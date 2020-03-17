Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus features Alexa support

Ring announced no less than 4 new products that are on their way to Australia. The new Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus, as well as the redesigned Ring Chime and Chime Pro for users who want to hear their Ring notifications inside their homes. All four devices are available for pre-order on Amazon.com.au.

Ring is also adding a new Pre-Roll feature, exclusively available on the Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus. This captures the four seconds before motion is detected to help users see what triggered a motion alert.

Check out the video below to see the Ring’s Pre-Roll feature in action.

“At Ring, we are continuously pushing the boundaries to bring the most innovative devices and features to our customers. While features similar to Pre-Roll have been available on our wired devices, we believe it is important to also offer this feature to users with a battery-powered Video Doorbell, so that no one ever misses a moment at their doorstep. With Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus, we’re excited to continue bringing customers even more home security options, while keeping user privacy and control front and centre.” Jamie Siminoff, Ring’s founder and Chief Inventor

Next Generation Video Doorbells

Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus build upon the great features of the Ring Video Doorbell 2 to now also include a new, adjustable motion zone, called near zone, that can detect motion within five to 15 feet (approx. 1.5m to 4.5m) of the front door, as well as enhanced dual-band 2.4Ghz/5Ghz Wi-Fi for improved connectivity.

Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus, Ring’s premium, battery-powered Video Doorbell, is Ring’s first battery device to offer Pre-Roll.

With Alexa compatibility, users can simply say, “Alexa, show me the front door,” to see their Ring Video Doorbell 3’s Live View, or say, “Alexa, answer the front door,” to begin speaking with whoever is at their door.

And with Linked Devices, available across all Ring products, users can link their doorbell to compatible Ring Cams to create an integrated, whole-home security system.

Hear Alerts Loud and Clear

The newly designed Ring Chime and Chime Pro provide customers with audible notifications throughout their homes; and Chime Pro includes a built-in nightlight, as well as a Wi-Fi extender to improve and expand Wi-Fi connectivity across users’ Ring Doorbells and Cams.

Both new Chime devices are compatible with all Ring Doorbells and Cams and provide real-time audio notifications when a Ring device detects motion, or when someone rings the doorbell, ensuring users never miss a moment.

Home Security You Can Control

Privacy, security, and control are foundational to Ring. Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus include Privacy Zones, which allow users to exclude areas of the camera field of view from video recording.

Similar to all of Ring’s Doorbells and Cams, both the new doorbells feature toggles that allow users to turn off video or audio recording for an extra layer of privacy, at any time.

Pricing and Availability

Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus are available now for pre-order on Amazon.com.au for $329 AUD and $369 AUD, respectively. Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus will be available for purchase on April 28 in Australia.

Ring Video Doorbell 3 will be available from Ring.com, Amazon.com.au, JB Hi-Fi, Bunnings, Officeworks, Harvey Norman, The Good Guys and Bing Lee. Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus will be available from Ring.com, Amazon.com.au and exclusively at JB Hi-Fi for 60 days before all other retailers.

Chime and Chime Pro are available for pre-order on Amazon.com.au for $49 AUD and $79 AUD, respectively. Chime and Chime Pro will be available for purchase on May 12 in Australia. Chime and Chime Pro will be available from Ring.com, Amazon.com.au, JB Hi-Fi, Bunnings, Harvey Norman, The Good Guys & Bing Lee .