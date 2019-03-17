Review: Surface Headphones

In terms of features, the feature list on the Surface Headphones is fairly healthy, given the price tag, I’d definitely expect it to be.

Adjustable noise cancelation

The biggest trick available here is the ability to adjust the level of noise cancellation. While plenty of headphones have active noise cancelling, only the Surface Headphones use a dial to control and adjust the level of noise from the outside world. To tune out the outside world (like an open plan office or on a train), then turn the dial on the left ear and almost all outside noises are repelled, enabling you to focus on the music, podcast or audiobook you’re listening to.

Should someone walk up to you and want to chat, you don’t have to rip the headphones from your head, instead you can turn the dial and reduce the active noise cancellation. What’s interesting is the ability to turn the dial to the point where noise cancelling is disabled, then keep turning and have the noise of the outside world actually amplified using the microphone, pumped directly into your ears. This is weird at first but it does work so you can hear the world around you and converse with that family member, friend of colleague who wants to talk to you.

While I do love the idea of this adjustability, I do find the old habit of taking off the headphones and placing them around your neck to be fairly hard to break. Even after a couple of weeks I still tended to do that rather than remember to twist the dial on the left-ear.

Touch controls

Another relatively unique choice is to have both left and right earmuffs touch enables. A single touch will toggle the pause and playback of media, while a double tap will skip forward and a triple tap will rewind. It may not sound like much, but having the flexibility to use either your left or right hand to control the playback of music and podcasts is actually really handy. Often you’ll find yourself carrying something else and not having to transfer your bag, keys, basketball, or whatever it is, to your other hand before altering your playback is a really freeing experience.

Auto-pause/auto-play

One of these best features in headphones is the sensor that detects if they’re currently being worn. Not only can this sense help inform the battery management system that they have been off your head for a period of time and to power off and save battery, but they can also auto-pause and auto-play. This works by detecting the headphones have been removed from your head and automatically triggering the pause command to your connected device. When you place them back on your head, the audio resumes automatically. This feature is almost a must have in headphones in 2019 as it dramatically changes your relationship to headphones. Taking them on and off is much less of a burden when you know the playback resumes without further interactions with your device.

Voice assistant

The Surface Headphones enable you to control your bluetooth connected device using your built-in voice assistant. The microphone is essentially always open for this command, so just ask Cortana, Google Assistant, or Siri to direct your phone to play your favorite music, set a reminder, make a call, get answers to questions, and more. Pair your Surface Headphones to a Windows 10 PC and commanding Cortana also works which is actually really convenient when wearing the headphones while working.

Battery life

You can expect around 13-15 hours from the lithium-ion battery with the wireless Surface Headphones. This depends on how much active-noise cancelling and bluetooth you’re using). Something I appreciate is a quick battery status update from everytime you turn on the headphones. This lets you know if you’ll need to recharge today, tomorrow or next week, depending on your use.

If you do manage to drain the battery, the Surface Headphones use fast-charging to get a full-charge in less than 2 hours. If you only find our your headphones are flat before running out the door, you can get around an hour of extra batter life with just 5 minutes of charge.

Connectivity

The Surface Headphones are new product and as such uses USB-C for charging. This is great for those of us trying to get USB-C everywhere in our lives. The only other connector is a traditional 3.5mm jack. While the legacy connector is definitely on the way out, it’s nice to see it supported, should you still old an old phone, or device that you would prefer to hard wire.