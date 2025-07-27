REVIEW: Google Pixel 9a, refined and powerful, sets a high bar for mid-range smartphones

The Google Pixel 9a has consistently set the benchmark for what a mid-range smartphone can and should be. With the Pixel 9a, Google has once again raised the bar, delivering a device that feels more premium than its price tag would suggest.

It includes a vibrant, larger display, a highly capable camera system, and the power of the Tensor G4 chip. This makes it a compelling option for those seeking a flagship-like experience without breaking the bank. While it makes some sensible compromises to achieve its attractive price point, the overall package offers exceptional value.

This year, the Pixel 9a feels less like a budget alternative and more like a true sibling to its more expensive counterparts. It borrows key design elements and features from the flagship Pixel 9, offering a cohesive and premium user experience.

For those who have been waiting for a significant leap in the ‘a’ series, the Pixel 9a delivers in almost every aspect, from its refreshed design to its impressive performance and outstanding battery life.

Design

The Pixel 9a marks a significant design evolution from its predecessor, the Pixel 8a. Gone is the prominent camera bar that has been a signature of the Pixel line for several generations. In its place is a sleeker, more minimalist design with a flat back and a streamlined camera housing for the dual-lens system.

This change gives the phone a more modern and arguably more sophisticated look, though some may miss the iconic and distinctive camera visor. The phone features an aluminium frame and a matte composite back that feels premium to the touch and resists fingerprints well.

Compared to the Pixel 8a, the 9a is slightly taller and wider to accommodate its larger 6.3-inch display, but it is surprisingly a few grams lighter. The edges are more defined and machine-cut, similar to the latest iPhones and Samsung Galaxy devices, which provides a secure grip.

While the back is made from high-quality plastic, it does not feel cheap and helps keep the device’s weight down. The phone is also IP68 rated for dust and water resistance, adding to its durability and giving users peace of mind. The overall build quality is excellent, and the phone feels solid and well-constructed in the hand.

Performance

At the heart of the Pixel 9a is Google’s own Tensor G4 processor, the same chip found in the flagship Pixel 9. Paired with 8GB of RAM, the 9a delivers a smooth and responsive experience in day-to-day use. Apps launch quickly, multitasking is handled with ease, and navigating the Android 15 operating system is a fluid and enjoyable experience.

The 120Hz refresh rate on the 6.3″ Actua pOLED display further enhances the feeling of smoothness when scrolling through feeds or playing supported games. “Actua” is Google’s proprietary branding for its high-quality OLED displays, emphasizing features like exceptional brightness (up to 2,700 nits peak), vibrant color reproduction, HDR support, and energy efficiency for better outdoor visibility and overall viewing experience.

The “pOLED” part stands for Plastic OLED, a type of OLED panel that uses a flexible plastic substrate instead of traditional glass, which can make the display lighter, more shatter-resistant, and potentially easier to curve or integrate into device designs.

Key specifications for this display include a 1080 x 2424 pixel resolution at 422 PPI, a 20:9 aspect ratio, a variable refresh rate from 60Hz to 120Hz for smooth scrolling and animations (branded as Smooth Display), and protection via Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

In terms of real-world performance, the Pixel 9a holds its own against more expensive competitors. While it may not top the benchmark charts for raw processing power, the Tensor G4 is more than capable of handling demanding tasks and graphic-intensive games.

More importantly, the chip is optimised for Google’s AI and machine learning features, which are deeply integrated into the Pixel experience. One of the standout improvements this year is battery life. The larger 5,100mAh battery, combined with the power efficiency of the Tensor G4, delivers exceptional longevity. It easily lasts a full day of heavy use and can even stretch to two days with more moderate usage.

Features

Actua display

The 6.3-inch pOLED display is brighter and larger than its predecessor, with a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and animations. It boasts a peak brightness of 2700 nits, making it easily viewable even in direct sunlight.

Tensor G4 processor

The same powerful and intelligent chip found in the flagship Pixel 9, enabling advanced AI features and a smooth user experience.

Advanced camera system

A dual rear camera setup with a 48MP main lens and a 13MP ultrawide lens, delivering exceptional photo quality with Google’s renowned image processing.

AI-powered camera features

Includes popular features like Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, and introduces new capabilities like ‘Best Take’ and ‘Magic Editor’ for professional-looking edits with just a few taps.

Impressive battery life

A large 5,100mAh battery that provides all-day power and then some, a significant improvement over previous ‘a’ series models.

IP68 water and dust resistance

Provides protection against accidental spills and splashes, a feature often reserved for more expensive flagship phones.

Issues and opportunities

While the Pixel 9a is an impressive device, it is not without areas for potential improvement. Some users have reported inconsistencies with the auto-brightness feature. This may be resolved in Android 16.

A more significant consideration is the limitation of some on-device AI features due to the 8GB of RAM. The Pixel 9a runs a smaller version of Google’s Gemini Nano AI model compared to the flagship Pixel 9. This means some of the more advanced AI capabilities that run locally on the device are not available.

While the core AI features are present, power users who want the full suite of Google’s latest AI innovations may need to consider the more expensive models.

Price and availability

The Google Pixel 9a is available now in Australia and can be purchased outright or on a plan from a range of retailers and carriers.

Google Store

The Pixel 9a is available directly from the Google Store, with the 128GB model priced at A$849.

JB Hi-Fi

At the time of writing, at JB Hi-Fi, has $150 off, making the Pixel 9a with 128GB of storage, is priced at just A$697.

The Good Guys

The Good Guys are offering the 128GB Pixel 9a for A$847 at The Good Guys.

Officeworks

The 128GB model is available for A$847, and the 256GB model is priced at A$999 at Officeworks.

Telstra

Telstra offers the Pixel 9a on a range of plans, with device repayments starting from around A$23.58 per month over 36 months at Telstra.

Optus

Optus also has the Pixel 9a on various plans, with similar monthly device payments at Optus.

Vodafone

Vodafone provides the Pixel 9a on plans with device repayments also starting from approximately A$23.58 per month over 36 months at Vodafone.

Overall

The Google Pixel 9a is an outstanding mid-range smartphone that offers exceptional value for money. It successfully bridges the gap between the mid-range and flagship tiers, providing a premium design, excellent performance, and a top-tier camera experience at a more accessible price point. The significant improvements in battery life and display quality make it a substantial upgrade over its predecessor.

This phone is most appealing to the savvy consumer who wants the core Pixel experience, a fantastic camera, clean software, and intelligent features, without the premium price of the flagship models.

While the limitations on some advanced AI features and the potential for minor software bugs are worth noting, they do not detract from the overall excellence of the device.

The Pixel 9a is a testament to Google’s ability to create a well-rounded and compelling smartphone that punches well above its weight, making it one of the easiest phones to recommend in its category.