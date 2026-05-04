REVIEW: DJI Osmo Pocket 4, massive upgrades make this the ultimate pocket camera

Many of us love to share the experiences we have with family, friends or fans, specifically those people who can’t be there in person. With virtually everyone having a smartphone in their pocket, you could certainly just use that; however, there are potentially other devices out there that may be better suited to the job.

One such device that recently arrived on the market is the DJI Osmo Pocket 4 camera. As the name suggests, this is the 4th generation of this device, and at this point in the product’s life, we are well past the basics. We are now really looking to expand functionality to cover a massive variety of use cases. The Osmo Pocket 4 is a compact camera that is super easy to take with you. You can throw it in your backpack, your handbag, or even the glovebox of your car and head off to your destination or event.

Before we get into the full review, I wanted to explain why using this over your phone makes for such a compelling offering. We use our phones throughout the day, and we are forever monitoring battery and storage levels. With storage and batteries of its own, carrying a small, second device is a small trade-off to avoid diminishing the functionality of your phone.

Personally, I use my phone for my car keys and my payments, so battery life on there can be a major point of anxiety. Particularly when managing through the longest days of content creation, that battery drain can be challenging. If you drain your phone battery to zero while filming, you aren’t just losing your camera; you are potentially losing access to your vehicle and your ability to pay for things.

Most modern phones offer some level of video stabilisation, either through software or occasionally hardware, but generally it is very limited. The Osmo Pocket series offers true hardware stabilisation, which means you can get crazy with it. You could be in a vehicle that is moving, mount it on a bike, or even run with it, and you will end up with super smooth video out the other side. It is very forgiving.

Getting a tripod for your phone takes you into the accessory world, and there are options out there, but you are also risking arguably your most important device. If you get too creative, it could fall and break. In that scenario, you are risking your primary lifeline to the world. Using a dedicated device like the Pocket 4 allows you to take those creative risks without the fear of being left without your wallet or your keys if something goes wrong.

Design and build quality

The Osmo Pocket 4 feels like a premium, robust evolution of its predecessor, finished in a professional, stealthy black colour that looks great in any setting. While the physical dimensions have grown slightly to 144.2mm in length and the weight has increased to 190.5g (up from 179g on the Pocket 3), the trade-off for the improved screen and battery tech is well worth it. It maintains that iconic silhouette while feeling more like a professional tool than a toy.

Connectivity and expansion remain core to the design. The device features a fast USB-C port for charging and high-speed data transfers, alongside the essential microSD card slot. While the internal 107GB storage is a welcome safety net, having the ability to “pop and swap” a physical card remains a massive win for fast desk-side workflows. At the base, you will find a native tripod mount, making it easy to attach to a variety of mounts, though most users will likely keep the battery handle accessory attached. This extended handle not only provides extra grip but also significantly boosts the total runtime for those long days in the field.

One of the smartest design choices this year is how the device handles storage and protection. When you power the device down, the gimbal head automatically rotates to face inward, shielding the lens from scratches and debris while not in use. This “smart” protection means you can safely slide it into the protective clamp or your pocket without worrying about the glass.

The highlight of the exterior is the larger 2.0-inch touchscreen, which now hits a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. This is a significant jump in outdoor visibility, making it much easier to frame shots in the harsh Australian sun compared to previous models. Additionally, the new 5D joystick provides much more proportional and precise control over gimbal movement, allowing for more natural pans and tilts.

Performance

At the heart of the Osmo Pocket 4 is a brand new stacked 1-inch CMOS sensor that significantly improves low-light performance by two stops over the previous generation. This sensor delivers an impressive 14 stops of dynamic range, ensuring that detail is preserved in both the brightest highlights and the deepest shadows. This is a massive win for shooting in the high-contrast environments we often face in Australia. While some professionals will certainly appreciate the move to true 10-bit D-Log for maximum grading flexibility, even standard users will benefit from the increased sensor data.

The headline performance feature is the addition of 4K recording at up to 240fps, allowing for incredibly smooth slow-motion footage that was previously reserved for high-end gear. The camera retains its 20mm equivalent focal length and f/2.0 aperture, providing a natural field of view that is perfect for vlogging. Furthermore, the photo resolution has been bumped up significantly to 37MP (7680×4320). I found that moving between these different modes, specifically still, video, time-lapse, and slow motion, is really quick and easy. This makes it a much more capable hybrid device for those who want to capture high-resolution stills alongside their video content.

Thermal performance is another area where the Pocket 4 shines. While I have experienced overheating with a number of smart action cameras in the past, I did not experience any such issues with the Osmo during my testing. This reliability is critical when you are out in the field and cannot afford for your gear to shut down mid-shot.

Battery life sees a healthy increase to 1,545mAh, which translates to roughly 240 minutes of operating time when shooting in 1080p. Charging is also impressively fast: you can reach 80% battery capacity in just 18 minutes. This ensures you spend less time tethered to a wall and more time creating. Finally, the inclusion of 107GB of high-speed built-in storage is a massive performance win. Beyond just being a safety net if you ever forget your microSD card, it supports wired transfer speeds of up to 800MB/s via the USB 3.1 port, allowing you to offload large 4K files almost instantly.

Features

The Osmo Pocket 4 is packed with intelligent software and hardware features designed to make high-quality production accessible to everyone. From advanced subject tracking to professional-grade audio capture, the device acts as an all-in-one production crew.

The feature set of the Osmo Pocket 4 is where this device truly transitions from a clever gadget to a professional-grade production tool. While the hardware gets you the shot, these software and integration features ensure that the footage is usable, focused, and sounds professional with minimal effort.

Intelligent Subject Management

One of the most significant leaps over previous models is the new Subject Management system. This allows you to register and manage up to three specific subjects within the DJI Mimo app. Once registered, the camera uses ActiveTrack 7.0 to prioritise focusing on those individuals even in crowded environments. This effectively solves the “drifting” issue where a gimbal might accidentally lock onto a passerby. It is particularly impressive because it now supports tracking even when using the 2x or 4x zoom, making it a much more autonomous camera for solo creators.

Face Auto-Detect and Gesture Control

For those who spend a lot of time in front of the lens, the Face Auto-Detect remains a vital tool. The camera uses advanced algorithms to keep you perfectly framed, ensuring you stay in the sweet spot of the 20mm lens. This is essential for solo shooters who cannot always see the screen while filming, providing peace of mind that you haven’t walked out of the shot while focusing on your delivery. Complementing this is the new Gesture Control feature, which allows you to start or stop recording, take photos, and activate ActiveTrack with a single hand gesture from up to 7 metres away.

Built-in 107GB Storage

One of the most requested features has finally arrived: dedicated internal storage. With 107GB of high-speed memory built directly into the device, you can record extensive footage without relying solely on external microSD cards. This is a massive win for reliability. If you ever find yourself at a shoot only to realise your SD card is sitting on your desk at home, the internal storage ensures your day is not wasted. Furthermore, the 800MB/s transfer speeds over USB 3.1 mean you can offload that footage to your laptop in seconds.

Magnetic Fill Light and Physical Controls

One of the most innovative design changes is the inclusion of a magnetic mounting point on the back of the camera head for the new modular fill light. This solves the problem of poor lighting in vlogging scenarios without requiring a bulky cage. It provides consistent, flattering lighting to your face, which is a game-changer when shooting in the evening. On the handle, DJI has added dedicated physical buttons for Zoom and Custom (C) functions. The Zoom button allows for quick toggling between 1x, 2x, and a 4x double-tap, while the Custom button can be mapped to your most-used settings for instant access.

Pro-Grade Audio and DJI Mic 3 Integration

The Creator Combo includes the brand new DJI Mic 3 transmitter, which pairs seamlessly via the OsmoAudio ecosystem to support four-channel recording. This setup allows the camera to record clear vocals from the wireless mic while simultaneously capturing ambient sound through the built-in quad-mic array. The built-in mics also support spatial audio and “Audio Zoom,” which narrows the microphone’s focus as you zoom in on a subject, making the playback feel much more realistic.

DJI Mimo App and Wireless Control

To get the most out of the Pocket 4, the DJI Mimo app is an essential companion. Beyond reviewing and sharing footage, the app allows for full wireless control of the camera and gimbal via Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth. This is a huge advantage when the camera is mounted on a tripod, as you can use your phone as a remote monitor and joystick. The app also features “One-Tap Edit” AI tools for quick social shares and new “Theme Master” colour profiles, like Neon Fantasy and Moonlit Starlight, to give your videos an instant cinematic vibe.

AI-Driven Editing and Scene Recognition

Inside the DJI Mimo app, the AI integration has been expanded significantly. The “One-Tap Edit” tool now uses intelligent scene analysis to identify highlights, such as people smiling, fast-action sequences, or beautiful sunsets, and automatically syncs them to music templates for instant social sharing. New AI-powered “Theme Master” colour profiles (like Neon Fantasy and Moonlit Starlight) can be applied in post-production to instantly recover colour in low-light shots or add a cinematic aesthetic without manual grading.

Issues and opportunities

While the increased size of the Osmo Pocket 4 is manageable, the slight gain in weight and length means it is starting to push the limits of what some might consider “pocketable” in tighter clothing. At 190.5g and over 144mm in length, it remains the king of portability for a gimbal camera, but it is no longer as discrete as the earlier versions. For future iterations, it would be great to see DJI find a way to maintain these high-end specs while perhaps shaving off a few millimetres of length to keep it as compact as possible.

The native 20mm focal length is fantastic for vlogging, providing a natural field of view that avoids the “fish eye” distortion seen in some action cameras. However, some users may find it a bit tight for expansive landscapes or group shots. Fortunately, the Creator Combo includes a magnetic wide-angle lens that snaps easily onto the front of the gimbal to expand the view to 108 degrees.

During testing, I found this works well for landscape shots; however, it makes almost no discernible difference in portrait mode. Because the camera performs a vertical crop to achieve the 9:16 aspect ratio, much of that extra horizontal field of view is simply lost. A native dual-lens system or a wider base focal length in the future would solve this, removing the need to carry and swap small magnetic accessories that can be easily lost in the field.

Finally, there is the matter of heat. While the fast charging is excellent, the device can get quite warm during extended 4K/240fps recording sessions. It is worth noting that I did not experience any actual thermal shutdowns during my testing, which is a marked improvement over previous models and several competitors in the action camera space. However, the heat is definitely noticeable to the touch. This suggests that while DJI has made great strides in reliability, thermal management will likely remain a key area for refinement in the next generation.

Price and availability

The DJI Osmo Pocket 4 is available now through the DJI Store and authorised Australian retailers. It is offered in two main configurations to suit different needs and budgets.

Standard Combo: A$769 (Includes Osmo Pocket 4, protective clamp, wrist strap, and handle with 1/4 inch thread)

(Includes Osmo Pocket 4, protective clamp, wrist strap, and handle with 1/4 inch thread) Creator Combo: A$959 (Includes DJI Mic 3, magnetic fill light, wide-angle lens, battery handle, mini tripod, and carrying bag)

You can purchase the Osmo Pocket 4 from the following Australian retailers:

DJI Store Australia (Official): A$769 (Standard) / A$959 (Creator)

A$769 (Standard) / A$959 (Creator) JB Hi-Fi: A$769 (Standard) / A$959 (Creator)

A$769 (Standard) / A$959 (Creator) Digital Camera Warehouse: A$769 (Standard) / A$959 (Creator)

A$769 (Standard) / A$959 (Creator) Ted’s Cameras: A$769 (Standard) / A$959 (Creator)

A$769 (Standard) / A$959 (Creator) Harvey Norman: A$769 (Standard) / A$959 (Creator)

For those already in the DJI ecosystem, individual accessories like the Osmo Pocket 4 Battery Handle (A$99) and the DJI Mic 3 Transmitter (A$149) are also available for separate purchase to build out a custom kit.

Overall

The DJI Osmo Pocket 4 is not just a minor iteration; it is a significant hardware leap that addresses the remaining “what ifs” of the series. By doubling the slow-motion frame rate to 4K/240fps and increasing the dynamic range, DJI has moved the Pocket into true prosumer territory and its likely to find its way into the hearts of professionals as well.

If you are coming from an Osmo Pocket 2 or earlier, the jump in quality and the move to the 1 inch sensor will feel like night and day. For current Osmo Pocket 3 owners, the decision is slightly more nuanced but still compelling.

For those who have relied solely on their smartphones for content, the Pocket 4 offers a freedom that is hard to quantify until you experience it. Carrying a dedicated camera isn’t about adding bulk; it is about reclaiming your phone. By offloading your video production to the Pocket 4, you ensure your phone remains at 100% for its most vital roles: your car keys, your digital wallet, and your communication lifeline.

I strongly recommend the DJI Osmo Pocket 4 for anyone who needs more than what their phone can offer. The size, portability, and sheer visual quality are class-leading, and the refinements made this year make it the most compelling offering DJI has ever released. It actually works in harmony with your phone, being able to rapidly transfer the footage, edit and share to your social media in minutes.

If you are a hobbyist looking to level up your family memories, the Standard Combo is a great entry point. However, if you are someone who makes money from the content they produce, the Creator Combo is a very easy decision to justify. The inclusion of the Mic and the magnetic fill light turns this tiny device into a complete, high-end production studio that fits in the palm of your hand.