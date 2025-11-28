REVIEW: Disney Lorcana: Fun for the whole family

If certain card games and Disney movies ever had a crossover episode, it’d look a lot like Disney Lorcana. It’s the trading card game that dares to ask, “What if card battles were less about crushing your enemies and more about collecting your favourite characters and having a laugh along the way?”

Lorcana has all the charm and colour you’d expect from a Disney production. Think sparkling card art, familiar faces from Frozen to The Lion King, and just enough strategy to make you feel clever when you win. But here’s the real magic: it’s a game designed so everyone can play.

Whether you’re a die-hard Trading Card Game (TCG) veteran or someone whose only deck experience is stacking Uno cards, Lorcana makes sure you’re invited to the table. And let’s be honest, I’m a huge TCG player, with many different card games under my belt. I had the chance to meet the team and play some Lorcana at PAX Aus, and I loved it!

Simpler mechanics, more magic

Unlike other trading card games that bury you under complex rules, mana curves, and the eternal question of whether you’ve tapped too much or too little, Lorcana keeps things light. You’re not trying to slay opponents or count down life points. Instead, each player is racing to collect lore, a resource that measures your progress toward victory. It’s a subtle shift that completely changes the vibe. Instead of punishing players for mistakes, Lorcana rewards steady play and creativity.

The aim of the game is to get to 20 Lore points, and any card can be used as “ink” which lets you play cards a certain ink level. (Photo: TechAU)

The game’s mechanics are deliberately streamlined. It’s quick to learn, easy to teach, and genuinely fun to play with kids, friends, or anyone who’s ever sung along to Let It Go (no judgment). I had a tonne of fun playing against friends and booth staff at PAX Aus. You’re also not trying to build a cutthroat meta deck or memorise ten-step combos. Rather, you’re exploring a beautifully illustrated world, one quest at a time. It’s a game designed for multiple players. Whilst it’s ideal with two players, you can include up to four players in a standard format.

A collective adventure

Lorcana doesn’t simply tap into your inner card gamer; it taps into your inner Disney fan. Each set feels like opening a portal into a new animated universe. You might team up Aladdin with Moana or pit Scar against Elsa. These are the kind of matchups that feel straight out of a kid’s daydream.

That collective spirit is part of what makes Lorcana special. It’s not only about winning, but it’s also about storytelling, nostalgia, and connection. It’s the perfect middle ground between trading cards and movie nights, making it a game that truly bridges generations. Lorcana also has all the features of usual TCGs, including special cards, art cards, holos, and more. Playable cards include both characters and scenes from all your favourite Disney movies.

Crack open packs and build your ideal deck. (Photo: TechAU)

For couples where one person’s deep in TCG tournaments while the other prefers cozy nights rewatching Encanto, Lorcana is the great equaliser. It’s approachable enough for beginners but still offers depth for those who love a bit of deck-building strategy. Even parents who’ve never picked up a trading card in their lives can sit down and play with their kids and genuinely enjoy it.

The family that plays together…

Lorcana’s biggest win isn’t just that it’s fun; it’s inclusive. It lowers the barrier of entry to a genre often seen as intimidating. You don’t need encyclopaedic rule knowledge, you don’t need to spend hundreds of dollars to compete, and you don’t need to “git gud” before you can start having fun.

It’s designed around joy. Think of the joy when seeing your favourite Disney heroes and villains, the joy of collecting stunning art, and the joy of spending time together. In a world where so many games are about outsmarting or outlasting, Lorcana’s about out-funning.

Disney’s first major foray into the trading card world isn’t just a clever business move, it’s a love letter to the fans who’ve grown up on their stories. Whether you’re a collector, a casual player, or just someone who wants a reason to shout “Hakuna Matata” mid-game, Lorcana truly is fun for the whole family.

Grab a set today

With Christmas only weeks away, Disney Lorcana is the perfect gift for couples, families, and kids. There’s a “Gateway” set that’s perfect for getting started. It features two full starter decks, reward packs with various cards, damage counters, character movers and bases, a game board, a guidebook, tips, and a rulebook. If you’re getting into Lorcana, or buying as a gift, this is a great place to begin. The set is $39.99 AUD, and can be purchased from The Disney Store, Good Games, or Amazon AU.

Everything you need to get started. (Photo: TechAU)

If you’re looking for booster packs or other kits, head to Amazon AU, EB Games, The Disney Store, or Good Games. Christmas shoppers should get in early since many Lorcana sets and kits are already sold out. And no one wants a sad Disney fan this Christmas.