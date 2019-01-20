Review: Intel Neural Compute Stick 2 offers AI at the Edge

Intel recently released the Neural Compute Stick 2. This oversized thumb drive features a dedicated AI chip to power experiences at the Edge. What does that mean? When most of us think about AI, we think about massive cloud infrastructure performing ridiculous volumes of calculations to derive a result. AI at the Edge offers the ability to accept inputs from hardware like sensors and cameras and run analysis against the results of trained AI models.

The way this works is that developers train AI models and transfer the results (also think of this as knowledge), to NCS2 and connect it to a low-cost computer like an arduino, dedicated to the task at hand. Intel provide some use case examples which include image classification, object detection, motion detection, security barrier camera (to track number plates etc), face detection and AI can even help with stabilizing videos.

One of the biggest benefits of having the required processing available on an Edge device, is that you get to avoid the time and cost of uploading streams of data, like photos of ever car that enters a security gate, to have the computer vision determine the characters of the number plate and communicate it back to the device to either raise or lower the boom gate, essentially determining if it’s an authorised vehicle. If you did connect the device, the only thing that’d need to be pushed is any updates to the registered number plate database (a small dataset). If the business needs to log entries and exists from secure areas, this small data log could also be transmitted from the Edge device back to the server, but the expensive processing could all be done on the NCS2.

If you’re interested in developing for AI, the Intel NCS2 could be the perfect device for prototyping and getting experience. To begin, Intel have a getting started page which documents the software and setup required to begin. Let me say from the outset, this is not simply a click and run experience like most software, its involved and you really need to have a strong motivation to work through it. If it’s part of your evolving job, then you have plenty of motivation to learn. If you’re like me, learning new things is an exciting challenge that is welcomed.