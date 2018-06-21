Review: OnRush, a chaotic racer where winning isn’t everything

Racing games revolve around one core theme – win the race. That is until OnRush where the objective of each race has nothing to do with your finishing position. As someone who’s had this programmed into them for nearly 3 decades it takes a bit to get your head around it.

OnRush is probably best described as a modern-day Carmageddon, but around off-road courses. The objective here is to crash into opponents and score takedowns, working with on your own or part of a team. Each race earns you XP which like PUBG unlocks new content that changes things visually, but doesn’t impact performance characteristics in the game. An example of this is new character outfits, or different vehicles, both in no way benefit you during a race, but hey, they look cool.

I have a problem being sold on the longevity of gameplay here. The action-packed, fast-paced racing game is fun, it’s actually a blast for jumping into a race and crashing into some stuff, but is that the profile of a game that’ll have you spending 20 to 30 hours on, or coming back to play, regularly for the next 6 months, I strongly doubt it. Rewards need to meaningful.

Graphics

The graphics are as you’d expect, are really well done with environments and vehicles looking amazing on the Xbox One X in 4K with HDR. The game really is an assault on your senses with so much action on the screen at any one time, but at no point did I experience slow downs, which speaks to the power of a modern console. The vehicle physics are constantly on display as you traverse the crazy terrains, but its the lighting, shadows, particle effects from dust and dirt, along with the splashes of water and ambient lighting that impresses the most, the feeling of speed and impacts you get when racing is probably the games biggest success and it all looks great.

The menu system is well done, with video introductory sequences for each new race type, guiding you through the new experience, preparing you for the impending onslaught in the next few minutes. If this game was a movie, it’d be an action packed thriller where the action sequences just don’t end, they link together and deliver a feeling of mental exhaustion by the end.