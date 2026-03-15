REVIEW: Gozney Arc Lite, cook 12″ pizzas in a portable pizza oven that weighs just 12kg

The Gozney Arc Lite enters the market as a more accessible, compact sibling to the widely acclaimed Arc and Arc XL series. Designed to bring Gozney’s high-end aesthetic and signature lateral rolling flame to a smaller footprint, it promises restaurant-quality 12-inch pizzas for those with limited outdoor space.

Whether you are an urban dweller with a small balcony or a backyard cook looking to downsize your setup, this oven aims to provide a premium live-fire experience without the bulk of a permanent installation.

While it is marketed as an entry-level gateway into the Gozney ecosystem, do not let the “Lite” branding fool you into thinking it is a “set and forget” appliance. This oven is built for people who enjoy the process of learning and mastering their gear.

It appeals most to those who appreciate high-quality industrial design and want a sturdy, premium-feeling unit that looks as good as it performs, provided you are willing to put in the time to learn its specific temperament.

This review was done in collaboration with my friend Clint.

Design

The Arc Lite is undeniably a Gozney product, carrying the same sleek, modern DNA as the more expensive models in the range (such as the Dome Gen 2 we looked at back in October). It features a sturdy, fully insulated body that feels significantly more premium than many of the cheaper, thin-walled competitors on the market.

Weighing in at just 12kg, it is remarkably easy to move around, making it a viable option for those who need to store their oven away between sessions or even take it on the road for a gathering.

However, the compact nature of the design necessitates some trade-offs compared to the standard Arc. You lose the built-in digital thermometer, replaced by a simple flame dial, and the stone is thinner at 12mm compared to the 20mm floor found in the larger models.

While the off-black finish and overall build quality are top-tier, the smaller internal chamber means the intense flame is much closer to your food, which directly impacts how you have to manage your cooks.

Performance

Using the Arc Lite is a lesson in heat management. Because the chamber is so compact, the signature lateral rolling flame (which moves from left to right) is incredibly powerful.

During testing, I found that launching a pizza at full heat often resulted in the toppings catching fire before the base was properly set. To get a decent result, a long preheat of at least 30 minutes is essential to get the stone up to temperature, followed by dialing the flame right down to its lowest setting immediately after sliding the pizza in.

Even with a thorough preheat, the thermal distribution on the 12mm stone is not perfectly even. Using an infrared thermometer, I recorded a temperature difference of roughly 70°C between the back-left and front-right corners.

This means you cannot simply walk away; rotating the pizza multiple times is mandatory to prevent one side from charring while the other remains doughy. It is a more finicky experience than the full-sized Arc, requiring constant attention and a bit of trial and error to master the “high-heat launch, low-heat finish” technique.

Features

The Arc Lite is built around the core technologies that made the original Arc series famous, though it strips back the extras to keep the weight and price point down.

Signature lateral rolling flame

This burner design replicates the rolling yellow flame of a traditional wood-fired oven, providing a beautiful live-fire aesthetic and intense top-down heat for searing.

High-performance 12mm cordierite stone

A removable stone floor designed to reach up to 500°C, providing floor heat to crisp up pizza bases.

Front-facing flame control

The dial is conveniently located at the front for easy access, allowing you to adjust the intensity of the burner without reaching around the side or back.

Fully insulated body

A high-quality outer shell that keeps the heat inside the oven for better efficiency and ensures the exterior remains safer to touch than uninsulated models.

Simplified gas connection

The unit comes with a fixed gas hose and regulator already attached, meaning you can hook it up to a standard Australian LPG bottle right out of the box.

Issues and Opportunities

The primary challenge with the Arc Lite is the uneven heat distribution across the stone. Increasing the stone thickness slightly or refining the burner’s “wave” could help bridge that 70°C gap and make the oven more forgiving for beginners.

Furthermore, while the oven claims a self-cleaning feature by running it on high, the front area near the mouth does not always get hot enough to burn off all the residue, often requiring some manual scrubbing for stuck-on dough or toppings.

The accessories also present a mixed bag of opportunities. The Balance Placement Peel, while lightweight and attractive, has large cut-out slots that cause homemade dough to stick, making the launch process quite stressful.

Switching to a solid or more finely perforated peel might be a better move for the average user. Conversely, the Turning Peel is an absolute must-have for this specific oven, as the small chamber requires frequent, precise rotations that only a smaller turning peel can manage comfortably.

Price and Availability

In Australia, the Gozney Arc Lite is competitively priced for the premium market, sitting well below the $1,119 RRP of the standard Arc. It is widely available through major outdoor and BBQ retailers across the country.

Gozney Australia: A$649.00 (direct link)

Accessories inlclude items like a cover (A$59) and turning peel (A$119), or altneratively, you could opt for an Arc Lite Essential Bundle for A$906 which includes the oven and accessories.

Overall

The Gozney Arc Lite is a beautifully constructed piece of kit that offers a significant step up in build quality over budget-friendly alternatives.

It delivers that sought-after “Gozney look” and a genuine 500°C performance in a form factor that is remarkably portable. For the price, you are getting a very sturdy, reliable unit that will likely outlast many of its competitors.

However, it is a demanding oven. If you are looking for an easy, hands-off experience, the larger Arc with its thicker stone and better heat distribution is worth the extra investment.

But if you have limited space, or simply like the portability, and don’t mind spending a few weekends perfecting your technique and flame management, the Arc Lite offers excellent value for money.