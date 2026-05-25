Rocket League looks Unreal in new update, races straight to Unreal Engine 6

Rocket League is now in its 22nd season and isn’t stopping. Instead, it’s leaving Unreal Engine 3 behind after more than a decade of physics-based competitive soccer. Psyonix and Epic Games stunned the esports community during the RLCS Paris Major by revealing that the game will bypass the long-rumoured Unreal Engine 5 upgrade entirely, rebuilt to natively run on the unreleased Unreal Engine 6.

The announcement took place on the final day of the Rocket League Championship Series Paris Major at the Paris La Defense Arena. Epic Games and Psyonix dropped a surprise reveal trailer right before the grand finals, catching fans, content creators, and professional players off guard. The live crowd in France erupted as the screen flashed details of the upcoming engine architecture. For years, the community anticipated a port to Unreal Engine 5 based on developer forum leaks dating back to 2021.

By skipping a generation to build on the foundation of Unreal Engine 6, Epic Games is positioning the title as a long-term flagship live-service platform.

Overcoming a decade of technical limits

Operating a modern competitive multiplayer game on an engine architecture from 2006 presents severe challenges for the development team. Junior developers entering the industry are trained on modern workflows like modern asset pipelines and real-time lighting solutions rather than legacy codebases.

The aging code framework made it increasingly difficult to implement frequent content updates or introduce modern server-side networking features. Simple additions often require complex workarounds to maintain the core physics engine that defines competitive play.

The transition to a next-generation engine solves these backend engineering bottlenecks. It enables the developers to refresh everything from stadium asset rendering to online server stability.

Visual fidelity meets physics precision

The reveal trailer provided a glimpse of the updated graphical capabilities coming to the title. The new arenas feature highly detailed turf textures, dynamic crowd rendering, and advanced stadium lighting setups that approach photorealism.

Vehicles like the Nissan Skyline and classic Octane chassis sport updated metallic paint shaders and high-fidelity texture reflections. Despite the massive visual leap, competitive parity remains the absolute highest priority for the engineering team.

The physics calculation loops must operate identically to the legacy version to preserve a decade of muscle memory developed by the player base. Professional players depend on exact car hitboxes, ball bounce algorithms, and aerial turning rates.

“I think it’s going to be the Rocket League we know and love but upgraded, I think we’re going to be able to make custom maps. All sorts of things like that. I’m excited for the future. I’m not sure what it entails, but it’s going to be great.” Musty, Content Creator, Rocket League.

Unleashing user-generated content

The move to Unreal Engine 6 introduces robust creative options that mirror the success of Fortnite Creative and Unreal Editor for Fortnite. The legacy version relied on complex third-party tools like BakkesMod for players to access custom training maps or alternative game modes on PC.

The new engine architecture will integrate consumer-facing creative tools directly into the core application interface. This democratisation of content creation allows players across all platforms, including PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch, to build, share, and play custom community maps.

Modders can design advanced obstacle courses, custom mini-games, and complex training drills without modifying core game files. This ecosystem change ensures a continuous stream of fresh content driven entirely by user engagement.

Launch timelines and target hardware

Epic Games has not finalised a precise public release date for the next-generation update. Because Unreal Engine 6 represents the bleeding edge of the developer’s software roadmap, the update is anticipated to slide into a broader launch window closer to 2028.

The technical transition will naturally shift the baseline hardware performance requirements for PC players. Legacy graphics cards will likely need an upgrade to handle the advanced geometric rendering and real-time lighting calculations.

The development teams are optimising testing across current-generation console platforms to ensure stable 120Hz performance targets. Maintaining high framerates and minimal input latency is critical for high-level competitive play.

The roadmap forward

The confirmation of the next-generation engine eliminates ongoing community anxiety regarding the long-term support of the title under Epic Games management. What we aren’t seeing is Rocket League 2. The tag line,e is “New Era, New Engine, This is Rocket League”. This suggests it’ll be the same great game, with upgraded graphics.

For more information, head to https://www.rocketleague.com