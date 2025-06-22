REVIEW: Suunto Run, a lightweight and feature-packed running companion

There’s no doubt that the smart watch category is incredibly crowded and standing out among the competition takes something special.

One of the newer entrants in Australia is the Suunto Run smartwatch. Despite the name, it’s target audience isn’t just runners, rather those who engage in a any of a long list of exercises and wish to track their progress.

The watch may draw you in with it’s design, but it’s the features that’ll likely get you clicking buy. I’ve been using the Suunto Run for the past few weeks and it’s time to detail my thoughts in a full review.

Design

The first thing you’ll notice about the Suunto Run is it’s circular design. While this is commonly found in smartwatches these days, the way this is executed is really well done. The large AMOLED display not only looks great, but the minimal bezels do a great job of having this digital watch reflect a traditional watch, while offering the benefits of personalisation.

The watch is remarkably light at just 36 grams with the included strap, so light that it’s easy to forget you’re wearing it.

The 46mm case is constructed from a glass fibre-reinforced polyamide, topped with a durable stainless steel bezel and Corning Gorilla Glass protecting the display. This combination gives the watch a robust feel despite its featherlight presence.

The included 22mm textile strap is a definite highlight particularly it’s easy to attach and remove clip mechanism for an easily interchange with any standard 22mm watch band.

The band itself can be easily adjusted to fit snug on your wrist and is made of breathable material, so when you sweat, it’ll be just fine.

Navigation is handled through a combination of the responsive touchscreen, two physical buttons, and a digital crown, providing a tactile and intuitive way to scroll through menus and data screens, even with sweaty hands.

The overall aesthetic is clean and minimalist, making the Suunto Run suitable for both workout sessions and everyday wear. It is available in four colours: Lime, Frost Gray, All Black, and Coral Orange.

Performance

At the heart of the Suunto Run’s performance is its bright and vibrant 1.32-inch display (slightly smaller than the Suunto Race with its larger 1.43-inch display). With 466×466 pixels, it delivers crisp and clear visuals, making it easy to read your stats at a glance, even in direct sunlight. The watch features a new, more intuitive user interface compared to previous Suunto models, with customisable widgets allowing for a quick overview of your key metrics.

GPS accuracy is a standout feature, thanks to the dual-band GNSS support that connects to all major satellite systems. This ensures reliable tracking of your distance and pace, whether you’re running through city streets or on trails. The watch also includes a new track running mode designed to provide precise lap data. For those who enjoy a variety of activities, the Suunto Run offers a total of 34 sport modes, including cycling, swimming, and hiking.

Battery life is solid, with Suunto stating up to 12 days of battery life in daily smartwatch mode and up to 20 hours of training with the most accurate GPS settings.

The reality is, you’ll probably still want to develop the behaviour of charging it regularly, however there is sleeping tracking available as well.

Features

The Suunto Run is packed with features specifically tailored for runners and those looking to improve their overall fitness.

Run-specific training tools

The watch includes dedicated modes for various types of running, such as track running and a new marathon mode that provides real-time finish time estimates to help with pacing.

Advanced training metrics

Track your training load, recovery status, and progress over time with detailed insights available in the Suunto app. The watch monitors metrics like heart rate variability (HRV) and provides guidance on your recovery.

Offline music

A first for Suunto, the Run allows you to store MP3 audio files directly on the watch and listen via Bluetooth headphones, meaning you can leave your phone at home.

Daily activity and sleep tracking

Beyond your workouts, the Suunto Run monitors your daily steps, calories burned, and sleep patterns, providing a holistic view of your health and recovery.

Smartwatch functionalities

Receive phone notifications, check weather forecasts, and use tools like the alarm clock and a multi-mode flashlight.

Issues and Opportunities

While the Suunto Run offers a lot to like, there are a few areas where it could be improved. The most notable omission for some will be the lack of NFC for contactless payments. The music feature, while a welcome addition, is limited to MP3 files, with no support for streaming services like Spotify or YouTube Music.

The charging cable has also been noted as a point of frustration, with weak magnets that can make it difficult to ensure a secure connection. Some users have also reported that the watch can register lower step counts compared to other devices. While the GPS is highly accurate, the watch does not feature offline topographic maps, a feature found in more premium Suunto models. For trail runners who venture into areas with no phone signal, this could be a significant drawback.

Finally, Suunto’s decision to roll their own operating system may have plenty of benefits, but it also has limitations like the number of available watch faces is just 8. This compares to hundreds, or thousands available on watches running Android WearOS.

Price and Availability

The Suunto Run is available in Australia for a recommended retail price of $449.00 AUD.

It can be purchased directly from the Suunto Australia website, as well as from a number of authorised retailers, including:

Overall

The Suunto Run is an excellent choice for those who prioritise a lightweight design, a brilliant display, and accurate GPS tracking. It offers a comprehensive suite of training and recovery tools at a very competitive price point.

While it may lack some of the premium features of more expensive watches, such as NFC payments and offline maps, it delivers a focused and effective experience for its target audience.

If you are a road runner, from casual joggers to serious marathon contenders, the Suunto Run represents fantastic value for money. Its combination of comfort, performance, and dedicated running features makes it a worthy contender for your wrist.

For elite trail runners or those who need offline mapping capabilities, a higher-end model might be more suitable. However, for the vast majority of runners, the Suunto Run is a compelling package that is well worth considering.