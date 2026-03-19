REVIEW: Nothing Headphones (3) provides a refined audio experience with a splash of colour

The Nothing Headphones (3) are here and offer a sophisticated evolution to the company’s growing audio portfolio. Aimed at users who value a blend of aesthetics and high-end audio performance, these headphones offer a compelling reason to upgrade your daily listening kit.

I had a chance to review the first over the ear headphones from Nothing back in July of 2025 and I loved their uniqueness, with a transparent design not seen elsewhere in the industry, so now in March of 2026, I’ve been enjoying the Headphones (3) as my daily drivers.

Whether is escaping the world by immersing yourself in a podcast, or listening to your favourite tunes on Spotify, these headphones provide a great audio experience with some refinements from the first generation to make a good product into a great product.

Whenever we review products, it’s important to consider the target audience, and Nothing is clearly targeting the design-conscious consumer who refuses to compromise on utility.

These remind me a lot of the Sonos Ace headphones, but with personality. The Nothing designers have clearly taken feedback and responded. The headphones are much less of the ‘look at me’ design and much more focused on looking slick while offering great audio performance.

While some could argue that boldness in design was something that differentiated and drew them to the brand, I think the compromises are well thought through, helping the product appeal to more consumers.

These should appeal to students, creative professionals, and tech enthusiasts who want a product that stands out from the sea of monochromatic competitors, while not being outlandish like a pair of gaming headphones full of RGB.

By balancing form and function, Nothing has created a device that feels as good to use as it looks on a desk or around your neck.

Design

The design of the Headphones (3) represents a shift in philosophy for the brand. While the first generation leaned heavily into the transparent aesthetic that made Nothing famous, this new iteration opts for a more refined and solid look.

During my time with the device, I tested both the white and pink variants. While the white offers a clean, sophisticated vibe that I personally gravitated towards, the pink option is a vibrant standout that my daughter absolutely loved, showing the brand’s ability to appeal to different demographics.

Nothing has clearly listened to customer feedback regarding usability. The addition of a new dedicated button improves tactile navigation, yet they have wisely retained the familiar and unique roller and toggle controls that set them apart from competitors like Sony or Bose.

A significant practical improvement is the ability for the earcups to fold flat. This makes them incredibly easy to hang around your neck when not in use or slide into a backpack, greatly enhancing their transportability for those on the move.

Nothing were nice enought to send me both the white and pink headphones which meant I was able to compare notes with my music-loving daughter who rocked the pink version with style. While not all females will opt for the sterotypical pink colour, at 7, my daughter certainly embraced them and loved every minute.

Performance

When it comes to the actual listening experience, the audio quality of the Headphones (3) is excellent. I found myself wearing them throughout my daily routine, from exercising to completing household tasks or even while out shopping.

The soundstage is wide and well-balanced, providing an immersive experience whether you are listening to high-fidelity music or a spoken-word podcast. They remain incredibly comfortable even during these long sessions, maintaining the high standard for ergonomics set by the previous generation.

The active noise cancelling is another highlight, effectively silencing the drone of the outside world and allowing you to live in your own bubble.

If you need to stay aware of your surroundings, the transparency mode opens the microphones to let the world back in without needing to remove the headset.

Furthermore, the battery life is very generous. It comfortably enables multiple days of use before you need to reach for a USB-C cable, making them a reliable companion for long-haul travel or busy work weeks.

Features

The Headphones (3) come packed with a suite of features that enhance the hardware, most notably through a surprisingly robust software integration.

Advanced noise cancellation

This feature uses multiple microphones to detect and invert ambient noise, providing a quiet environment even in loud public spaces.

Customisable equaliser via Nothing X app

The mobile app is a full-featured surprise that allows users to fine-tune the sound profile to their specific hearing preferences or genre choices.

Multi-device pairing

Users can stay connected to two devices simultaneously, allowing for an easy transition between a laptop video call and music on a smartphone.

Fast charging support

A quick plug-in provides several hours of playback in just a few minutes, ensuring you are never without your music for long.

Issues and opportunities

While there is a lot to love, not everything is perfect. The shift away from the fully transparent design of the first generation might disappoint some purists who saw that as the brand’s primary identity. Reintroducing more “under-the-hood” visual elements in future editions could help maintain that unique brand DNA while keeping the structural improvements found here.

Additionally, while the Nothing X app is fantastic, ensuring that all features are equally accessible on both iOS and Android without any latency in the connection would be a great focus for future firmware updates.

Expanding the customisation of the physical roller and buttons to include more third-party app shortcuts could also further distinguish the user experience from other premium headsets.

Price and availability

The Nothing Headphones (3) are available in Australia through several major retailers and the official Nothing website. Pricing is competitive, positioned to undercut the premium flagship models from larger legacy brands while offering similar performance.

Nothing Official Store – $329

Overall

The Nothing Headphones (3) are a stellar example of a company refining its vision based on user needs. By focusing on comfort, battery longevity, and a highly functional app, Nothing has moved beyond being a “style-first” brand to being a serious contender in the audio space.

The build quality feels premium, and the addition of new colourways like pink adds a fun, personal element that is often missing from high-end tech.

For those looking for a versatile pair of over-ear headphones that perform well across all standard categories – ANC, battery, and comfort—these are absolutely worth the investment.

They offer great value for money, especially when compared to the higher price tags of the Apple AirPods Max or Sony WH-1000XM5. If you want a device that looks unique and handles the rigours of daily life with ease, the Headphones (3) should be at the top of your list.