Review: Smart Home illumination with LIFX Z and LIFX Beam

LIFX’s feature lighting products are designed to light your house in interesting ways. This brings us to the actual operation and features of the products. Other than the ability to add more modules, the product features of the Beam and Z Strip are essentially surfaced through the LIFX mobile app.

After adding your lights to the app, you’ll be able to jump between different features, each offering a different level of control based on your needs. My experience one of experimentation for the first week or so, but then I settled into a fairly comfortable setup. The great thing with lights, if you get bored, or a certain time of the year rolls around, you can change it quickly and easily, unlike something more permanent, like the paint colour of your walls.

Colours

The lights can be set as a single, global colour, which can really be practically any colour you can think of. The control over this is pretty amazing, with the colour wheel and brightness controls, combined with an immediately responding light, makes for lots of fun. You can also choose from any of the standard white and incandescent bulb colours, helpful if you’re trying to match existing lighting before the party starts.

Scenes

Pretty quickly you’ll want to move beyond solid colours, if you wanted that, you could have bought a competitor’s product, but where LIFX stand out, is their ability to have multiple colours along a gradient on both the Beam and Z Strip. To achieve this is simple.

Simple jump into the Themes tab in the mobile app, and you’ll be presented with an array of options, shown as circles in a grid. These Themes are presented named Moods to help you select a colourset – Love, Peaceful, Relaxing, Energizing, Tranquil, Powerful, Cheerful to name a few. My personal favourite is Exciting which is a rainbow effect and tapping multiple times randomises the colours and distribution. Naturally, you can create your own themes and even share them with LIFX friends.

Effects

Moving on to effects, this enables you lights to feel more alive, using light animation over time to really get people talking. These include Animate Theme, Colour Cycle, Flicker, Move, Music Visualizer, Pastels, Random, Spooky and Strobe. A couple of points here.. the music visualiser works from the microphone in your phone, not from any mic on the device. The strobe light is fun, but 3 seconds later you’ll be over it. Probably the most practical are the Flickr flame effect, grate for those cold nights in, or the Spooky effect come Halloween.

Integrations

One of my favourite parts of IoT products is their ability to integrate with things made by other manufacturers. LIFX does a great job on integrations which include IFTTT (an absolute must), as well as support for voice services like Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and even Microsoft’s Cortana. Integrations also stretch to SmartThings, Nest and Logitech’s Harmony products. Want to get more creative? Then you can use the fantastic Yonomi home automation app to control LIFX.

Light Grouping for rooms

When you add LIFX lights, you nominate which room they are located in, making control easy as your collection grows. Naturally, after you add multiple LIFX products, you’ll want to control them all together. With Groups, it’s possible to do just that and that feature is really handy in the event you want to set your whole home (or office) to the same colour.

Routines

The last icon in the app tray is ‘Day and Dusk’. This enables you to configure the lights on a routine, doing different things based on the time of day. This is a really neat feature if you like waking up to light rather than alarms.