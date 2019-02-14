Review: Crackdown 3, great job agent!

There’s no doubt that Crackdown 3 looks great. It’s certainly not the best looking game I’ve ever seen, that’s probably still Forza Horizon 4. The game is built on the Unreal Engine, but remembering we’re running on modern hardware. As the game is an Xbox Play Anywhere title, I got to experience the game on both the Xbox One X on a 65″ 4K QLED TV, as well as a PC connected to a 34″ Ultrawide monitor, powered by a GTX1080.

On both platforms the game shines, delivering an experience that traverses day and night, but gets straight down to delivering a familiar experience of allowing you as the agent explore the city.

The game is 4K Enhanced and HDR capable. When you first start the game, you’ll get asked to set the brightness. My tip is to make sure your TV is set to HDR mode before configuring this as it’ll make sure if you’re playing with a HDR display, that the game looks dark, like black black when it’s meant to be. At night, the game feels like a grungy Vegas with metric tonnes of neon everywhere.

Given the environment is full of ambient colours and animations, having a very black base makes all of that colour pop even more. Shadow detail is also important as you’ll be hunting bad guys and orbs in obscure places, often underground, but I found the game does a great job of this shadow detail, so there was never an enemy shooting you from a surprise location.

Your bio suit looks fantastic, with built-in illumination, shiny reflections and creases where you’d expect. As your Agent is in the foreground, this is important it looks great. The same is true of your various weapons, each with a different firing mechanism or type, but the deployment is uber satisfying as it lights up the ground below it’s trajectory as it travels to your enemies.

The cartoon render is a graphic style that was made famous by games like Crackdown and Borderlands and in Crackdown 3, it’s still there but feels a little less cartoony and much more real, probably due to the quality of the materials and lighting effects.

If you’ve got the GPU horsepower, the game on PC is actually capable of running 6880 x 2880 pixels. My display had a native resolution of 3440 x 1440 pixels.