REVIEW: iGarden Pool Cleaner K Pro 120 Robot will save you hours of maintenance

Robots are slowly taking over household chores. By now, many homes have a robot vacuum cleaner to help collect the dust and mop so you can spend more of your time doing the things you love. While less popular, there are also robot lawn mowers, and now there are robot pool cleaners.

This aquatic robot is designed to be simple: just turn it on, drop it in, and it cleans your schedule and your pool. The iGarden Pool Cleaner K Pro 120 focuses on endurance, offering a generous 12 hours of continuous runtime. If you need even more runtime, the top-of-the-line K Pro 150 stretches that to a full 15 hours.

Using its Daily Care Mode, it can stay submerged for up to 21 days between charges, automatically waking for short cleaning cycles every few days. For Australian pool owners sick of daily or weekly maintenance during summer, this “set and forget” promise is incredibly alluring – especially when a single weekly clean can easily eat two hours of your weekend.

I’ve been testing the K Pro 120 to see if its cleaning performance lives up to that marathon battery life, and whether leaving a robot in the pool for weeks on end actually justifies the premium price tag.

Design

The iGarden K Pro 120 makes a statement in a glossy, aggressive red and black finish that looks more like a sports car than a household appliance. It features a hydrodynamic “racecar” silhouette designed to reduce drag, which contributes to its energy efficiency.

- Advertisement -

The robot is substantial, tipping the scales at around 10kg dry, and significantly more when filled with water; hauling it out of the pool requires a bit of muscle. Fortunately, it includes a retrieval hook that attaches to a standard pool pole, allowing you to fish it out without diving in.

One of the most practical design choices is the large filter box integrated directly into the middle of the chassis. Access is straightforward, making the “gross” part of the job—emptying the sludge—quick and relatively painless.

The unit sits on wide tank-like treads that provide excellent grip on various surfaces, making it applicable to a majority of pool owners.

While the app offers control over the robot, there’s also a touch panel with iconography to provide feedback on mode selection, battery life and more. In terms of interacting with the robot, this is also supported by voice commands, which are particularly helpful during setup.

Performance

The performance of the robot will significantly impact your motivation to buy or not buy this product. It can look flashy, have all the features, but unless it actually cleans your pool, it wouldn’t be worth it.

Thankfully, there’s good news to report on the cleaning performance front. One of the key questions I had when starting this review was how well it can clean. Would it be possible to leave a pool over winter, then drop in the robot and have it ready for summer swimming? The answer, maybe.

As a number of owners do, this pool was left alone during the winter (non-swimming) months, and during spring, it needed to be brought back to life to be ready for the approaching Australian summer. As a test of the worst-case scenario, we simply dropped the robot in and let it run to see how it went. The photo on the left was the result, a completely full filter box, showing the robot could remove a significant portion of the pool contents responsible for turning it green.

The robot was run across a number of days to clean out a substantial amount of the algae and debris from surrounding trees. Science tells us a salt/chlorine pool needs some chemical help to fully restore it, but in terms of cleaning, the majority was done with the robot. There was a final clean with a pool vacuum to get the finer particles, but 90% of the effort was done by the robot.

With the pool ready for summer, the workload now turns to maintenance for the coming months. This task is much easier, just charge the robot, drop it in the pool, and thanks to the long battery life, it moves through its cleaning cycle, then you simply remove it when you swim. The filter is fine, so it is worth noting that ultra-fine items may not be removed, but the vast majority of what you would normally be scooping out of your pool are removed by the robot.

The image on the right shows the amount collected after just a few minutes of running in a pool that looked clean to start with.

The robot’s ability to clean your pool ultimately gives you time back in your life that would otherwise be consumed every week. It’s for this reason that pool owners could justify the purchase price.

Features

The robot offers a range of features and, as we expect from our smart gadgets in 2025, connects to a mobile app. However, here is where things get interesting. The experience is vastly different from the mobile app for your household robot vacuum, primarily because connectivity stops the second the K Pro 120 goes underwater.

This happens because WiFi operates on the 2.4 GHz frequency, which is extremely close to the resonant frequency of water molecules. The water absorbs the radio waves almost instantly, effectively “eating” the signal energy and converting it into a minute amount of heat (the same principle used by microwave ovens).

For the user, this results in a disconnected experience that requires a shift in mindset. Unlike a terrestrial robot vacuum that can map your floor plan in real-time on your screen, this robot becomes a “black box” the moment it sinks. The app is powerful for scheduling, firmware updates, and reviewing cleaning reports after the job is done, but don’t expect to drive this thing around the pool floor with a virtual joystick. It serves as a stark reminder that while 2025 technology is advanced, it still can’t break the fundamental laws of physics.

21-Day Endurance Mode

This mode allows the robot to wake up every few days for a one-hour maintenance cycle, allowing it to remain submerged and active for up to three weeks on a single charge.

Large Chassis Filter Box

Designed for heavy loads, the high-capacity debris basket can handle significant leaf litter and sediment, making it ideal for seasonal cleanups or neglected pools.

Turbo 200% Suction

A high-power mode that doubles the suction capability to tackle heavy debris loads, such as after a storm or heavy leaf fall.

Intelligent 3D Path Navigation

Utilising infrared sensors and gyroscopes, the robot plans an efficient S-shaped cleaning path to ensure total coverage of floors, walls, and waterlines without missed spots.

Issues and Opportunities

While the robot is an impressive device in terms of performance, design and features, there are some things I think could be improved.

The hook can also scratch that glossy red finish as you attempt to hook it from the bottom of the pool. It is also possible and possibly likely that you hook the filter. This is a design aspect I hope iGarden considers in future revisions of the product. If they were to invert the direction of the filter handle, this would not allow the hook to catch it inadvertently.

The filter box is generous in size, but it also features an area for improvement. As you extract the filter box from the heart of the robot, the catch that holds the filter door closed has a very tight tolerance, meaning that it’s actually quite easy for it to come open. During the review, we found that those times where the filter box was quite full, it placed pressure laterally against the door and could inadvertently release when you don’t want it to. Again, this could be resolved with a slight tweak to the design to require a purposeful movement to unlock the mechanism.

Price and Availability

The iGarden Pool Cleaner K Pro 120 has been available internationally for some time, but only this week launched to Australian consumers who can now purchase it through the official iGarden website – https://au.store.igarden.ai/products/igarden-pool-cleaner-k-pro

The iGarden Pool Cleaner K 120 (reviewed) is the mid-tier model of the K Pro series, which is currently offered with Black Friday discounts (code 25BF12). The lineup pricing is detailed below:

iGarden Pool Cleaner K Pro 100 – RRP A$2,099 ($420 off with code: 25BF10) = A$1,679

iGarden Pool Cleaner K Pro 120 – RRP A$2,799 ($550 off with code: 25BF12) = A$2,249

iGarden Pool Cleaner K Pro 150 – RRP A$3,799 ($800 off with code: 25BF15) = A$2,999

Overall

The iGarden Pool Cleaner K Pro 120 is a truly compelling product for pool owners who value their time and want to shift the maintenance workflow to robots in an effort to spend it doing the things they love, with the people they love (like going for a swim in their pool).

Like the robots inside our homes, this robot simply requires recharging and emptying from time to time, a much better deal than spending hours of your time cleaning each week.

The choice of models is something you should consider before simply clicking buy, as the battery life differs between models and based on the size of your pool and the number of days you’d like it to run between charges, it can be the difference in price you need to pay for the luxury. Having robots do our chores is ultimately a luxury, but one that some are prepared to pay for. If you’ve invested $60k into a pool, chances are, you can afford a few more to automate the cleaning.

Having seen the result of the robot’s cleaning efforts with a full 4L of debris from the seasonal comeback, the performance of the robot is impressive, and it’s great to see it’s capable of heavy lifting when required. If you have a large pool and the budget to support a premium investment, this is likely the best “set and forget” solution on the market today.