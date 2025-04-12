REVIEW: Dell 27 Plus 4K monitor offers 120Hz, but is it worth the money?

In 2025, it’s common to have a flexible work arrangement with your employer and when you take the laptop home, you’ll want something to connect it to. A great external monitor helps increase your productivity and at 27″ this Dell Plus 4K monitor could be a great fit for many.

The Dell Plus range of monitors includes a number of models, this particular one is the S2725QS, differentiated from the S2725QC which includes an integrated USB-C hub, but does come at an increased cost.

It’s hard to call this an entry level monitor, but it’s definitely efficient in its features, with a clear focus on the image quality over ports.

Having spent a couple of weeks with the display, it’s time to give you my thoughts.

Design

I’m so used to displays being black, that it was a really stark unboxing to see the white stand and back to this monitor. As someone who has a predominantly white-themed PC, and white desk setup, a completely white monitor would fit in great, however there’s a limit.

The front of the display, as in the bezels around the screen are black and that’s no accident. Having a black surround to a display impacts the way you perceive colours and the accuracy of them and it’s for this reason I believe we don’t have a completely white chassis here.

It looks modern and unobtrusive on any desk, blending well into both home and office environments. Compared to older models or more budget-oriented competitors, the design feels refined and premium, despite its largely plastic construction. The slightly thicker bottom bezel houses the Dell logo and navigational buttons, maintaining a clean look overall.

On the back you’ll find a single power button and joystick to control the on-screen display. There’s a removable panel on the left, which hides HDMI input 2, while the HDMI 1, Display Port and Power connectors are available underneath. The cables can be fed through the included cable management integrated into the stand.

Typically included monitor stands are limited in their range, but Dell’s included a quite generous and capable offering here. the highly adjustable stand gives you a generous range of height adjustment (130mm), tilt (-5° to 21°), swivel (-30° to 30°), and even pivot (±90°) capabilities.

For those preferring custom mounting solutions, the monitor is also VESA compatible (100x100mm), adding to its flexibility.

Performance

While looks are important, it’s the screen that makes the difference to your functional use of the display day-to-day. The jump to a 120Hz refresh rate over the standard 60Hz found on many 4K productivity monitors makes a noticeable difference, not just in gaming but even in general desktop use.

Scrolling and window animations feel significantly smoother. Coupled with the 4ms response time (GtG) and AMD FreeSync Premium support, motion clarity is excellent.

For productivity, the benefits of 4K (3840 x 2160) on a 27-inch panel are undeniable. Text is incredibly sharp, images are detailed, and the screen real estate allows for comfortable multitasking without constant window juggling.

The IPS panel ensures wide viewing angles (178°/178°) and good colour reproduction, covering 99% of the sRGB colour space with 1.07 billion colours (10-bit).

Sure, it might lack the wider gamuts needed for professional colour grading, but it’s more than adequate for general use, web design, and enthusiast photography. The display is plenty bright, having used it in a sunlight room, the brightness of 350 nits and contrast of 1500:1 are plenty capable.

Overall the display delivers a vibrant picture suitable for most indoor environments.

Features

The feature list isn’t substantial, this monitor is all about getting things done, rather than attempting to pad out the feature list with unnecessary items like RBG lights.

Features include:

4K UHD Resolution (3840 x 2160)

Delivers incredibly sharp text and detailed images, ideal for productivity and immersive visuals.

120Hz Refresh Rate

Provides smoother motion compared to standard 60Hz monitors, beneficial for gaming and general desktop use.

IPS Panel Technology

Offers wide viewing angles and good colour accuracy for consistent visuals.

4ms Response Time (GtG)

Ensures minimal motion blur for clearer fast-moving scenes in games and videos (with selectable overdrive settings).

AMD FreeSync Premium

Synchronises the monitor’s refresh rate with compatible AMD graphics cards to eliminate screen tearing and stuttering during gameplay.

ComfortView Plus (TÜV Rheinland 4-star certified)

Reduces harmful blue light emissions (≤35%) without significant colour distortion, enhancing eye comfort during long usage sessions.

Connectivity

Includes two HDMI 2.1 ports and one DisplayPort 1.4 port, both supporting 4K at 120Hz.

Integrated Speakers (Dual 5W)

Features built-in speakers with improved audio output power and frequency response compared to previous Dell models.

Adjustable Stand

Offers full ergonomic adjustments including height, tilt, swivel, and pivot for optimal viewing comfort.

Issues and Opportunities

While the S2725QS is a strong performer, there are a few areas where improvements could be made in future iterations or where potential buyers should note limitations.

Firstly, while the inclusion of speakers is convenient, their dual 5W output, although improved, won’t replace dedicated desktop speakers or headphones for truly immersive audio.

Secondly, this specific model (S2725QS) lacks a USB-C port with Power Delivery. If you rely on a single cable connection for video, data, and charging your laptop, you’ll need to look at the slightly more expensive S2725QC variant which includes a USB-C hub with 65W Power Delivery.

Price and Availability

The Dell 27 Plus 4K Monitor (S2725QS) is available now from Dell Australia for A$449.90 – https://www.dell.com/en-au/shop/dell-27-plus-4k-monitor-s2725qs/apd/210-bqvs/monitors-monitor-accessories

For that price, it’s not the cheapest 27″ display you can get, but also not the most expensive.

The flat display is offered in 24 and 32″ variants, however also worth consideration the 34″ size, which Dell then bends to a curved display. Once you get to a size that large, something strange happens to your view of the pixels, if they don’t start wrapping around you. A flat display of that size feels almost like they bend away from you and in reality, pixels at the edges are actually further away from you.

Overall

The Dell 27 Plus 4K Monitor (S2725QS) is undoubtedly a fantastic monitor and a significant upgrade in Dell’s S-series line, packing a sharp 4K resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate into an attractive package under A$500.

However, while the S2725QS delivers excellent value, prospective buyers should seriously consider its sibling, the Dell 27 Plus 4K USB-C Monitor (S2725QC). For approximately A$50 more (checking current Dell pricing is recommended), the S2725QC adds a crucial USB-C port with 65W Power Delivery and acts as a USB hub.

This allows users, particularly those with modern laptops, to connect their machine with a single cable for video, data, and charging, drastically reducing cable clutter and simplifying their desk setup.

Considering the added convenience offered by the USB-C connectivity, spending the extra amount for the S2725QC arguably represents the better investment for most users in 2025.