing racing games felt smooth and natural, and Genshin Impact especially shines with proper controls. Touchscreen combat suddenly feels like it was always meant to be played this way.

In true Razer fashion, the Kishi V3 Pro XL added Sensa HD haptics, which bring beautiful immersive vibration feedback that most mobile controllers completely skip. If you want the haptic feedback, you’ll need to buy either the Razer Kishi V3 Pro XL or V3 Pro. For me, this is a win as it feels like I’m actually gaming when I have haptic feedback.

True versatility

The Razer Kishi V3 Pro XL is easily the most versatile Kishi yet:

Works with phones, mini tablets, and full-sized tablets

Supports PC play via Razer Nexus

Includes USB-C passthrough charging

Has a 3.5mm audio jack (a rarity these days)

New USB-C island design massively improves case compatibility

You can really see the size difference between the original (bottom) and V3 editions (top). (Photo: TechAU)

The Razer Kishi V3 standard edition also comes in Phantom White, which looks ridiculously clean on a black tablet.

Phantom White Razer Kishi V3 edition. (Image: Razer)

If you’ve ever fought borderline rage battles trying to fit a modern phone into a mobile controller, the Razer Kishi V3 is a breath of fresh air.

Razer Nexus makes it feel like a console

Regardless of which Kishi you buy, you’ll be using Razer Nexus, the companion app. Installation is quick, pairing is painless, and there’s even a toggle to automatically launch Nexus whenever the Kishi connects. This gives you that console-style startup experience.

The Razer Nexus app allows you to experience the fullness of your Razer Kishi. (Screenshot: TechAU)

The app also lists compatible games and lets you launch straight from Razer Nexus. Instead of digging around your tablet, you just… open, click, play. Simple. Clean. Console vibes. You will need this app for the controller to work, so make sure your phone or tablet is up to date.

Razer Nexus is required to use your Kishi. (Photo: TechAU)

Stellar option for mobile gamers wanting more

The Kishi V3 Pro XL sits in a niche I didn’t know needed filling until this week: the “I want a console, but I also want a tablet” crowd. It’s not as compact as the Razer Kishi V3 Pro, but it shouldn’t be. It’s designed for large tablets and iPads, giving you a decent screen to game on without squinting into a small handheld device.

The new Razer Kishi V3 Pro is about power, comfort, and versatility. It’s just what you need when mobile games are basically console games now anyway.

If you’ve got a big tablet and want to turn it into the ultimate portable gaming machine, the Razer Kishi V3 Pro XL is the strongest contender yet. Razer says it’s “the pinnacle of mobile gaming,” and for once, that doesn’t feel like marketing fluff.

If you want to get your hands on the Razer Kishi, you can buy the Razer Kishi V3 standard edition for $189.95 AUD in black, or pay an extra $10 AUD for the phantom white edition. Go for the Kishi V3 Pro version with haptic feedback for $269.95 AUD, or grab the XL version for $349.95 AUD.

That’s a fair bit cheaper than the cost of most consoles these days, and considering a console controller is around $100, I’d say this is a great buy.