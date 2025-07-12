REVIEW: Nothing Headphone (1) offers a transparent take on premium audio

If you’re chasing a set of headphones that stand out from the crowd, then stop looking, you’ve found them. Nothing Headphone (1) may have a weird name, but the wireless headphones have a very unique style, something that’ll help set you apart from the flood of people wearing Airpods.

Nothing’s over-ear headphone offers a striking transparent design, something that offers a nice connection to technology from the past. These included the Apple iMac G3, the Nintendo 64 controllers, Game Boys and Nintendo DS’ and seeing a new company keep this tradition alive is great to see.

This allows a glimpse into the inner workings of the earcups, a design choice that is both retro and futuristic. While they are offered in a black, the silver is definitely the one to get, a refreshing departure from the monotonous sea of black and silver headphones that dominate the market.

Nothing has a real focus on tactile controls here, so you won’t find any touch sliders, instead physical buttons are in.

The headphones creation as part of a partnership with audio veterans KEF, the Headphone (1) aims and while I wasn’t familiar with KEF products, I can assure you they sound great, but we’ll dive into more detail in the performance section of the full review.

Design

From the moment you unbox the Nothing Headphone (1), it’s evident that design is at the forefront. The first hint there’s something a little unique is the headphone case that features a dent. This isn’t functional, but is designed to create a tactile, fidget-friendly experience, much like the volume knob on their earbuds case.

The transparent earcups are the main event here, showcasing the meticulous arrangement of components within. This is a deliberate move away from the minimalist and often indistinguishable designs of competitors. It’s a conversation starter, a piece of tech that is meant to be seen.

These are such a dramatic departure from the Dell Premier Wirelss Headset I reviewed recently and I’d take these every day of the week.

The build quality feels premium, with a satisfying heft and use of quality materials that suggest durability. This ruggedness also comes with a little extra weight at 329g, but this is only slightly higher than something like the Sonos Ace at 312g and actually less than the Apple Airpod Max at 384g.

When it comes to your interactions with the headphones, Nothing has opted for physical controls. This includes a physical roller for volume, which also doubles as a play/pause button. If this wasn’t unique enough, there’s a paddle directly below it for track skipping.

Nothing could have easily used two rollers, perhaps one on each earphone, but instead opted to leverage two completely different controls, which create gratifying tactile feedback that is often missing in modern headphones.

One aspect of the design that you’ll need to cosnider in your buying decision is that these aren’t foldable, meaning they are the size they are, and don’t fold inwards. Sure, the earphones rotate flat, allowing you easily slide in a backpack in front of a laptop, but if you were trying to fit these in a purse the glovebox or center console in your car, you may struggle.

Perhaps the most important attribute on my buying list for headphones is the question of comfort. Regardless of how good something looks or sounds, if it hurts my head after 2 hours of wearing it, I won’t wear it. Thankfully the good news is that Headphone (1) feels comfortable for multi-hour listening sessions. If you’re someone who commutes daily, or takes the train often, or even need to use headphones at home to avoid annoying family or room mates with your music, then these are great!

Performance

Putting the Nothing Headphone (1) to the test, the audio experience is impressive, though with some caveats. The 40mm dynamic drivers, tuned by KEF, deliver a clean and well-balanced sound profile. The bass is present and well-defined without overpowering the mids and highs, resulting in a listening experience that is enjoyable across various genres.

For those who crave a more personalised sound, you should defintiely explore the Nothing X app which offers a custom 8-band equaliser for granular control.

The active noise cancellation (ANC) is another strong point. It effectively minimises the drone of public transport and the general hum of an office environment, creating an immersive listening bubble. Having travelled with these on the train recenlty, I can attest to how great these are at tuning out the outside noise and allowing you to focus on the task at hand.

There are multiple ANC modes to choose from, including a transparency mode that sounds natural and allows for awareness of your surroundings. You can access this by pressing and holding the roller button, or use the app to set this as a press and hold option for the button on the external face of the right earmuff (yep, a 3rd style of button).

Being a Bluetooth headset, these also offer the ability to make and take calls. To make calls, simple use the voice assistant (fired by the same button as above) and ask it to call your contact.

When you’re on a call, the other participant sounds great, and I’ve had no complaints about the call quality from my end, likely a result of the the multiple microphones doing a good job of isolating your voice from background noise. While the out-of-the-box sound is good, I’d definitely recommend spending time in the app to get the most out of these headphones.

Features

The Nothing Headphone (1) is packed with features that enhance the user experience.

Transparent Design

A unique aesthetic that showcases the internal components, setting it apart from other headphones on the market.

KEF Tuned Audio

Collaboration with the renowned audio brand KEF for a high-fidelity sound experience with 40mm dynamic drivers.

Advanced Equaliser

The Nothing X app provides an 8-band equaliser for detailed sound customisation, along with presets for quick adjustments.

Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation

Multiple modes of ANC to effectively block out external noise, plus a natural-sounding transparency mode.

Spatial Audio

Head-tracking allows to experience audio as if it was coming from a single direction, like a stage ahead of you. As you turn your head, the audio swings to come from the left or right. This option is available through the Nothing mobile app and default is Off.

Tactile Controls

Physical buttons, including a roller for volume and a paddle for track navigation, offer intuitive and reliable control.

Dual Device Connection

Seamlessly switch between two connected Bluetooth devices.

Long Battery Life

Enjoy up to 80 hours of playback with ANC off and a still impressive 35 hours with ANC enabled. A quick 10-minute charge provides up to 8 hours of listening time.

Issues and Opportunities

While there’s a lot to love about the Nothing Headphone (1), there are a few areas for potential improvement.

I’m on board with most of the bold decisions Nothing made with this device, but what’s really strange is the decision to make an audible sound when switching between Noice Cancellation modes.

Noise cancellation: When switching to this mode, you hear an audible ‘Thunk’.

Transparency: As you change to this mode, you’ll hear a female voice whisper ‘aaahh’.. yep, it’s as weird as it sounds.

Off: Turn off ANC and you’ll hear a digital ‘blip’ like you’re playing Portal.

Defaults are one thing, but having no option to disable these sounds is really annoying. It was cute for the first day or two, but is actually is now annoying. Having 3 completely different soundscapes for this feels like a decision that reflects the 3 very different button types on the device. Personally I would like consistency over variation and after a couple of days of ownership you could learn what’s what.

The fit, while generally comfortable, could be longer. The headband offers a unique design in the way that it attaches to each earmuff. This means the size adjustment has to happen further up the headphones and I wear them almost at the maximum extended size. I could easily see scenarios where this limited adjustment means they don’t fit larger heads well.

Price and Availability

The A$549.00 price tag for the Nothing Headphone (1) places it in the premium segment of the market, a space currently dominated by heavyweights from Sony, Bose, Sennheiser, and Apple. Here’s a comparative look at how Nothing’s offering stacks up against its key rivals in terms of price:

Apple AirPods Max: For users heavily invested in the Apple ecosystem, the AirPods Max remain a top-tier choice. However, they come with the heftiest price tag in this comparison, retailing for $899 in Australia.

Sonos Ace: The first headphone offering from the multi-room audio giant, the Sonos Ace, has entered the Australian market with a premium price point. It is available for $699, making it a significantly more expensive option than Nothing’s debut model and placing it in the upper echelon of the market.

Sony WH-1000XM5: A perennial favourite and widely regarded as one of the best in the business for noise cancellation and overall performance, the Sony WH-1000XM5 typically retails for around $549 in Australia, though prices can fluctuate with promotions. Its successor, the newly released Sony WH-1000XM6, has been introduced with an RRP of $699, pushing the boundaries of the premium consumer headphone market.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones: Bose, another titan in the noise-cancelling headphone space, prices its latest flagship model, the QuietComfort Ultra Headphones, at approximately $649 RRP, making them a more expensive option compared to the Nothing Headphone (1).

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless: German audio specialist Sennheiser offers its highly-rated Momentum 4 Wireless headphones with an RRP starting from $549.95, placing them in direct competition with the Nothing Headphone (1) on price.

The Nothing Headphone (1) is available from the following retailers:

Nothing Australia Official Store: https://au.nothing.tech/

https://au.nothing.tech/ JB Hi-Fi: https://www.jbhifi.com.au/

At the time of writing, Optus is also offering a promotion where you can get the Nothing Headphone (1) for free when purchasing a Nothing Phone (3) on a plan.

Overall

The Nothing Headphone (1) is a compelling first entry into the over-ear headphone market for the brand. It successfully marries a unique and eye-catching design with a feature set and audio performance that largely justifies its premium price tag. The tactile controls are a joy to use, and the ANC is highly effective.

This is a headphone for the style-conscious individual who wants to stand out from the crowd and appreciates a thoughtfully designed piece of technology. While die hard fans of other brands may not come across, I love that there’s a refreshing new approach and well-rounded alternative.

For those who value design and user experience as much as sound quality, the Nothing Headphone (1) is a fantastic choice and a strong statement that Nothing is a serious contender in the audio space. It represents good value for those who are captivated by its unique aesthetic and solid performance.