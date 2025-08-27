REVIEW: Samsung Odyssey 3D 4K gaming monitor, 3D gaming is here!

Samsung has long been a front-runner in display innovation, but with the release of the Samsung 27″ Odyssey 3D G90XF 4K 165Hz Gaming Monitor, they’re pushing the limits of what’s possible in monitor technology—this time, diving headfirst into glasses-free 3D immersion.

It’s bold. It’s different. And it’s unlike anything I’ve seen before on a desktop display.

3D gaming without glasses

At the heart of Samsung’s 27″ Odyssey 3D G90XF Gaming Monitor, is Samsung’s revolutionary eye-tracking system. Two front-facing cameras track your eye movements in real-time, adjusting the depth and angle of the 3D display accordingly. It’s like when It’s reminiscent of when I first tried the Nintendo 3DS, but on a whole new level: 4K resolution, 27” screen, 165Hz refresh rate.

The result? Depth that genuinely feels immersive. In compatible games, you feel like you’re looking into a fish tank. Landscapes press into the screen whilst foreground elements like snowflakes seem to fall out toward you. Characters and landscapes have real spatial presence. There are already a few 3D compatible games like Khazan and Zero Protocol. But thanks to powerful upscaling, even 2D titles can be rendered in simulated 3D.

Unfortunately, you can’t see 3D on a flat screen, but the blurred line around the character shows the two images. When you have two eyes looking at this, you’ll see the 3D effect. (Photo: TechAU).

That being said, 3D content requires a minimum of an RTX 4080 graphics card to run, and the camera system connects externally. It’s clear this setup is designed for power users and early adopters. The good news? Developers are already starting to adopt the SDK, hinting at a growing library of content designed with this tech in mind.

Designed to Impress

Even outside the 3D mode, Samsung’s 27″ Odyssey 3D G90XF Gaming Monitor shines. The 4K panel is crisp and vibrant, with deep blacks, stunning colour accuracy, and buttery smooth motion. Whether gaming or creating, this display holds its own as a high-end monitor.

Beautiful display, even in 2D mode. (Photo: TechAU).

The design is sleek and futuristic, with an under-glow lighting system that’s way cooler than the standard rear RGB found on most gaming monitors. It’s a subtle, yet striking detail that adds to the premium feel.

The Limits of Innovation

There are still a few limitations. Close one eye, and the 3D effect vanishes. Hence why you won’t be able to see the 3D effect in any of my photos. This experience can only be seen in real life (IRL). Step more than ~40 degrees off-center, and the 3D illusion begins to blur. At 45 degrees, you’re seeing a flat image. But when you’re in the sweet spot, it’s incredible. The tracking is responsive and natural, letting you shift your head around and still maintain that immersive depth.

This monitor looks sleek. (Photo: TechAU).

This isn’t just a gaming monitor. It’s a proof-of-concept for what the future of entertainment and productivity displays could be. Eye-tracking, 3D rendering, AI-powered upscaling. Samsung is merging these technologies into something truly groundbreaking.

Samsung’s 27″ Odyssey 3D G90XF Gaming Monitor

The Samsung 27″ Odyssey 3D G90XF Gaming Monitor is more than just a 4K gaming device. It’s a next-gen leap in how we experience digital content. Whether you’re a gamer looking for the next level of immersion or a creative professional experimenting with spatial depth, this monitor opens a whole new world of possibility.

However, it’s not for everyone. It requires top-tier hardware and comes with a learning curve. For those ready to embrace the future of display tech, Samsung’s 27″ Odyssey 3D G90XF Gaming Monitor delivers an unforgettable experience. Welcome to the era of AI-driven, eye-tracked, glasses-free 3D. If you want to be part of the movement, this 3D monitor will set you back $2,999 AUD, or grab it right now on sale for $1000 off the RRP. Just head to the Samsung website.