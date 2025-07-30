RØDE partners with Vortex to deliver broadcast-quality audio to Podcasts

RØDE has just unveiled a game-changing partnership with Vortex Communications, integrating advanced IP audio technology into its popular RØDECaster series. This new feature, dubbed RØDE CallMe, allows creators to connect with remote guests in ultra-low latency, broadcast-quality audio without relying on third-party apps.

If you’re a podcaster, you’ll be able to collaborate with people across the world with a new level of audio quality, something that’s critical to retaining and entertaining listeners.

The update is available now via a free firmware download for RØDECaster Pro II and Duo users, making it easy to get started. With seamless integration into the device’s interface, calls can be managed directly on the touchscreen, complete with mix-minus to eliminate echoes.

This move underscores RØDE’s commitment to simplifying high-end audio production for creators at all levels.

“We are incredibly excited to announce our partnership with Vortex to launch RØDE CallMe, integrating their world-leading IP audio codec technology into our RØDECaster ecosystem. This collaboration brings broadcast-quality remote audio contribution to creators of all kinds, making it easier than ever to connect with guests and contributors from anywhere in the world.



We are delighted to be working with RØDE to fully integrate our established CallMe IP Audio capability, bringing low-delay, broadcast-quality remote audio to the widest possible range of users including broadcasters, podcasters, internet radio creators and voiceover professionals.” – Peter Freedman, Founder and Chairman, RØDE and Ian Prowse, Managing Director, Vortex.

Rode callme lite

This entry-level tier comes at no cost through a simple firmware update, supporting one remote contributor with up to 30 hours of RØDECaster-to-RØDECaster calls per month, plus a 5-hour trial for web-to-RØDECaster calling.

Rode callme

Priced at A$15.33 per month or A$152 per year, this mid-tier option unlocks two remote contributors and unlimited calls between RØDECaster devices or via web browser.

Rode callme pro

For professionals, this top-tier plan costs A$46.03 per month or A$459 per year, adding multi-guest support with three channels, full SIP protocol integration, resilient multi-network streaming, and advanced codec options with adjustable jitter buffering. It also includes a 16-day free trial and the option for a one-time perpetual licence purchase through Vortex distributors.

All tiers deliver RØDE’s signature high-quality stereo audio with ultra-low latency, backed by 24/7 support. Pro subscribers get priority assistance from the Vortex team for those mission-critical broadcasts.

Availability in Australia is immediate, with subscriptions handled through your RØDE account for seamless access.

For more information, head to https://rode.com/en/user-guides/rodecaster-pro-ii/rode-callme