Reolink Smart 2K+ Wi-Fi Video Doorbell With Chime. No Need To Ever Recharge

The Reolink Smart 2K+ Plug in Wi-Fi Video Doorbell with Chime is unusual because if you don’t pay attention then you might buy the wrong version.

That’s because there are two versions, black and white. Usually you’d expect them to have the same features, but for some inexplicable reason Reolink decided that they should have different aspect ratios, or fields of view.

Choose the black doorbell with a 4:3 aspect ratio for a wide horizontal view. For narrow front yards, the white doorbell with a 3:4 ratio captures visitors head to toe and monitors packages sitting at your feet.

When getting this doorbell for my parents I didn’t pay attention and chose the black version, which looked nicer against their brickwork. So it can see further sideways than it can see downward.

Unboxing

Unboxing it, my first thought was how light the unit felt in the hand. That’s because this isn’t a battery powered doorbell at all. It runs off existing low voltage doorbell wiring, so there’s no battery pack adding bulk or weight.

To power it this way you need to bypass the existing mechanical chime using a jumper cable, which routes enough current to the doorbell. Once that’s done, the old mechanical chime stops working for good, so it’s worth knowing before you start pulling wires apart.

Dad was getting a house mounted security camera installed that day by an electrician so the video doorbell wiring was done by the sparky as well.

Chime duties instead fall to a separate 240V plug in Reolink Chime, which you can position anywhere in the house. Depending on how you configure the Reolink app, you can also get phone notifications when someone presses the doorbell or simply stands in front of it, with options to route alerts through Alexa, Google Assistant or Home Assistant.

Reolink App

The Reolink app allows full customisation of the video doorbell settings as well as live notifications of activity, enabling push notifications and more.

Two Aspect Ratios, One Doorbell

The black model shoots in a 4:3 ratio suited to wide, open entrances where a broad horizontal view matters more than height. The white model flips that to 3:4, prioritising a tall view that captures visitors from head to toe and keeps an eye on anything left at the base of the door.

5MP 2K+ Video, Day and Night

Both versions record at 5MP 2K+ resolution using a 1/2.7 inch CMOS sensor, with infrared night vision keeping footage usable after dark.

Two Way Talk

Built in microphones and a speaker let you speak with visitors in real time, and there are preset quick reply messages for when you’re too busy to talk. It’s a straightforward way to wave off a courier or tell a visitor you’re on your way to the door.

Weatherproof Design

The doorbell carries an IP65 weatherproofing rating and is built to keep working across a wide temperature range. That should suit most Australian climates, from humid coastal summers to cooler inland winters.

Adjustable Wedge Mount

Reolink includes a 15 degree wedge in the box to help angle the camera during installation. In my case, with the wide angle black version, I would have preferred a wedge that tilted the camera downward rather than sideways, since sideways coverage was never the issue for a doorbell mounted at head height.

As it is with the new video doorbell installed where the previous old fashioned push doorbell button was, it can see down to the level where my hand is in photo 3 below. So it can’t see the blue box on the ground.

Smart Detection Without a Subscription

Person, vehicle and animal detection all work without a paid plan, using onboard AI to filter out irrelevant motion like passing traffic. Package detection is a white version exclusive, which lines up neatly with its taller, downward leaning field of view.

Dual Band Wi-Fi

The doorbell supports both 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi. The 2.4GHz band is the better pick for range if your router sits well away from the front door, while 5GHz suits a stronger, closer connection.

Interestingly despite this being a Wi-Fi doorbell, there is a short ethernet connection included in the box which you can use (or a longer one) to supply internet connection to the video doorbell wired rather than relying on a wireless internet signal.

Local Storage, No Monthly Fees

Dad opted to save footage to a 64GB Reolink microSD card (you can buy it from Reolink or Amazon), or another microSD brand of course. Footage can be saved to a microSD card of up to 256GB or to a compatible Reolink NVR, with no ongoing cost for local recording.

A Reolink subscription is only required if you want cloud backup or the richer notification features that come with it. A free trial is available.

Key Specifications

Image sensor 1/2.7 inch CMOS Video resolution 2560 x 1920 (5MP) at 20fps, default Lens f=2.26mm, F2.0, with IR cut Field of view 135 degrees horizontal, 100 degrees vertical, 180 degrees diagonal Aspect ratio 4:3 (black), 3:4 (white) Power Hardwired, 12 to 24VAC 50/60Hz or DC 24V, via included adapter or existing doorbell wiring Wi-Fi Dual band 2.4GHz/5GHz, 802.11a/b/g/n, WPA-PSK/WPA2-PSK Storage MicroSD up to 256GB, or compatible Reolink NVR Audio Two way audio, built in dual microphones and one speaker, quick replies Smart detection Person, vehicle and animal detection; package detection on white version only Weatherproofing IP65 Operating range Minus 10°C to 50°C, 10% to 90% humidity Dimensions 133mm (H) x 48mm (W) x 23mm (T), 96g Chime (AU version) 240V plug in, RF 433MHz, 5 volume levels, 10 ringtones Warranty 2 year limited warranty

Price and Availability

In Australia, the Reolink Video Doorbell WiFi is listed on Reolink’s official Australian store at $170.99, discounted from a regular price of $189.99. It’s also stocked through a number of Australian security and smart home retailers, so it’s worth comparing prices before you buy.

Pay attention when choosing the black or white one, the decision isn’t cosmetic. It determines what the camera can and can’t see once it’s mounted on your wall.

For more information, head to https://reolink.com/product/reolink-video-doorbell-wifi/