Review: Nanoleaf Elements wooden light panels

While I love the way these light panels look when they’re off, let’s get serious, you buy smart lighting products to light your room. The performance of the Nanoleaf Elements in regards to their ability to light your home or business is interesting.

These are not RGB light panels, which means the available colours you have to choose from are limited, but that doesn’t mean they’re not bright. Despite the light having to pass through that wooden facade, the panels emit plenty of light to the room. Obviously, the more panels you add, the more light you can make, but smart lighting isn’t just about a simple on or off, it’s also about how fun and visually interesting the light is as well.

The Elements have a colour range between white light and burnt orange, with both extremes looking great and suited well for different times of the day or week. When I’m working late at night and want to increase the ambient light in the office, but don’t want to have the bright downlights on, the Elements offer a great in-between and having the ability for them to emit any light level, by adjusting a simple slider in the app.

Basic lighting controls are fun, but these are capable of so much more. There’s a whole host of lighting effects to choose from, including Reading White, Bloom, Calming Waterfall, Clouds, Ember, Fireflies, Sunbeam, Warm Waves and more. Each of these modes animates the light tiles in different colours and makes a serious visual impact on the room. I do find the subtle changes to light to be great while working away, rather than a boring static light.

If you want to get really fancy, you’ll put them into music mode, which allows the panels to change dynamically, based on the sound in your environment. This works great if you’re having a party and playing music, helping to provide a very unique look and feel to the environment.

While there are static controls, the true power of smart, connected light, is the ability to automate its configuration. With Schedules, you can have the lights come on between certain hours of the day and days of the week, which is great, particularly if you are looking to also use them as a security device, to simulate you being home when you go on holidays.

Overall the performance of the Nanoleaf Elements is very impressive, even if they can’t do a full range of colours.