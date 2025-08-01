REVIEW: Bluetti Elite 100 V2, power up to 9 devices simultaneously

The Bluetti Elite 100 V2 is the latest portable power station from the company, building on the success of other models. Launched last month, this second generation version trims down the weight and size while boosting key features like battery cycles and charging speed.

The portable power space is becoming incredibly competitive and to stand out, the Elite 100 V2 really goes hard after portability and performance.

The battery tips the scales at just 11.5kg, which somehow is 32% lighter than its predecessor, which feels like some kind of magic trick, given the capacity that lives inside, powering weekend getaways or around home, providing confidence you’ll be able to charge critical devices during emergencies.

Having spent time living with it in various scenarios, it delivers consistent results without fuss and is super easy to use.

Design

The Elite 100 V2 boasts a compact, rugged design that’s a noticeable improvement. Measuring in at 320 x 215 x 250mm, it’s 35% smaller in volume, making it far easier to store in a car or caravan.

The built-in handle is ergonomic and hidden for a sleek look, while the matte black finish feels durable and resistant to scratches, ideal for outdoor use. Compared to competitors, it’s lighter and more streamlined, and I actually loved the ability to move it from room to room around the house when you need charging in places that don’t have outlets. It’s equally great outdoors, where mains power is even less available, and being easier to take with you, means you’ll do it more often.

A colour LCD display on the front provides clear readouts of battery level, input/output watts, and estimated runtime, which is a step up from simpler screens on older models. The fan noise is impressively low at ≤30dB, ensuring it doesn’t disturb sleep during night-time use.

Overall, the design prioritises practicality, with well-placed ports that avoid cable clutter, though it could benefit from more weatherproofing for extreme Aussie conditions.

I really like the top surface will comfortable hold a large phone or two, although I did notice the smooth top doesn’t grip things like a laptop which could easily slip off.

Performance

Performance-wise, the Elite 100 V2 shines with its 1,800W continuous output and 3,600W surge capacity, handling everything from laptops to small appliances without breaking a sweat.

During testing, it powered a coffee machine, an electric scooter, sports action cameras and drones, with the runtime estimates aligning pretty closely to the spec sheet. The Power Lifting mode boosts it to 2,700W for resistive loads like kettles, making it versatile for household tasks.

I did try to charge my electric car with the battery, however the familiar error of having no ground prevented this from occurring.

When it comes time to recharge the battery, you can recover 80% in just 45 minutes via 1,200W AC input, faster and more efficient than many rivals.

I enjoyed the simplicity of connecting the 300W solar array, a plug and play experience and in seconds, you can be gaining power from the sun. Of course you can only connect one solar array unlike larger systems, so if you’re planning on living off-grid for a week, just take this into consideration and be sure to check the weather forecast.

It seems that doubling as an uninteruptable power supply is quickly becoming a must-have feature and thankfully Bluetti have included this with the Elite 100 V2, taking just 10ms to switchover.

Thisis great for those who live in areas that suffer from grid instability. A surrounding town this weekend is having a power outage from 9am to 4pm for network upgrades. This is a very real reminder that the power we rely on so much, isn’t always available.

When it comes to measuring battery performance over the long term, it’s difficult to test, but Bluetti suggests there’ll be minimal loss in capacity even after 4,000 cycles, which equates to daily charging for 10.9 years.

Features

Turbo Charging

The device reaches 80% capacity in 45 minutes with 1,200W AC input, ideal for quick top-ups before heading out.

Solar Input

There may only be a single power, but that supports up to 1,000W solar charging for a full recharge in 70 minutes, making it eco-friendly for camping or remote sites. The device can simultaneously power devices while being charged from the sun.

Multiple Outlets

The device offers an array of ports which includes two AC outlets, two USB-A, one 100W USB-C, one 140W USB-C, one 12v port, and two 5521 DC ports, powering up to 9 devices simultaneously.

App Control

There’s WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity via the Bluetti app which allows you to monitor energy flows, adjust settings and review alerts from your phone.

UPS Functionality

10ms automatic switchover for uninterrupted power to critical devices like medical equipment or home networks.

Bidirectional Charging

Allows efficient input and output management, with options for car alternator charging at six times the standard speed.

Quiet Operation

Runs at ≤30dB under light loads, ensuring whisper-quiet performance in shared spaces.

Issues and Opportunities

I really enjoyed my time with the Bluetti battery, but there’s still some room for improvement.

I would like to see a rubberised surface on top to hold devices in place while charging. Things are fine if nothing moves, but given a large part of the selling point is portability, things can and do move and this would help protect them.

There are some scenarios where the 2 AC outlets feels a little constrained, but that’s likely a result of having come from a larger battery review that offered 4 AC outlets.

While the company offers other products that do, there is no expandability with this offering, so be sure you’re happy with the capacity before purchasing. If you want to reduce costs, there is a smaller version, the Elite 30 V2 for $399, however you are going back to a single AC port.

Price and Availability

The Bluetti Elite 100 V2 is available now at a cost of $1,199, directly from the official Bluetti website which includes free delivery.

There are a range of combo’s on offer, including many that contain a solar array which are offered as a discounted total cost when bought together.

Check for ongoing promotions, as Bluetti often runs discounts post-launch.

Overall

Overall, Bluetti designers and engineers have done a great job of making the Elite 100 V2 an incredibly compelling offering. The set of features and specs should suit many potential use cases without major compromises.

It’s worth buying if you are chasing an insurance policy for an unstable grid, and peace of mind you’ll always be able to recharge your phone, or run your fridge in a blackout.

The device is really portable, impressively so and the lightweight will be well suited for those who love to travel and given it’s size, would fit well in a space constrained caravan, 4×4 offroader, and remote workers who value fast charging and quiet operation.

At this price, it offers strong value for money, especially with its 10-year battery life and versatile features, delivering premium performance at a mid-range price.

If you want the benefits that come from a portable battery, while being portable enough to be carried by virtually anyone then this is definitely worth being on your shortlist.