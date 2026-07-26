REVIEW: Dreame Gusto Hair Dryer features AI.. a useful feature or marketing hype?

While hair dryers are not typically something we’d cover on techAU, when they list AI as a feature I was really keen to get hands-on and understand if this is some marketing spin, or a genuine application of AI that enhances the product category. I have good news to share on this front. Dreame leverages AI to detect distances between the hair dryer and your hair or body. The LED ring on the back of the dryer is a visual indicator of the temperature dynamically adjusting to ensure you never burn your hair.

Dreame has rapidly built a reputation in the personal care space by taking direct aim at high-end beauty tech brands. The Dreame Gusto High-Speed Hair Dryer is their latest flagship offering, designed to make premium hair care technology more accessible while introducing intelligent features that solve real daily annoyances. With its high-powered motor and suite of smart sensors, it promises to drastically reduce drying times while actively protecting your hair and scalp from heat damage.

For anyone who dreads the long, tedious process of drying their hair after a shower, the Gusto offers an immediate upgrade to your daily routine. It combines raw power (up to 2,000W moving air at up to 60m³/h) with automated heat regulation, making it ideal for busy professionals, families, or anyone with long, thick, or damage-prone hair.

The product targets daily home use, for those searching for great performance without the luxury price tags.

Design

The Dreame Gusto features a sleek, ergonomic design that immediately feels premium in the hand. Weighing 517g (excluding the cord), it balances nicely without putting strain on your wrist during longer styling sessions. Compared with traditional bulky hair dryers or earlier Dreame models such as the Glory, the Gusto opts for a more compact body with a polished, high-end finish and electroplated buttons that deliver a firm, decisive click when switching modes.

One of the standout visual elements is the integrated temperature-responsive LED halo ring. It changes colour dynamically based on the current heat level, giving immediate visual confirmation of the air temperature. The dual-intake air filter at the base uses a fine stainless-steel mesh combined with an outer mesh to help prevent hair from being sucked into the intake, a common frustration with many lower-end dryers.

What works particularly well is the magnetic attachment system paired with built-in smart sensors. Swapping nozzles is effortless and the connection feels secure during movement. The only minor drawback is that the smooth, polished body texture, while attractive, can feel a little slick if you have styling products or oil on your hands.

Performance

Performance is where the Gusto truly shines. It is powered by an industry-leading 32mm oversized brushless motor spinning at 110,000 RPM, delivering 2,000W of drying power and air speeds up to 60m/s. This combination significantly cuts drying times. Short hair can be dry in under a minute, while thick, long hair is typically fully dry in under three minutes without the need for extreme heat settings.

The real standout is the AI-driven adaptive heat protection, and this is where the technology moves beyond marketing claims. An integrated Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor continuously measures the exact distance between the dryer and your scalp or hair. As you move the unit closer, the system detects the reduced proximity and automatically lowers the temperature to reduce the risk of discomfort or damage.

When you pull the dryer further away, heat ramps back up to maintain drying efficiency. This real-time adjustment is supported by NTC thermal regulation that checks temperature hundreds of times per second, creating a comfortable experience that largely eliminates hot spots.

The LED Temp-Halo on the rear of the unit provides clear visual feedback throughout this process. The ring changes colour in line with the current temperature setting, so you can see the AI actively working as you style. In practice this combination of distance sensing and dynamic heat control feels purposeful rather than gimmicky, delivering the kind of protection that previously required constant manual adjustment.

Despite the strong airflow, noise performance is impressive. Operating at around 60dB, the motor produces a higher-pitched tone rather than a low roar, making morning routines less disruptive.

The unit also emits 300 million negative ions per cubic centimetre. Wet, frizzy hair carries a positive electric charge, these negatively charged molecules work like a magnet to neutralize static. They break water droplets into micro-particles for faster drying and seal the hair’s outer cuticle, locking in moisture so hair feels smoother, shinier, and easier to style.

In the market, basic ionic dryers typically emit 10 million to 50 million ions, while mainstream high-speed competitors like Laifen or Shark usually offer around 100 million to 200 million. At 300 million, the Dreame Gusto sits at the higher end of premium high-speed dryers, offering maximum anti-frizz saturation to tame stubborn flyaways without extra heat.

Features

There’s a number of features on offer here, but the headline feature is certainly the AI-powered temperature adjustment.

AI-driven adaptive heat protection

An integrated ToF distance sensor monitors how close the nozzle is to your scalp or hair and dynamically adjusts heat output in real time. Supported by NTC sensing at 500 checks per second, the system lowers temperature when proximity increases and raises it again as distance grows, helping prevent heat damage and discomfort.

Smart attachment recognition

An internal Hall sensor detects which magnetic attachment is fitted and automatically configures the optimal air speed and heat setting for that accessory.

300,000,000 negative ion emitter

Releases a high concentration of negative ions into the airflow to neutralise static, help seal the hair cuticle and lock in moisture for a smoother, shinier finish.

Temperature-responsive LED halo

A ring-shaped LED indicator changes colour in real time to match the current temperature mode, providing clear visual feedback that the AI heat adjustment is actively working.

Generous 2.8m power cable

A long, heavy-duty power cord offers good reach around bathroom mirrors and outlets without feeling restrictive.

Included styling attachment bundle

Comes with four magnetic attachments that cover a wide range of hair types and styling goals:

Styling nozzle – Concentrates airflow into a focused stream for precise control. Ideal for smoothing, creating sleek finishes, or directing heat exactly where you need it during blowouts.

– Concentrates airflow into a focused stream for precise control. Ideal for smoothing, creating sleek finishes, or directing heat exactly where you need it during blowouts. Oval brush – Combines drying and brushing in one motion. Excellent for smoothing frizz, adding natural volume and creating soft, polished styles without the need for a separate round brush.

– Combines drying and brushing in one motion. Excellent for smoothing frizz, adding natural volume and creating soft, polished styles without the need for a separate round brush. Diffuser nozzle – Evenly disperses airflow to dry curls and waves gently. Helps enhance natural curl pattern while reducing frizz and maintaining volume.

– Evenly disperses airflow to dry curls and waves gently. Helps enhance natural curl pattern while reducing frizz and maintaining volume. Wide-tooth comb nozzle – Detangles as it dries and is particularly well suited to curly, coily or thick hair. The wide teeth glide through knots while the airflow speeds up drying without excessive tension.

Issues and Opportunities

While the AI distance sensing works very well for general drying, its automated heat boundaries won’t suit every style. Adding user-configurable temperature ranges in the companion app or on-device would let users fine-tune how aggressively the sensors react to proximity. For those who prefer to hold the nozzle extremely close for precise section styling, a dedicated “AI bypass” or lock toggle on the handle would give advanced users full manual control when maximum heat is required.

Another area for refinement is the included attachment set, which currently lacks a soft brush head. Without a brush-style attachment for simultaneous styling, you still need to dry your hair first and then reach for a separate hairbrush, missing out on a true 2-in-1 drying and smoothing process.

Finally, while the 2.8m cord is durable, its weight can pull on the lightweight handle during tight-angle maneuvers. Adding a 360-degree swivel joint at the base of the handle in the next generation would make maneuverability completely effortless.

Price and Availability

The Dreame Gusto High-Speed Hair Dryer is available in Australia with a recommended retail price of A$549.00. For that price, it’s represents a mid-to premium pricing for most, and while there are definitely cheaper options on the market to dry your hair, but this price point represents a good balance between the cheapest and most expensive products in the market. For the features, technology, quality and performance, the price makes sense.

You can purchase it through official and major retail channels:

It is also stocked or listed via other major Australian appliance retailers. Always check current pricing and stock, as promotions can appear. The product is backed by local manufacturer’s warranty and support.

Overall

The Dreame Gusto High-Speed Hair Dryer is an impressive piece of personal care tech that successfully merges raw power with genuine intelligence. Features like AI distance sensing for scalp protection and automatic nozzle recognition remove much of the guesswork from daily styling. After hands-on testing, the adaptive heat management feels like a legitimate advancement rather than a marketing gimmick.

A price tag of $549 places it firmly in premium territory, and minor quirks like the heavy cord and lack of a brush attachment leave a tiny bit of room for refinement. However, the four magnetic accessories, premium build quality, and rapid drying times deliver exceptional value compared to higher-priced rivals.

All things considered, investing in a better product to streamline your morning routine, protect a sensitive scalp, or achieve consistent salon-quality results at home is certainly worth consideration.