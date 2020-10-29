Rick Kelly is selling his Supercars eSeries Simulator for $24,600

As Covid-19 struck Australia in March, the Supercars series was thrown into turmoil. Fortunately fans of the sport were able to continue following their favourite drivers and teams with an eSports series stood up seemingly overnight.

Using the popular iRacing racing sim service, the drivers raced virtually on circuits from around the world, as their real-world events were on-hold.

As the rounds continued, we seen racing simulators get more and more elaborate. One of the most famous setups was Rick Kelly’s which has now been posted for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

What’s included?

3x latest 55” LG OLED screens.

Simworx Pro Series Supercar Sequential Shifter.

Acer predictor Orion 9000 gaming computer.

Simworx SIMWORX Pro Series GT V3 PEDAL SET.

Simxperience wheelbase.

Supercar wheel and button layout.

Logitech G560 audio kit.

Gaming headset with sash mounted columns control.

OMP race seat on slider.

Hand build stainless screen stands.

Hand build Castrol Supercar sim with remote controlled LED’s on casters.

Cables, USB connectors, power board etc.

The rig is on sale for A$24,600. While it’s possible to add up price of the displays, the computer, the wheels and pedals, what’s not able to price out, is the one-of-one custom racing sim and this slice of history (assuming we want to remember 2020).

For that price, I’d definitely want it personally signed by Rick, who recently announced he was stepping down from a full time drive in the Supercars category.