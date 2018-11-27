Tesla has enjoyed many years in the lead of the market in the worlds transition to EV. We knew the competitors would come both from existing manufacturers and new players and now we have a serious offering from a new player, Rivian.

The company has announced the R1T Truck that has opened pre-orders in the US, requiring a deposit of $1,000. Production is slated to begin in 2020.

While Tesla has plans to make a truck, they haven’t got around to it, busy with the Model 3 and the Semi. This means if you love EV and you’re in the market for a new truck along that timeframe, the R1T may be a very exciting prospect for you.

The truck will be offered in 2 options, a 180 kWh and 135 kWh battery packs will be available at launch with the 105 kWh to follow in 2021.

The truck is 400 miles, or 640km, making it a seriously compelling offering. A truck doesn’t need to be a supercar, but with the battery deployed intelligently, it can reach 100km/hr in just 3.0 seconds.

Naturally the main function of a truck is its ability to move stuff. In the back track you can store around 800kg, while it can tow a very health boat, caravan or whatever you want, as its rated to 5,000kg off the towbar.

The R1T has a ridiculous 750HP and stupid 14,000Nm of torque, driven from no less than 4 motors, while it shares a similar skateboard design, the architecture is fairly different to Tesla’ offering.

The price of the R1T starts at US$61,500 after a Federal Tax rebate.

Interior view of the R1T

For more information, check out http://products.rivian.com/