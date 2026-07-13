REVIEW: Nothing Ear (3a): The budget buds that offer a unique design and some new features

Nothing has never been a company to play by the traditional consumer tech rulebook. Ever since they first burst onto the scene with their transparent aesthetics, they have consistently challenged the boring, iterative updates we see from other brands. The London based company has built its brand on making tech fun again and I love their point of difference.

Their (a) series has always been the playful sibling to their flagship lineup, designed for a generation that sees their gadgets as an extension of their personality. Now we have the Nothing Ear (3a), the next evolution in their bestselling affordable wireless earbud range.

Hidden inside these transparent stems is a feature that completely flips the script on what wireless earbuds can actually do. We are talking about onboard flash storage and native audio recording directly from your ears.

It sounds slightly ridiculous until you use it, and then you wonder why nobody else has done it yet. Let us dive into what makes these quirky new buds tick.

Design

The Ear (3a) takes the transparent design language Nothing is famous for and injects it with a heavy dose of personality. This year, an expressive Pink colourway joins the signature Black, White, and Yellow lineup. The new hue is striking and unashamedly loud, perfectly fitting the playful brief of the (a) series.

The charging case has seen a significant redesign, moving away from the square boxes of the past. Nothing calls it the Party Pill, taking inspiration from bubbled pill packaging and shrink wrapped art. The result is a rounded, softer silhouette that feels genuinely great to hold in the hand.

It snaps shut with a hidden magnetic clasp and hinges open smoothly on stainless steel hardware. Inside the case, you will find a new 1×3 LED status light array. This clever little addition gives you instant visual feedback on battery levels, pairing progress, and charging status through unique light patterns.

It is a massive usability upgrade that saves you from constantly checking the companion app just to see if your buds are dying. The earbuds themselves retain the iconic transparent stems that let you peek at the internal circuitry. They are incredibly lightweight at just 4.53 grams per bud.

Comfort has always been a strong suit for Nothing, and they have improved it further by including a new extra small ear tip option. This liquid silicone tip ensures a secure seal for those who usually struggle with standard sizes. Durability is also handled well, with an IP54 rating protecting the buds from dust and water.

You can confidently take them for a sweaty run or get caught in a sudden downpour without stress. The company even tested the case by leaving it in up to 75 degrees Celsius for 96 hours. That is a reassuring metric for anyone accidentally leaving their tech in a baking hot Australian car during summer.

Performance

When you are testing budget friendly earbuds, you usually expect some compromises in sound quality. The Ear (3a) firmly rejects that notion. Nothing has upgraded the internal custom driver to a 12 millimetre unit, which is notably larger than the 11 millimetre driver found in the previous generation. This extra size allows the driver to move more air, resulting in bass frequencies that are up to 5 decibels more powerful. You really feel that punch when listening to electronic tracks or heavy basslines. Crucially, it does not muddy the rest of the soundstage.

Thanks to a lightweight aerospace grade PMI diaphragm, the vocals and higher instruments remain incredibly crisp and detailed. The audio chops are backed up by Hi-Res Audio certification and support for LDAC. This allows for high quality audio transmission at up to 24-bit/96 kHz, meaning your lossless streaming tracks will actually sound the way the artist intended.

You also get Static Spatial Audio, a feature new to the (a) series that expands traditional stereo sound into a wider virtual 3D field. It makes watching movies or listening to live performances feel vastly more immersive.

Active Noise Cancellation has also received a serious boost. The Ear (3a) delivers up to 45 decibels of wideband Active Noise Cancellation. Nothing achieved this through a denser acoustic mesh and an improved algorithm that targets everyday environmental noise. It is particularly effective at crushing sounds between 400 Hz and 2000 Hz, which is right where traffic hum and office chatter sit.

If you need to stay aware of your surroundings, the Transparency Mode feels natural and lets the outside world filter back in without that weird robotic echo some cheaper buds suffer from.

Call quality is equally impressive, helped by no less than three microphones on each bud work with an AI noise reduction system trained on 28 million scenarios to isolate your voice. It easily cuts through the chaos of windy streets or crowded trains.

Battery life is a critial aspect for me when purchasing headphones or earbuds and thankfully there’s good news here. The Ear (3a) flexes on the competition, offering up to 10 hours of continuous playback out of the earbuds (with noise cancelling off), a little less with it on. Given there’s a small 500 mAh battery inside the Party Pill case, you get an impressive 42 hours of total listening time, allowing multiple recharges before you have to look for a cable.

Turn the noise cancellation on, and you still get a very respectable 6 hours on the buds and 25 hours total with the case. When you do eventually run dry, a five minute quick charge is enough to give you a full hour of playback.

Connectivity is solid thanks to Bluetooth 6.0 and the setup experience is a breeze. Dual device connection is also supported, letting you switch seamlessly between your phone and laptop or desktop PC.

Features

The Nothing Ear (3a) earbuds are full of features, an impressive amount given their affordable price point.

There’s lots of configuration in the mobile app, including the configuration of controls. The stems for the earbuds feature touch sensitive controls allowing you configure everything from a single, to a double, even a triple press and finally the setting for pressing and holding each earbud.

Something I haven’t experienced before is the ability to use a combination of pressing both earbuds at the same time to perform a completely different function. This is a really creative configuration, one that still allows them to avoid adding a bunch of confusing buttons.

Nothing has crammed 32 MB of built-in flash storage directly into the earbuds. This hardware supports two incredibly unique features that might just change how you interact with audio content. The first is called Audio Snapshot. Think of it as taking a screenshot, but for sound. If you are listening to a fascinating podcast, a university lecture, or a killer new track, you can simply pinch both earbuds at the same time.

The Ear (3a) will instantly clip up to a minute of the media you are listening to. Brilliantly, the system is always buffering in the background. This means your Audio Snapshot can capture the 30 seconds of audio that played before you even triggered the recording.

It is an absolute game changer for those moments where someone says something profound and you wish you had been recording. The second major feature is native call recording. With a simple pinch of the buds during a call or meeting, you can start recording the conversation directly onto the earbuds for up to two hours.

You do not need to pull your phone out or fiddle with third party apps. To keep things transparent and ethical, an audio prompt plays to alert all participants that recording has started. All your Audio Snapshots and call recordings are automatically synced back to the Nothing X app and can also be synced off the device if you sign in with an account like your Google Account.

Once your recordings sync to the app, things get even smarter. You can replay, edit, and speed up your audio clips. Nothing even throws in three months of their Pro Transcription service for free, giving you 120 minutes of highly accurate text generation each month. You can turn key moments into shareable quote cards or generate summaries of your long meetings.

As cool as the feature is, you wont’ replace your DJI Mic Mini with these anytime soon, the audio does record and can be transcribed at the tap of a button, but isn’t the clearest I’ve ever heard.

In the mobile app, you can also tweak an 8-band equaliser which is fun to play with, and even download additional audio configurations.

For those who regularly leave their earbuds in a pocket, down the back of the couch, under the pillow, then use the app to easily track down your lost earbuds, and update your firmware.

Issues and opportunities

While there is a tremendous amount to love about the Ear (3a), not everything is completely flawless. While the noice cancelling features an Adaptive mode, they don’t adapt to the conversations around you. On more expensive headphones or earbuds, you simply start talking, or someone talks to you and the audio playback pauses, simplifying a transaction like getting coffee, without ever manually having to reach for the controls. Unfortunately that’s not on offer here, but for the dollars, it’s perfectly understandable.

The onboard storage is a massive innovation, but once you’ve started using it, you may find 32MB fills up faster than you might think. You will need to be diligent about syncing your buds to the Nothing X app to ensure you do not run out of space halfway through an important meeting. It is possible to sign into the Nothing app with your Google account and sync the recordings off the headphones.

Price and availability

The Nothing Ear (3a) is available to purchase right now, having officially launched on Tuesday 7 July. You can grab a pair directly through the official Nothing website.

They are priced at an incredibly reasonable A$179, which feels like an absolute bargain considering the hardware and features packed inside. You have four striking colourways to choose from, including the classic Black and White, the updated Yellow, and the brand new Pink option.

Overall

Nothing has built a reputation on challenging the status quo, and the Ear (3a) is perhaps their most successful execution of that philosophy to date. They have taken a category that was starting to feel stagnant and injected it with genuine hardware innovation.

For A$179, you are getting earbuds with a massive 12 millimetre driver, excellent wideband active noise cancellation, and a battery that simply refuses to quit. That alone would make them an easy recommendation for anyone shopping in the sub two hundred dollar bracket.

The new onboard storage and Audio Snapshot feature is neat, but these are also just generally great earbuds to enjoy music, calls, podcasts, audiobooks and give you hands-free access to your voice assistant (hopefully an LLM).

Nothing has done it again, another great product worthy of your attention and buying consideration.

For more information, head to Nothing.