Ring launches smart indoor security camera, costs just A$99.00

Ring has announced a couple of new products, expanding their lineup of connected cameras. The Ring Indoor Cam is Ring’s most affordable camera yet, available from February 18th for just A$99.00.

With a compact design, the new Ring Indoor Cam can be mounted just about anywhere and with 1080p HD video, motion zones, night vision, two-way talk, and motion-activated recording, it still has all the features and quality you expect.

The device also includes privacy features that enable users to disable motion and audio recording right from the app, and an indicator light that displays whenever the camera is recording.

Ring Indoor Cam features Small footprint for easy, DIY installation virtually anywhere inside the home

Up to 1080p HD video

Two-way talk

Live View

Night vision

Motion detection and motion-activated recording

Turn off audio recording with the Audio Streaming and Recording Toggle

Pause motion-activated video recording with the Record Motion Toggle

Blue LED light indicates when the device is recording or in Live View

Plug-in power for indoor use only

Ring also announced the third-generation Ring Stick Up Cam, available January 29th. The new Stick Up Cam can be installed indoors or outdoors and comes in two power options: Battery $179.00 (AUD), and Solar $259.00 (AUD).

Featuring up to 1080p HD video, motion detection, night vision, two-way talk, and a wide viewing angle, Stick Up Cam provides flexible home security and privacy wherever it’s needed most.

“We’re excited to bring customers our most affordable camera yet, and provide even more security options with Ring Indoor Cam and the all new Ring Stick Up Cam. As a team of inventors, we are constantly pushing ourselves to identify innovative, cost effective and easy-to-use security products that make our neighbourhoods safer. With our growing lineup of both indoor and outdoor cams, varying in size and functionality, our customers have choices when determining how best to secure their homes.” Jamie Siminoff, Ring founder and Chief Inventor

With the Ring app, you can link Indoor Cam and Stick Up Cam to compatible smart home devices from Ring and other leading brands for a smarter, more secure home.

“Both new cameras announced today are Alexa enabled. Just say, “Alexa, show the back yard” to see Live View or “Alexa, answer the living room” to begin speaking with whoever is in the home. Users can also see who’s there with Indoor Cam, and open doors for friends and family right from their Ring app with select smart locks.” Mark Fletcher, Ring APAC Managing Director

Ring Next-gen Stick Up Cam features

Flexible, DIY installation both indoors and outdoors

Two-way talk

Live View

Up to 1080p HD video

Night vision

Motion detection and motion-activated recording

Weather-resistant

Turn off audio recording with the Audio Streaming and Recording Toggle

Pause motion-activated video recording with the Record Motion Toggle

Avoid video recording specific areas with the Privacy Zones feature

Blue LED light indicates when the device is recording or in Live View

Available in two power options: Battery and Solar

Pricing and Availability

Ring Indoor Cam (A$99.00) is available in Australia on February 18, 2020 at Ring and Amazon.

The Ring Stick Up Cam Battery (A$179.00) is available from January 29, 2020 at Ring and Amazon. Ring Stick Up Cam Solar A$259.00 is also available at Ring.