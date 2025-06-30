REVIEW: Dell Premier Wireless ANC Headset WL7024 is a feature-packed choice for the hybrid professional

For past couple of weeks, I’ve been enjoying music, podcasts, YouTube videos and more with Dell’s Premium Wireless Headset, the WL7024. This is designed for professionals who require great sound, reliable connectivity, convenient wireless charging and some great noise cancellation. This targest users in a busy open plan office envrionment, or that work from home professional trying to block out distractions.

It’s about this point in a review written in 2025 that we talk about the product’s AI capabilities, so here we go. Dell have leveraged the power of AI in their approach to noise cancellation. This means they’re able to analyse the differences in sound between what is voice and needs to be amplified, and background noise, which is a distraction and needs to be cancelled out.

When it comes to the design, they’re certainly some of the most comfortable headphones i’ve worn, easily wearable for hours on end without issue, although the WL7024 do feature a fairly unique design. When it comes to more business and productivity headphones, their styling may not be at the top of your features that you make a buying decision on, however I think the way your headphones look can be an extension of your fashion, similar to a smartwatch.

So now for the full review to dive into more detail on my experience with the headphones.

Design

Dell designers went with a typical black headset, which are to be honest, fairly generic and mostly about business, rather than a flashy gaming headset.

Something I found to be a strange decision is the vertical line running down of the external ear cups. This is created through the use of a combination of materials. One one half you have a soft rubber, and the other half fabric texture and it’s not clear why this combination was chosen. Personally I don’t think it looks better than a single texture.

The right ear cup also features a capacitive touch sensor that is used to capture swipe gestures to turn the volume up or down. One my Windows 11 PC, the each swipe changed the volume by 7 units.

The headset also features memory foam on the headband, the same stuff found in your pillow and this works fantastic tomake these incredibly comfortable for long sessions, tipping the scales at just 297 grams. The headset actually includes a feature that detects when it’s on your head or not.

I’ve experienced this feature in other headphones, but it’s typically done using some kind of sensor in the earbud or headset, this is the first time I’ve seen a sensor in the headband. It works reliably to pause and play your media, great for when someone walks up to you and starts talking, simply remove the headset, have the conversation and return it to continue.

One feature I really appreciate is that the earcups can be rotated to lie flat, making them easy to slip into the included carrying case, or your backpack, for transport.

I do love that Dell has borrowed the technique of printing L and R on the inside of the ear cups, making it super simple to know which way to put the headphones on when coming back to your desk.

Finally the buttons to control the headphone functions do take a little but to learn and aren’t necessarily intuitive. To the touch, the 4 physical buttons all feel the same, so remembering which of the buttons turns the power-on, or switched between active noise cancelling and transparency is not easy.

Performance

When it comes to performance, the Dell Premier Wireless ANC Headset truly shines, particularly in its primary role as a communication device. The AI-powered noise cancellation is a standout feature, effectively isolating your voice from distracting background noises.

During my testing, when i was on a call, I asked what they thought of the audio, if they could hear background audio and noted the ambient sound was barely audible. It is a little difficult to tell how much of this is thanks to the magic of services like Teams/Zoom etc, but if the outcome is what we want, good, clean audio, I don’t particularly mind.

I regularly work from home and with a window open, can hear neighbours mowing lawns or deliver/garbage trucks passing outside, so for me, blocking out the noice with the adaptive Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), allows me to focus on the task.

The audio quality for music and media is more than respectable for a headset geared towards productivity. The 40mm drivers deliver a balanced sound profile with rich bass and clear highs. While it may not satisfy the most discerning audiophiles, who might prefer a more customisable EQ, the WL7024 provides an enjoyable listening experience for music and podcasts between calls.

The battery life is another strong point, with Dell quoting up to 80 hours of listening time with ANC off. In my real-world testing with mixed-use of calls and music with ANC on, I comfortably got through several workdays without needing a recharge. A quick 15-minute charge on the dock providing up to 12 hours of listening time is also incredibly practical.

Features

The headphones do a great job of ticking a common list of must-have features on headphones to be viable for the target audience applications.

These features include:

Noise-Cancelling Microphone (AI-Powered)

Utilises artificial intelligence to distinguish your voice from background noise, ensuring you are heard with clarity on calls.

Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)

Automatically adjusts the level of noise cancellation based on your surroundings to minimise distractions.

Multipoint Connectivity

Connect to two devices simultaneously via Bluetooth 5.3, allowing for seamless switching between your computer and smartphone.

Smart Sensors

On-head detection automatically mutes calls or pauses music when you take the headset off and resumes when you put it back on. Lifting an earcup can also pause playback.

Convenient Charging Dock

A sleek and stable stand for charging and storing the headset. A 15-minute fast charge provides up to 12 hours of use.

Certified for Microsoft Teams and Zoom

Ensures seamless integration and functionality with leading unified communications platforms, including a dedicated Microsoft Teams button.

Dell Peripheral Manager

Software that allows for customisation of audio settings, ANC modes, and other device features.

Issues and Opportunities

While the WL7024 is an impressive piece of technology, there is always room for improvement. The charging dock, while stylish, connects to the headset via contact points rather than acting as a wireless base station for the audio connection itself. They can take some precision manoeuvring to ensure they land correctly on the terminals.

To have control over the audio profiles, you’ll need to grab the Dell Digital Peripheral Manager on PC (or the Dell Audio App on your mobile). I’d love the advanced EQ customisation to be possible natively in Windows, rather than requiring another item in the systray.

Price and Availability

The Dell Premier Wireless ANC Headset (WL7024) is positioned as a premium product, and its price reflects that. From Dell Australia directly, you’ll pay A$530. At this price, they are certainly premium, and I dare say, they’re hoping most bosses will pay up, or at least these be claimed as a business expense on tax.

By way of comparison, the Sonos ACE headphones I reviewed this time last year, are currently selling for A$499. While you’ll be happy with either one when it comes to audio quality and features, I personally think the SONOS design wins hands-down, although they don’t offer wireless charging.

Overall

The Dell Premier Wireless ANC Headset (WL7024) is an excellent choice for the professional who needs a reliable, high-performing headset for a hybrid work life. Its standout features are the exceptional AI-powered noise-cancelling microphone and the comfortable, stylish design that sets it apart from more traditional office equipment. The long battery life and included charging dock add significant practical value.

While the price point is considerable, the feature set and performance justify the investment for those who spend a significant portion of their day on calls and in virtual meetings. It most appeals to the business professional who values clarity, comfort, and convenience, and who is willing to pay a premium for a device that excels in its core functions and looks good while doing it.

The Dell WL7024 offers strong value for money by effectively blending the requirements of a top-tier communication device with the audio quality of a very capable pair of everyday headphones.