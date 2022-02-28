Review: DJI Mavic 3 CINE Premium Combo

This drone is packed full of features and it’s the specific set of features that DJI has assembled in the Mavic 3 that makes it the best consumer drone on the market.

To begin, there’s the camera system upfront, that you’ll use to capture the amazing (and at times terrifying) world we live in. This is done using a 4/3″ Hasselblad Sensor that captures greater detail than ever before.

The camera offers a massive 12.8 stops of dynamic range, and an adjustable aperture from F/2.8 to F/11 allowing for filming in a variety of lighting conditions. Sadly Australia’s drone laws don’t permit flying at night, but I’m led to believe the low-light performance is also amazing.

While there is a wide-angle lens availale for this, the default is pretty wide, offering a 84° Field of view. This equates to what you’d get with a 24mm-equivalent on a DSLR. One of my favourite parts of this camera system is its zoom capabilities. This works like many hybrid-zoom systems on today’s smartphones, you get so far with optical, then it switches to digital zoom.

While there’s probably not a lot useful footage captured at the maximum zoom levels, the ability to zoom in, does offer some new opportunities to capture content that you’re unable to physically position the drone close to.

Of course, with 5.1K quality footage, it is also possible to scale the footage in post-production to frame content in a more dramatic fashion, whichever technique you choose, it’s great to have options.

This drone isn’t all about the video though, it’s still frames can be captured in up to 20MP quality. The still is one thing, but it’s the smart panorama or even sphere captures that really show off the drone’s capabilities.

I sit in front of a 49″ Ultrawide monitor and there’s nothing better than a 180-degree panorama from the drone, to fill the 5120×1440 pixels of my desktop wallpaper.

There are also great timelapse options, perfect for snapping photos at specific intervals to capture events that play out over time. It would be possible to simply record video, then increase the speed to shrink the duration, although that’s a lot more filesize to deal with.

If you select timelapse mode, the drone will capture photos and assemble them into a completed video, all with the on-board software. What’s great about the really long battery life of more than 40 minutes, is that this provides opportunities for timelapses, that simply aren’t possible with other drones.

Flying the drone is really familiar for anyone who’s flown a DJI before, but the controls can also be customised to suit your personal preference. As you fly, you’ll be able to command the drone from an incredible 15km away. Again this is an instance where our local CASA regulations are outpaced by the technology.

Technically you’re meant to keep a line of sight to the drone, but honestly, once a hundred meters away, you’re far better to watch for obstacles using the display on the controller. Even if you don’t plan on flying the Mavic 3 very far, the ability to, without losing signal makes for an incredible flying experience and one you can be confident about.

Easily one of my favourite features is this drone’s ability to alert you of aircraft in the area. This is one of the massive differences between an expensive, intelligent drone like this, and a cheap drone, they simply lack this kind of safety feature. When flying at a park on day, I received the message on screen, landed the drone and not 10 seconds later, seen a plane fly overhead.

Honestly, I wouldn’t even mind if DJI took this tech to the next level and automatically landed the drone (returning to the Home point), to ensure everyone is safe.

Obstacle avoidance

When you’re investing this kind of money into a drone, the last thing you want to do is crash it, so thankfully DJI included a bunch of cameras to prevent that from happening.

Obstacle avoidance is not a new technology for DJI, but I have flown earlier models that lacked rear-facing obstacle avoidance and have crashed into a tree before as I pulled back for a wider shot.

I don’t want to say this drone is uncrashable, but it basically is. It has a great ability to see in virtually all directions and the cool bit is, you can choose if you want the drone to fly around an obstacle, or simply stop if it detects one. You can literally have your control stick hard in the up position to fly straight at a tree and it’ll go around it and here’s the great part, the footage is really smooth as it does this.

While I certainly haven’t tested every power line, or tree branch, the tests I did do, left me seriously impressed with the computer vision DJI is showing off here.

Flight Modes

While not all flight modes were available at launch, DJI has since resolved that, adding many flight modes with a software update.

MasterShots is a feature that allows you to enter the drone into an autonomous mode that moves around you, capturing a series of common shots. It then combines the clips together for a highlights-style video. This is an amazing showcase of DJI’s software capabilities and while they’ve definitely nailed the hardware, it really exciting software features like this, that can help drone pilots capture great video, particularly if you find yourself flying solo.

QuickShots are really fun, small pre-programmed flight paths for the drone to fly in and capture events in interesting ways. These include Dronie, Rocket, Circle, Helix, Boomerang and Asteroid.

Each of these has a number of configurations, generally to customise the length or direction of the flight sequence. While these may not be something you use everyday, I really do love that DJI included these.

Active Track – A very common use for a drone like this is to track a moving object. That may be a person walking, someone riding a bike or scooter, or even a car. Active Track is always available, just by drawing a selection rectangle on the touchscreen.

With a subject identified, you then move on to select what angle you’d like to follow that subject from and with the Mavic 3, you get serious options here. You can have someone tracked in left, right, forward, or backward, and even the 3/4 angles between each 90 degree view. This offers amazing flexibility in filming and all that is available, as a result of having superior obstacle avoidance.

With a subject selected, your controls stop being relative to the drone, but rather relative to the subject. Pushing forward moves closer to the subject, back is further away. You can rotate the drone around the subject too, providing great establishing shot, great for scenic locations.

Spotlight – This allows you to select stationary objects like buildings, amazing for anyone in real estate. There is an option to animate the flight path, circling around objects and of course, can adapt to the environment, avoiding any obstacles.

DJI Smart Controller (v3)

Many of you have will have used a drone controller that requires you to clip in your phone or tablet to the top of it, so you can see the video feed from the drone, all run through the DJI Fly mobile app. The DJI RC Pro controller comes with a built-in display offering a 1920×1080p resolution at 5.5″ in size. While this sounds very similar to the standard controller, having the display position below the control, provides far better weight distribution and feels great in the hands. Hidden in the battery grips, is 5000 mAh of battery, ensuring your controller will last, many hours between charges. It also features a MicroSD card slot, allowing you to have the peace of mind of capturing footage locally, in case anything happened to the drone, as unlikely as it that is. It also offers a mini HDMI-out port and for those in more of a TV commercial or movie production setup, this is likely going to be helpful for multiple people to experience the framing of the scene on a larger monitor or TV. The controller feels great in the hand, with a nice weight (created mostly by the rechargeable batteries inside), and has removable thumbsticks for easy transportation, although I found myself regularly leaving these attached. The controller supports microSD capture, to ensure you have a redundant capture and can make it easy to share on your favourite social platforms. The controller runs Android, which means, you can install Android apps on it. It is unfortunate that this doesn’t come with the Google Play Store on it, to enable quick and easy app installs, but the transfer of .APKs isn’t too difficult. Once you’ve added your favourite apps, you can leverage all their functionality, including live streaming to social platforms like Facebook, YouTube etc. There’s great portability on offer here too, with the removable thumbsticks, able to be stored conveniently in the back of the controller, and the antennas at the top also being foldable, this can easily slide into the bag between flight locations. The controller also features 3 flight modes, N, or Normal is your starting point, which allows for standard flight operation and all the obstacle detections enabled, but not at the highest speed. If you shift up to S mode, you’ll be flying in Sport mode. This allows the drone to fly at the highest speed possible, as much as 70km/hr. If you engage this, you’ll see a prompt warning that obstacle avoidance is not going to help you, so fly safely.

Built-in 1TB SSD

A first for a DJI drone, the CINE model of the Mavic 3 comes with a built-in 1TB SSD. This is so large, it’ll store video from many shoots all on a single drive. If you’ve ever turned up to a brilliant location, with the perfect weather, only to realise you’ve left the SD card in your laptop at home, then you need this drone.

I didn’t expect to enjoy this feature so much, but it really is freeing to have the ability to just focus on flying and capturing the perfect shot, rather than the storage issues that come as part of filming for hours.

When you get back to your editing desk, you can transfer the footage over a fast USB-C cable from the conveniently place USB port which is accessible, even when the drone is folded.

For those who do want to store their footage on removable cars, that option is also still available.

Flight Time

This drone has amazing capabilities, like a generous 46 minute flight time. Having a really generous flight time like this enables you to set up shots like never before. What’s great about buying the combo is that you get 3 batteries, which could provide between 120 -130 minutes of flight time. If you can’t capture what you need to in that length of time, something is really wrong.

What’s also great about having longer flight times is a feature like Timelapse will allow you to capture sunsets and condense that footage to seconds. (the attention span of most audiences).

The final thing around flight time is that it provides new opportunities. Given some more complicated shoots may involve flying some distance to a location, let’s say an island, you can easily fly there, capture what you need, then return home safely.

Travel bag

Something included in the CINE Premium combo is this really great travel bag. This allows you to slip in the drone (with its included lens cover on), into a dedicated pocket, along with the 3 batteries and controller. There’s also space for additional cables, filters, storage cards and more.

This is really great quality and is perfect for protecting the drone during transit. I loved being able to load this in the frunk of the Tesla Model 3 and know that it’s safe.