Review: Audeara A-01 headphones that personalise audio, specifically for you

Audeara A-01 headphones are not your standard headphones, first off, they're Australian designed which is awesome, but its the user-specific customisation that's the stand out feature. These Bluetooth 4.2 headphones started their life as a Kickstarter campaign and after smashing their A$100,000 goal and reaching a massive A$466,305 from more than 1,500 backers, the product is now in production and available for sale.

The reason these headphones are so successful is that they, in conjunction with a mobile app, are engineered to modify the sound output based on your distinct hearing ability. This fundamentally approaches sound differently than every other headphone on the market that takes a one-size fits all approach. Armed with the smarts of Dr James Fielding, the Audeara A-01's don't just output sound, but rather tailor it to, like a well designed suit.

After pairing the headphones with your smartphone app, you'll start the experience by performing a hearing test. As someone who hasn't had a hearing test since I was a child, while also listening to music and game audio far louder than advised, I was actually a little nervous to take the test, fearing the resulting data would paint a very bad picture of my future. There's a range of 3 tests you can select from, depending on how much time you have available and how serious you are about having the perfect sound for you.

I figured the fastest audio profile test wouldn't provide a thorough enough experience to test properly and didn't really have 10 minutes for a full exam. After selecting the Standard test, the series of tones provided to my left and right ear were registered simply by tapping the screen to confirm at what volume I could no longer hear a sound. Each band was a different tone which was really handy to tell them apart.

When the test was complete, my personal audio profile was built. From that moment on, I could use this to augment the sound emitted from the headphones, to my ears, ensuring the soundscape leveraged perfectly my hearing strengths and weaknesses.

The difference was dramatic and to confirm, I sped through a variety of audio sources to let the magic of what had had just happened, really sink in. YouTube, Podcasts, Spotify it all just sounded clearer, better and a more fuller sound than I'd experienced before. The real confirmation for me was to fire up music I was most familiar with, some Deadmau5 that I must have listened to a hundred times on 35 different headphones or earphones. This was different, more meaty, more substantial and yes, a sound that I enjoyed better than what I've heard before.

Check, the system works.