Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi open solar-powered National Distribution Centre in Melbourne

3 major car companies – Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi announced the opening of a state-of-the-art National Distribution Centre in Melbourne. Given the 3 companies are all in the challenging automotive industry and therefore have similar needs, by teaming up, they can reduce the costs, so partnering makes loads of sense. The shared parts and accessories warehouse is designed to maximise productivity, efficiency and accuracy in order fulfillment, allowing companies to enhance service to dealerships across Australia.

The scale of the distribution center is hard to wrap your head around, housing more than 90,000 different parts (space for 100,000), and receiving 11 inbound sea containers daily, as well as airfreight and other local shipments. It brings in 2,500 parts each day, while eight B-double transporters – as part of a same day service – deliver 8,500 parts direct to dealerships. The whole operation runs 24 hours a day. The facility also includes a 677 square metre wet room with space for 700 pallets, and employs over 90 staff.

The facility will become the new master warehouse for Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors’ national distribution network and will also service the INFINITI brand, which falls under the Alliance.

Located 22 km west of Melbourne’s CBD in the Truganina, Melbourne, the purpose-built facility is strategically located between Melbourne’s sea container terminal and the airport. The facility has direct access to all interstate roads, is over 37,000 square metres in size, and is part of a CEVA super site that is the largest logistics facility in the southern hemisphere.

Global senior vice president of aftersales for the Alliance, Kent O’Hara said,

“Today’s grand opening is a significant milestone for the Alliance. This shared facility is another example of how the Alliance continues to generate synergies to the benefit of our companies, customers and shareholders at a global level.”

This is one of the first 6 star built and accredited buildings in Australia, it has a roof-mounted solar system to provide renewable energy, high bay LED lighting with daylight and motion sensors, early suppression fast response sprinkler systems and a rain water system for bathroom and garden irrigation.

It also incorporates industry-leading technologies and processes for the fast and efficient movement of automotive parts and accessories. These include a dedicated area for the storage of hazardous liquids such as oils, transmission and break fluids, and the 10 container docks allow for high volume inbound and outbound shipments.

The Alliance National Distribution Centre will be fully operational in July 2018.