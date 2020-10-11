Review: JBL Quantum ONE Headphones an outstanding first gaming product

The design of the packaging is quite an amazing piece of work, but once you flip that open, you’ll be greeted with the quite generously sized (read: large) headset. The immediate impression is definitely one of comfort and once it lands on your head, that’ll be proven to be true.

The headband and over-the-ear earmuffs are the two contact points with your head and both feature soft padding to make longer sessions not just comfortable, but gives you the feeling of having your head wrapped in marshmallows.

The exterior of the cups features multiple RGB lighting zones that can be customised to your preference, using in software. This is definitely some of the more distinctive lighting schemes I’ve seen for a while and is not only bright, fast and responsive, I actually really enjoyed experimenting with the many different configurations available.

The JBL logo is proudly embossed on the side of each ear cup, so if your friends and fellow gamers will be in no doubt which brand you’re rocking.

Of course, these aren’t just headphones, but a headset, which of course means you have a microphone to deal with. There’s many different approaches brand have to this and JBL have gone with a removable microphone which I always worry will get lost. Being able to remove the microphone does give those casual gamers more freedom to turn the headset into a simpler set of headphones, then connect the microphone when you need it. Personally like to find a really comfortable, great-sounding headset and use it for everything. This means I found myself leaving the microphone attached and using it for video conferencing.

With any headset, portability is a factor. While we aren’t travelling much right now, that will return and when it does, having a headset that slips into a backpack is critical. Thankfully JBL designers accommodate for this with rotating ear cups that allow them to lay flat, reducing their overall footprint for travel. Despite the flatter form factor, they are still around 7cm deep, as a result of how much padding is in the cups.

The final design element we need to discuss is the in-line volume control. This fairly sizable control dial allows you to adjust the mix between in-game audio and chat volume. Personally I think I would prefer a dial on the headset itself, as many other brands use.