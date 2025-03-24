REVIEW: Powerbeats Pro 2 headphones

The Powerbeats Pro 2 is the latest generation of wireless earphones from Beats, designed specifically for athletes and fitness enthusiasts.

The headphones build upon the success of the first generation, adding several key improvements, including a redesigned earhook, enhanced sound quality, active noise cancellation, and heart rate monitoring.

In this review, we’ll take a closer look at what makes the Powerbeats Pro 2 a compelling choice for those seeking a secure and powerful audio experience during workouts.

Design

The Powerbeats Pro 2 offers an over-the-ear earhook design that ensures there’s no possible way they can come off your head, even through the most rigorous of activity.

The new earhook is made from a nickel titanium alloy, with a rubberised externior, designed to improve stability, while also being flexible and comfortable.

I did find the fitment at first to be quite firm, particularly at first, but over time these wore in and are now more comfortable. I do think different sized ears may have a different experience.

To get the maximum sound quality and noise isolation from these, you rotate them into your ears for a more secure fit with the buds.

The headphones come with 5 different ear tip sizes included to further customize the fit.

The earbuds themselves are 20% lighter than the previous models and once in place, you barely remember you’re wearing them.

Compared to its predecessor, the Powerbeats Pro 2 features a more refined design, in line with a second generation revision, based on user feedback.

The charging case is also 33% smaller, making it more pocketable for those on the go.

Given most people looking at purchasing these earbuds will be exercise focused, it’s great to see Beats making them sweat and water-resistant with an IPX4 rating.

I was tempted to wear them in the shower, but given they’re a review unit I skipped on that experiment.

Performance

The Powerbeats Pro 2 delivers a powerful and balanced sound signature that is well-suited for high-energy workouts.

With any audio product, I always test using the same music, dubstep from Deadmau5, which offers a full range audio experience and I’m happy to report the bass is very entertaining.

The sound in general is really great, one of the better sounding pair of headphones, particularly when leveraging noise isolation to block ambient noise.

When switching to softer podcasts while washing the car or mowing the lawn, they were equally impressive and plenty loud enough.

A bit of the science and engineering that enables this is the innovative venting design, next-generation acoustic mesh, and a high-output amplifier, all working together to produce clear and dynamic audio with punchy bass.

The inclusion of active noise cancellation (ANC) further enhances the listening experience and if you dive into the settings in the app, you’ll find an option to enable it when using a single earbud.

For those times when you need to be aware of your surroundings, the Powerbeats Pro 2 offers a Transparency mode that allows external sounds to filter in.

The earbuds also feature Adaptive EQ, which automatically tunes the low and mid frequencies to the shape of your ear, ensuring a consistent and optimized sound quality.

Features

The Powerbeats Pro 2 comes packed with features that cater to both athletes and casual listeners. Some of the key features include:

Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) : Effectively blocks out ambient noise for an immersive listening experience.

: Effectively blocks out ambient noise for an immersive listening experience. Transparency Mode : Allows external sounds to filter in, keeping you aware of your surroundings.

: Allows external sounds to filter in, keeping you aware of your surroundings. Adaptive EQ : Automatically tunes the sound to your ear shape for optimal audio quality.

: Automatically tunes the sound to your ear shape for optimal audio quality. Personalized Spatial Audio : Provides a more immersive listening experience with Dolby Atmos support.

: Provides a more immersive listening experience with Dolby Atmos support. Heart Rate Monitoring : Tracks your heart rate during workouts, providing valuable fitness data.

: Tracks your heart rate during workouts, providing valuable fitness data. Voice Isolation : Enhances call clarity by isolating your voice and reducing background noise.

: Enhances call clarity by isolating your voice and reducing background noise. Long Battery Life : Up to 10 hours of continuous playback with ANC off, and up to 45 total hours with the charging case.

: Up to 10 hours of continuous playback with ANC off, and up to 45 total hours with the charging case. Fast Fuel Charging : 5 minutes of charging provides up to 1.5 hours of playback.

: 5 minutes of charging provides up to 1.5 hours of playback. Hands-free Siri access: Control your music and other functions with your voice.

Issues and Opportunities

While the Powerbeats Pro 2 offers a compelling package for fitness enthusiasts, there are a few areas where future iterations could improve:

Fit : Although the redesigned earhook improves comfort and stability, I did find some discomfort on the top of my ears, so perhaps the curvature wasn’t perfect for me, but those with smaller ears are likely to be fine.

: Although the redesigned earhook improves comfort and stability, I did find some discomfort on the top of my ears, so perhaps the curvature wasn’t perfect for me, but those with smaller ears are likely to be fine. Enhanced Transparency Mode : The Transparency mode could be made more natural-sounding, allowing for better awareness of surroundings.

: The Transparency mode could be made more natural-sounding, allowing for better awareness of surroundings. Price: The Powerbeats Pro 2 is a premium product with a price tag to match. A slightly lower price point could make it more accessible to a wider audience.

Price and Availability

In Australia, the Powerbeats Pro 2 are available for purchase from a variety of retailers, both online and in-store. The recommended retail price is $349.95 AUD.

Some of the cheapest and most reputable retailers include:

Look around for the original Powerbeats Pro, you may find them as much as $100 less.

Overall

The Powerbeats Pro 2 is a solid choice for athletes and fitness enthusiasts seeking a secure and powerful audio experience during workouts.

The redesigned earhook, enhanced sound quality, active noise cancellation, and heart rate monitoring make it a significant upgrade over its predecessor.

While there is room for improvement in future models, the Powerbeats Pro 2 currently stands as one of the best workout-focused wireless earbuds on the market.