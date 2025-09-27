REVIEW: Nanoleaf Floor Lamp brightens your space with vibrant, customisable light

The world of smart lighting is no longer just about the convenience of turning lights on and off with your voice. It’s about creating an atmosphere, personalising your space, and integrating lighting into your daily routines.

Nanoleaf has been a key player in the industry for a number of years now and their diversity of device types continues to grow. Its newest ventures includes a more traditional form factor with a decidedly modern twist: the Nanoleaf Floor Lamp.

This isn’t just a device to illuminate a dark corner; it’s a statement piece designed to paint your walls with a vibrant spectrum of customisable light.

The Nanoleaf Floor Lamp aims to blend seamlessly into your home while offering the high-tech, colour-rich experience the brand is famous for. It’s a minimalist wand of light that stands tall, ready to transform the ambiance of any room at a moment’s notice.

But in a competitive market with a growing number of smart lighting options, does Nanoleaf’s first foray into floor lamps shine bright enough to warrant a place in your home? Having spent some time with it, it’s now time to share my thoughts.

Design

When you unbox the Nanoleaf Floor Lamp, some assembly is required. The floorstand is assembled in pieces, with each segment attached using a couple of small screws, which creates the slim, unobtrusive black pole that stands 1.4 metres tall.

The weighted circular base helps provides a stable footing as you connect the LED strip and press it into the stand. Initially I thought this slid into the rails of the pole, but it was actually a little more complex than that, but after some finessing, it was installed and it was time to try it out.

The lamp itself is surprisingly lightweight, making it easy to reposition around a room to find the perfect spot, just find a nearby power outlet and you’re away.

The power cord includes a controller inline which also provides an NFC chip to enable a tap and setup the lamp using the mobile app.

I have a number of smart lighting products in my home and the lamp excels as an ambient light source. I regularly rely on my smart lighting, rather than my downlights, as the smart lights provide great control over the feeling in my office, as I work late into the night.

When you face the lamp towards a wall, you get the benefit of the light reflection, washing the surface with rich, diffused colours.

If the lamp is faced into the room, you will see the individual LEDs in the light strip, which is less visually appealing to me personally. This is a deliberate design choice, encouraging users to think of their walls as a canvas.

The overall build quality feels premium, with a solid metal construction that belies its light weight.

Performance

In day-to-day use, the Nanoleaf Floor Lamp is a joy to operate. The light it produces is both vibrant and versatile, capable of shifting from warm, functional whites (with a range of 2700K to 6500K) to a dazzling array of over 16 million colours.

The transitions between colours are smooth, creating dynamic and mesmerising scenes that can dramatically alter the feel of a room. Whether you’re looking for a calming, pastel glow for a relaxing evening or a vibrant, party-ready display that syncs to your music, the lamp delivers with impressive brightness and colour accuracy.

Control is handled primarily through the Nanoleaf app, which is intuitive and packed with features. Connecting the lamp to Wi-Fi is a simple process, and from there you can access thousands of pre-made scenes or create your own with granular control over colours, patterns, and timing.

The app also facilitates integration with major smart home ecosystems, including Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Samsung SmartThings. Voice commands for turning the lamp on/off, changing brightness, or setting a specific colour work flawlessly.

Having connected the Nanoleaf device to Google Home, I now have the luxury of simply commanding it by voice. “Hey Google, Turn on the lights in the office”, or “turn the lights in the office to Blue and 50%” which really helps to avoid eye fatigue.

The included physical controller on the cord is handy for quick adjustments like power and brightness, but for any real customisation, you’ll be reaching for your phone.

Features

16M+ Colours and Tunable Whites

Choose from a virtually limitless spectrum of colours or functional white light, from a warm candle-like glow to cool daylight.

Dynamic Lighting Scenes

Access thousands of pre-set scenes like “Stargazing” or “Neon Dreams,” or create your own custom animated colourscapes.

Music Visualiser

The lamp features a built-in microphone that allows it to react and dance to the rhythm of your music in real-time.

App & Voice Control

Full control through the Nanoleaf App (iOS/Android) or use voice commands via Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa.

Scheduling

Set schedules to automate your lighting, such as waking you up with a gentle sunrise effect or turning the lights on before you get home.

Thread Border Router

The lamp acts as a Thread Border Router, helping to create a faster and more reliable network for your other Thread-enabled smart home devices.

Issues and Opportunities

While there’s a lot to love, not everything is perfect. The most significant design quirk is the lamp’s intended use as an indirect light source. When it faces a wall, the effect is stunning. When it faces into a room, the exposed LED strip can be harsh and unappealing. This limits its placement options if you don’t have a suitable wall or corner to point it at.

The physical controller attached to the power cord is quite basic. While it provides quick access to power, brightness, and cycling through a few scenes, the ability to change colours directly from the controller would have been a welcome addition for times when you don’t want to open the app. Finally, the power cord connects about a third of the way up the pole, which can disrupt the lamp’s clean, minimalist lines depending on its placement relative to a power outlet.

I also found that the light pulses when on the ‘listen to music’ setting, wasn’t as smooth as I had hoped. Obviously it’s doing some magic to try and synthesize the audio frequencies in your music, into visible light spectrum. While that’s not easy, I have see other products do this better.

Price and Availability

The Nanoleaf Floor Lamp is available now in Australia and is positioned as a premium smart lighting product. You can purchase it directly from Nanoleaf or from a range of major electronics retailers.

At this cost, it compares quite well to the competition, something like the eufy Indoor Floor Lamp costs significantly more at A$269.95. Even Govee costs $199.99, making Nanoleaf a great alternative.

Overall

The Nanoleaf Floor Lamp is an excellent addition to the brand’s ecosystem and a strong contender in the smart floor lamp category. It successfully translates the vibrant, customisable experience of Nanoleaf’s wall panels into a more versatile and traditional form factor.

The quality of the light, the depth of colour, and the power of the Nanoleaf app make it a standout product for creating ambiance and personalising a space.

Is it worth the buy? For those already invested in the Nanoleaf ecosystem or anyone looking for a high-quality, feature-rich ambient floor lamp, the answer is a resounding yes. It most appeals to tech enthusiasts, gamers, and anyone who sees lighting as a core part of their home decor.

While it’s not the cheapest smart lamp on the market, its performance, build quality, and extensive feature set offer solid value for money. If you have the perfect corner to splash with colour, the Nanoleaf Floor Lamp is a brilliant choice that will undoubtedly brighten your home.