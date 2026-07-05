REVIEW: SONOS Play, take your tunes with you

Sonos makes some of the best audio products on the market, not only do they sound great, but they’re also really simple to use. Starting with a focus on a robust home cinema ecosystem, they’re now expanding to have more products in their lineup that are portable, taking that great sound with you as you move about.

The Sonos Play represents a significant step forward for the brand, a speaker engineered to act as a versatile centrepiece that functions effortlessly within your existing home network while remaining rugged enough to transition into the great outdoors.

For anyone looking to invest in a premium audio solution, this device promises to eliminate the friction between stationary home listening and on-the-go entertainment. It provides a rich stereo soundscape that adapts dynamically to your surroundings, ensuring you never have to compromise on audio quality. Whether you are moving from the kitchen to the alfresco or even in your walk in robe as you pack for a weekend getaway, it is designed to keep your soundtracks flowing uninterrupted.

The target audience for this device is quite expansive, although does require someone to preference high quality audio and a great ecosystem, over the cheaper, smaller products on the market. By bridging the gap between fixed smart speakers and rugged outdoor gear, it carves out a unique niche in the crowded premium audio market.

Design

The aesthetic of the device really appeals to me, leaning heavily into a minimalist, modern style, featuring a clean matte finish available in either black or white. There’s no RGB lighting, or look at me colours, just a focus on the business of providing you great sound, with a design that looks at home in many environments.

Measuring 192 mm in height, 113 mm in width, and 77 mm in depth, it strikes a great balance between a substantial acoustic presence and a space-saving footprint. Weighing in at 1.3 kg, it feels reassuringly solid without being too heavy to carry around comfortably for extended periods. A notable design inclusion is the removable utility loop, which greatly enhances everyday portability and allows you to secure the speaker on the move.

When compared to traditional stationary home speakers like the Era 100 SL, this model stands out due to some of the decisions around it’s construction. It boasts an impressive IP67 rating, meaning it is completely dustproof and waterproof, capable of withstanding temporary submersion in water.

Physical button controls are located on the unit to handle basic playback, volume adjustments, and product grouping. On the back, a dedicated hardware microphone switch allows privacy-conscious users to disconnect power to the microphone array entirely, which is an excellent user-centric touch.

What works exceptionally well is the integration of the included Wireless Charging Base, which serves as a permanent home anchor while keeping the speaker topped up. However, it is worth noting that this charging base is strictly rated for indoor use only and lacks weather resistance, so you must remember to leave the base inside when taking the speaker out to the garden. Additionally, the button controls can sometimes feel a bit less premium than capacitive touch sliders, but they are far more practical and reliable when operating the device with wet hands near a pool or kitchen sink.

Performance

Acoustically, the device delivers a remarkably wide and powerful soundstage driven by three precision-tuned class-H digital amplifiers. The high frequencies are handled by two angled tweeters equipped with custom waveguides, resulting in crisp treble and distinct stereo separation from a single unit.

Vocals and mid-range frequencies remain clean and well-centered, while deep bass frequencies are pushed forward efficiently by a single midwoofer working alongside dual force-cancelling passive radiators. This combination provides a punchy, low-end response while completely minimizing cabinet vibrations.

Battery performance is a standout metric here, with the internal 35Wh battery providing up to 24 hours of continuous playback on a single charge. This longevity easily outperforms many portable competitors, making it a reliable companion for full-day outdoor events.

The inclusion of a built-in power bank capability via the USB-C port adds massive utility, letting you top up your smartphone’s battery while your music continues to play. This is an unexpected feature that can bring light, or music sources like phones, to the party.

The user experience is elevated through the inclusion of Automatic Trueplay tuning. Utilizing a built-in far-field microphone array, the speaker continuously analyzes the acoustics of its surroundings and dynamically optimizes the equalizer settings. When transitioning from an enclosed indoor space to an open outdoor environment, the sonic signature adjusts automatically to keep the music balanced, bright, and satisfying without requiring manual fine-tuning in the companion app.

Features

The speaker comes packed with modern connectivity options and ecosystem smarts that make it incredibly flexible across different listening scenarios.

Ecosystem stereo pairing.

The speaker allows you to connect over a local network to seamlessly pair two units together for a wider, traditional stereo configuration or group them across multiple rooms. Being able to walk around the house and hear the same music playing is a great experience. When that experience extends outside thanks to your Sonos Play being positioned in the alfresco, or the back shed, it really feels luxurious.

Bluetooth multi-speaker grouping.

For the first time away from home, users can group up to three additional compatible speakers directly from a single Bluetooth connection by holding down the play/pause button.

Universal stream control.

The platform offers full integration with over 100 streaming services, Apple AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, and native voice assistant management.

Set songs as alarms

You can wake up to your favourite playlists and add reminders throughout the day.

Voice Assistant

Configuring a voice assistant, including Sonos Voice control allows you to command the speaker from a distance and avoid having to be next to the speaker to adjust settings, or even pull out your phone. This can increase the locations you can place the speaker, i.e. on the top of a outdoor fridge during a party.

Through the USB-C port, users can connect external local audio sources like a turntable using an auxiliary cable and an official line-in adapter, although I know I will never use this, as I’m completely digital in my workflows.

Issues and opportunities

While the product delivers an exceptional overall experience, there are a few areas where future iterations could improve.

Audio-wise the SONOS play sounds great as it stands in place, however I can’t help but think it would benefit from a flat edge, allowing the speaker to lay on it’s side and leverage the acoustic benefits of bouncing sound of a larger surface area.

I do understand the design choice in using physical buttons in the rubberised top of the speaker, but personally do enjoy the capacitive touch they offer on other speakers in their lineup.

Price and availability

In Australia, the speaker is officially priced at A$499, placing it firmly in the premium tier of portable smart audio.

If you are looking to purchase the speaker, you can check availability and order directly through the official channels and major electronics retailers below:

Sonos Australia Store (AUD $499) – https://www.sonos.com/en-au/shop/sonos-play

JB Hi-Fi Online (AUD $499) – https://www.jbhifi.com.au

Harvey Norman Australia (AUD $499) – https://www.harveynorman.com.au

The Sonos Play price slots nicely between the Roam 2 and Move 2 speakers at $299 and 799 RRP.

Overall

The speaker represents a highly successful expansion of a premium home audio ecosystem into the portable market. It manages to retain the sophisticated acoustic tuning, multiroom synchronisation, and smart features expected of a premium brand while introducing a rugged, waterproof chassis that thrives outdoors.

The 24-hour battery life and built-in power bank functionality ensure that it remains a practical tool for travel and outdoor gatherings, rather than just an afterthought. This means it’d make a great accessory for overnight camping trips, allowing you to focus on the playlist instead of finding a charger.

It most appeals to buyers who want a single investment to cover multiple audio needs: a permanent, elegant smart speaker for the lounge room that can instantly be lifted off its cradle to power a backyard barbecue or pizza oven.

While an investment of A$499 is significant, the sheer versatility on offer justifies the cost. Instead of buying a dedicated home smart speaker and a separate rugged travel speaker, this hybrid device handles both roles perfectly, representing excellent long-term value for money.